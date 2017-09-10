10 things to do under $5 this week in Louisville (9/18)

MONDAY

Game Knights

Kaiju

Free | 7 p.m.

Test your board gaming skills (with the aid of beer and bourbon) at Game Knights. This weekly event, hosted by Nerd Louisville and Squire, of Book & Music Exchange (Highlands), provides a choice selection of board games for you to play with friends. Come early to ensure a spot at the table, and feel free to bring your own board games.

TUESDAY

Live Music with Isolation Tank, On The Water, Prize Pigg

The Cure Lounge

$5 | 8 p.m.

Join The Cure Lounge for a night of “strange folk” music with Philly’s own On The Water. Local support will be provided by “trash prog” band Isolation Tank Ensemble and Prize Pigg, which creates “a world of sound and expression through improvisation.”

WEDNESDAY

The Return of Anime Movie Night!

Kaiju

Free | 8 p.m.

Anime Movie Night is back and better than ever! There will be delicious Japanese cuisine from El Lobo Bailando Food Truck; a screening of “The Girl Who Leapt Through Time” at 8:30 p.m. and “Armitage III” at 10 p.m.; and at midnight a “celebratory sake in victory cheer of everyone’s help in bring back Anime Movie NIght.”





Unconventional Love Stories

Butchertown Social

Free | 9 p.m.

Butchertown Social Cinema is hosting a double-feature night with “two classic tales of love and time, proving that age is just a number.” Starting with “Harold and Maude (1971),” and followed by “The Graduate (1967).” Two films that “defy your ideas of on screen lovers!”



THURSDAY

Appearance by Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch

UofL School of Music, Comstock Hall

Free | 2 p.m.

Neil M. Gorsuch, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, will be visiting the UofL as part of the McConnell Center’s Distinguished Speakers Series. He is expected to give a talk and answer questions at this public event, and if it’s anything like his nomination process, guests may want to take a shower afterward. Ticket availability will be extremely limited (can’t have any pesky protesters getting in!), so be sure to register as soon as possible. The event will be held at the UofL School of Music, Comstock Hall, 105 W. Brandeis Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and ticket holders are asked to arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.

The Spins!

Against The Grain Brewery

Free | 7 p.m.

Join fellow hip-hop heads at this vinyl listening party, where “one of the biggest, most important pieces of hip hop history” will be spinning: Notorious B.I.G.’s “Ready To Die.” Everyone in attendance will get a chance to walk away with their very own copy. Vinyl Me, Please will also be offering a “super special” double LP edition of the album “red, white, black splatter vinyl, with the original baby cover (with red metallic foil and embossed text) accompanied by an original print by artist Bráulio Amado!”





Twilight Thursdays

Churchill Downs

$3 | 5 p.m.

Win some big bucks (if you’re lucky) at the track with live, nighttime thoroughbred racing. There will also be live music provided by James Lindsey; food from Red Top Gourmet Hot Dogs, Holy Mole, 502 Cafe and Mark’s Feed Store; betting tips from resident handicappers and, best of all, $1 beers! The first race is scheduled to go off at 5 p.m., with the last race at 8:23 p.m.



FRIDAY

Film Screening: “Brain Matters” & “Unicorn Crossing”

KMAC Museum

Free | 7 p.m.

Support local filmmaking at this double feature of “Brain Matters” and “Unicorn Crossing,” two short films by Louisville filmmaker Tyler McDaniel. “Brain Matters” is an “absurdist adventure film about a feeble shopkeeper who unlocks a strange book and accidentally sets loose a humanized brain in a great suit.” “Unicorn Crossing,” a film co written and co-directed by Louisville artist Michael Braaksma, is made entirely with puppets and follows an odd couple as they help a unicorn fix a flat tire. Then, things take a dark turn. Warning: “This film contains strong puppet violence, alcohol consumption, yoga, and some adult language.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Copper & Kings Distillery

$7 | 9:30 p.m.

This may be $2 over our $5 limit, but this event was too good to pass up (and it’s only $2). “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is not just viewed, it is experienced. And what better way to experience this roller-coaster ride of titillating cinema than at an outdoor screening with plenty of crowd participation and a live shadow cast of actors from Acting Against Cancer. Costumes and props are encouraged (with a few restrictions). The price of admission comes with one free “welcome cocktail,” and $1 from each cocktail afterward will be donated to Acting Against Cancer (because let’s be honest, nobody can only have just one cocktail). In the event of rain, the movie will be shown inside of the distillery.





Strassenfest (Sept. 22–23)

Fourth Street Live!

Free | 5-9 p.m. Friday; 11-9 p.m. Saturday

Celebrate the best that German culture has to offer with the German American Club at Strassenfest. It’s a two-day event filled with live music, food trucks, delicious brews provided by Gordon Biersch and plenty of fun activities.