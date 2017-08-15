Listen: Stream Boa’s single “Swift Camp Creek” a few days early

The psychedelic-leaning, groove-centric rock band Boa will release their first single on Friday and debut EP on Oct. 7 at Zanzabar, but right now you can advance stream that first single, “Swift Camp Creek,” below. The song is breezy, swampy and packed with layers, showing why they’ve been a live band to see around town for a little while now, and teasing the promise of the EP. I like when young bands take their time and don’t rush into the studio, and if this is any indication of what’s to come, it seems like the breathing room they put between forming and recording is going to pay off.



