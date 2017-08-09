Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd

In like a lamb, out like… | Thorn

If Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin spent as much time governing as he does accusing the news media of lying, using drones to spy on his children and treating him unfairly, Kentucky would be in great shape. Are we in great shape? One of his targets is a would-be supporter, WDRB’s Bill Lamb, who hit Bevin back in an on-air editorial last week: “He is sending signals every day that he is hiding things from all of us. I will admit I voted for him, but I will also admit that was a mistake. A mistake that won’t be repeated.” Now, just 511,770 more idjits to convince that the 426,944 were right when they voted against Bevin.

Dumber than a bag of rocks | Thorn

First, Bevin wanted us to pray away violence, and now he wants us to paint rocks to combat opiate addiction. Painted rocks will be hidden around the state to raise awareness. Wait… Kentucky has an opiate problem? Why not spend some money, guvnah, on rehab beds and real education and stop filling crime incubators… er, prisons… with drug addicts?

Just three months? | Rose

A rose to Councilman Brandon Coan, D-8, for launching a crackdown on illegal parking on Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue during peak hours. He says the three-month campaign will culminate in a towing blitz. We say tow’em every single day! Meanwhile, please do something about scofflaws parking on Broadway (and on sidewalks) during peak hours.

Stale concept | Absurd

Just weeks after opening, The Cereal Box — which serves… uh, cereal — is for sale. The owner said on Facebook he doesn’t need to sell. He is “just giving someone an opportunity.” Snap, Crackle — Bull Crap!

National Enquirer-Journal | Absurd

The lead story on The CJ homepage Monday was: “What’s Channing Tatum doing in Kentucky?”

New York times to Louisville: you are eclipsed | Thorn

The New York Times’ section on the great solar eclipse (Aug. 21) has a map that includes Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Nashville as reference points. But no Louisville… Also, no Hopkinsville, Kentucky, which misses best viewing spot by a fraction of a second.