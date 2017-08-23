Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd

This needs explaining? | Absurd

The Courier-Journal’s online headline read: “Why you can’t buy Confederate stuff at state fair.”

Outrage tastes better with a side of truth | Rose

Of course, our own dear founder, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, wasted no time or words in rebuking tRump. “Your comments yesterday were truly deplorable (yes, I went there), but I confess you were right about one thing: There were two sides to the Charlottesville story. Sadly and inexplicably, you refused to take sides. One side was standing up for American values; the other was subverting our democracy. By suggesting that blame for the incident was shared, you ignored the most critical point: American citizens committed to the denial of rights and freedoms for their fellow citizens were openly marching through an American city, making a mockery of the foundational principles of the country,” he wrote in a letter to tRump. “Please be assured that I will never become inured to your degradation of the Presidency, and I will continue to speak out each time you undermine our democracy.”

Mitch could manage only the reich thing | Rose & Thorn

While tRump bathes in the putrid swamp of moral relativism, even U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell knows not to side with Nazis. “There are no good neo-Nazis, and those who espouse their views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms,” he said, but… alas, no mention of tRump’s encouragement of neo-Nazis.

Awwwwkward! | Absurd

Speaking of Mitch, we wonder what he and wife Elaine Chao talked about after she came home from tRump’s horrific news conference. You know, before they retired to separate wings of their house.

Improve the skyline | Rose

What better way to honor local urbanist Branden Klayko than with a Hometown Hero banner on a building? Branden, who died this year at 33, had created BrokenSidewalk.com, an urban design and architecture blog. To donate and nominate to get Branden onto a building go to: gofundme.com/make-branden-klayko-a-hometown-hero. This week, there was about $3,700 to go.