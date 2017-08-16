Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd

Put that junk in your trunk | Thorn

Carrying giant batons makes the Louisville police look fat — like fat heads. We know the police insist it was for the safety of the protesters who marched up Broadway over the weekend, but… seriously? Mayor Greg Fischer said the batons were to be used “in the event that a horizontal police barricade is required in situations like this.” Really? Given the tension between police and the community, couldn’t you have kept your big sticks in the trunks of your cruisers until needed. If ever…

If erections persist for more than… | Thorn

No, no and no. A developer with a history of proposing awkward, inappropriate erections now wants to erect three towers rising 28, 29 and 34 stories. The project would be next to Cherokee Park, between Lexington Road, Grinstead Drive and Etley Avenue. The Courier-Journal reported it would include 743 apartments and condominiums. Has the developer ever driven through that intersection? Apparently not. Keep your erections to yourself.

News, not snooze | Thorn

So a neo-Nazi killed a woman in Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon, and the best The CJ could muster for coverage in its print edition was… the USA Today story, one from The Cincinnati Enquirer (buried inside) and… That’s it. No stories on local reaction or plans for rallies here. But we did learn about things to do at the state fair, that the St. Joe’s picnic drew thousands and Left Handers Day deserved almost half a page of text. Isn’t The CJ a newspaper?

Advertisement

No shoplifters matter | Rose

While copious backlash against the rash of white-supremacists in Charlottesville has affirmed our faith that many people are good, we are especially heartened by local examples. One of them is the door at Butchertown Market, which bears the words: “All cultures, races, genders, religions, people welcome. (But no shoplifters).”

Taking your money the old-fashioned way | Thorn

The long-vacant PNC bank, formerly National City, on East Broadway at Hancock Street finally has a tenant — East Coast Liquors. Just what the neighborhood needs. But, as LEO writer and resident card Creig Ewing said, “I can still cash my check there, so I’m good.”

Public market momentum | Rose

We are happy Susan Hershberg of the Wiltshire restaurant empire signed on with Safai Enterprises for its proposed public market at 900 E. Kentucky St. “It’s really an exciting project,” she told The CJ. Yes!