MONDAY

Political Prisoner Letter Writing Night

McQuixote Books & Coffee

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Louisville Books to Prisoners, a group that provides resources to the incarcerated while raising consciousness about the prison industrial complex, is hosting a letter-writing party. Attendees will write birthday letters to prisoners. LBP hopes these letters will show “love and acknowledgement to strong, fearless human beings.”

TUESDAY

Joke-Off!

Kaiju

Free | 9-11 p.m.

Watch as 24 comics go head-to-head in this three-round tournament of one-minute jokes. It’s a high-stakes tourney with the winner “named the jokiest” and awarded $50! Jokes will be scored by judges based on “creativity, originality, audience reaction, and personal taste.” But why do you care? Just go enjoy a series of rapid-fire jokes from local comedians, and the occasional bomb (which are funny in their own way).

Louisville Bespoke Open House

Louisville Bespoke

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Louisville Bespoke, a community created to support the development of fashion designers and entrepreneurs, is throwing an open house for “designers, photographers, makeup artists, models, stylists, artists, editors, bloggers, and everyone, connecting fashion with the fashion minded!” It’s a chance to mingle, network and maybe even collaborate, which is all a part of Bespoke’s mission to support the local fashion scene by “sharing resources and ideas [to] make our products more viable and our businesses more vibrant.”

WEDNESDAY

Screenings of ‘Drive’ and ‘Bronson’

The Butchertown Social

Free | 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Butchertown Social Cinema is hosting a double-feature night with films by Nicolas Winding Refn, a director known for movies with “visually stunning movies with great soundtracks and incredible leading men.” First up is “Drive” starring Ryan Gosling, followed by “Bronson” starring Tom Hardy. Both films are rated R for Rad because of blood, violence and nudity.



Ariel Pink Listening Party

Guestroom Records Louisville

Free | 4-6 p.m.

Get an early listen to the new Ariel Pink album, “Dedicated to Bobby Jameson,” at Guestroom Records Louisville. There will also be posters and pins, and you can register to win a prize package that includes a copy of the album and a bonus 12-inch record with four extra tracks.

THURSDAY

Garden Celebration

Festival of Faiths

Free | 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Festival of Faiths, an annual celebration of unity and the role of faith in society, is hosting a Garden Celebration in the garden of the Center for Interfaith Relations. While not a part of the festival proper (which takes place April 25-28), this celebration of “the beauty and joy of community” will still be filled with music, food, yoga, dance, chalk art and more.

Live Music with Little Beards, Tony Robot, Sleepmeld

The Cure Lounge

Free | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Join The Cure Lounge for “a night of dark, pulsing, electronic energy” with musical performances from the experimental-electronic duo Little Beards; the “local one man party droid” TONY ROBOT; and the “dreamy beats” of Sleepmeld.

FRIDAY

Smoketown GetDown for Democracy

735 Lampton St.

Free | 4-10 p.m.

Block party! Of the people, by the people and for the people, this block party is your place for local food, dance, music, family-friendly activities, Magbooth, a live art wall and beer!.. which is actually of and by West Sixth Brewery, but it’s for you. Hosted by Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Kertis Creative and the aforementioned brewery, West Sixth, this open block party is a fun gathering to engage with people about civilian activism — staying engaged and involved. DJ Yared Sound, The Afrophysicists , Loohavull Lip Slam, Safiyyah Dance Company, TreBela and more.

Charlottesville Medical Relief Weekend (Sept. 15–17)

The Mammoth

$5-$10 donation | 5 p.m.

The attack on protesters at Charlottesville left three dead, and many injured. To help pay those medical bills incurred while standing up to hatred, The Mammoth is hosting a three-day benefit. There will be live music by over 25 bands; burlesque, fire, drag, magic and sideshow acts by local performers; and visual art for auction and raffle by local artists. Each night features a cook-off, with vegetarian options available for each challenge, during which the audience must vote on their favorite dish with one dollar.

Kentucky Kick Down Vintage Motorcycle Festival (Sept. 15–17)

The Barret Bar

Free Friday and Sunday; $5 Saturday | Noon-10 p.m.

Kentucky Kick Down is a three-day long celebration for “Anyone who loves old motorcycles, great music, food and greasy culture,” the organizers say. Starting Friday night with a kickoff party at The Barret Bar, featuring live music and a preview of a few of the vintage bikes that will be at the show. On Saturday, the show proper will kick down at The Barret Bar with vintage motorcycles, a pit bike show in a cage, live music, a pool tournament, the Miss Kentucky Kick Down show, art, food trucks and The Big Sid Memorial Ride down River Road. And on Sunday, before you ride off into the sunset, kick it at H Garage and Retrowrench where you can “relax, rehydrate and talk motorcycles.”