10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in September

PRF BBQ LOU

Sept. 1-3

Mag Bar and The Cure Lounge

The PRF BBQ brings four days of high-energy rock to multiple venues across town, ranging from slick indie to waves of heavy noise. On Thursday, ($10) the festival kicks off at Monnik Beer Co., before moving to Mag Bar on Friday ($10), and then finishing up at the Cure Lounge on Saturday and Sunday ($15 each day). We took a look at the festival’s sizable lineup to throw out a few suggestions of what bands you should make sure to catch.



Mountain Goats

Headliners Music Hall

Saturday, Sept. 8

Through the years, John Darnielle has moved his literary indie band in a bunch of directions sonically, while diving into quite a few subcultures lyrically, including, most recently, luchadors and goths. On the surface, that sounds might sound a bit childish or overly whimsical, but he uses those topics as launching pads to deconstruct human nature.



Cherry Glazerr

Zanzabar

Monday, Sept. 11

Mixing a shoegaze wave of fuzz with angular indie, Cherry Glazer kind of sounds like Speedy Ortiz filtered through The Jesus and Mary Chain, crafting rushes of noisy, pop-infused, impactful rock ’n’ roll.



Sheer Mag

Kaiju

Wednesday, Sept. 13

With a punk heart, riffs that seem lifted from Exile On Main Street and a singer who turns soul into a hurricane, Sheer Mag is one of the best young bands out there.



We Listen For You 10th Birthday

Zanzabar

Friday, Sept. 15

The influential blog We Listen For You celebrates its 10th birthday, presenting a show featuring The Deloreans, PRJCTR and Tajy.

<a href="http://thedeloreans.bandcamp.com/album/as-long-as-its-you-single">“As Long As It’s You” Single by The Deloreans</a>

Bryson Tiller

Saturday, Sept. 16

KFC Yum! Center

Blending soul, R&B, rap and trap, Bryson Tiller had a meteoric rise, from a kid from Louisville uploading songs on Soundcloud to touring with The Weeknd.



Bourbon & Beyond

Champions Park

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 23-24

With Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Steve Miller, Band of Horses and many more, Bourbon & Beyond — from the people who created Louder Than Life — aimed big in its first year.



Anderson East, The Secret Sisters, Brooks Ritter

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Big Four Lawn

This month’s installment of Waterfront Wednesday is a mix of contemporary Southern soul, bringing Anderson East, The Secret Sisters and Brooks Ritter together.



American Aquarium

Zanzabar

Thursday, Sept. 28

Playing hard-driven alt-country about late nights and lost relationships, American Aquarium has that sort of evocative down-and-out storytelling that recalls Lucero.



Louder Than Life

Champion’s Park

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 31-Oct. 1

Ozzy, Prophets of Rage, Rob Zombie and more fill out the lineup for this year’s Louder Than Life, which means you’ll have the chance to catch a few metal legends.

