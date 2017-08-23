Record Review: Tycoons of Teen — Dad’s Angry Again

Tycoons of Teen makes punk that pops, like the Dead Kennedys filtered through the Beach Boys. This is sweet music, the sort that makes you want to grab your best gal or guy and swing them out onto the dance floor — skirts, leather jackets and all. Their newest, Dad’s Angry Again, should come with a pair of shades, it’s so goddamned cool. Fronted by the charismatic Yoko Molotov, she fits in ably with raucous melodies and jangly guitars, a sugary morass of surf-meets-‘60s-rock. The band locks into playful grooves and digs in, with guitar solos and Molotov’s voice floating just at the surface.

<a href="http://tycoonsofteen.bandcamp.com/album/dads-angry-again">Dad’s Angry Again by Tycoons of Teen</a>

Advertisement