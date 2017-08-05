FRIDAY

Seven Sense Festival (Aug. 18–19)

Zanzabar and Swiss Park/Hall

$15-$25 | 5 p.m.

See over 50 local, regional and national acts at this music festival that benefits local nonprofits. The festival takes place over two days and on four-stages at Swiss Park/Hall and Zanzabar, with plenty of adult beverages and food provided by a number of local food trucks. And if you’re not sure who to see, read our guide to “8 bands you shouldn’t miss at Seven Sense Festival.”





Kentucky State Fair (Aug. 18–27)

Kentucky Expo Center

Tickets $10; Parking $10 | Times vary

The Kentucky State Fair is your annual opportunity to eat odd, fried food; admire your neighbors’ handicrafts; lust after your neighbors’ baked and canned goods; get close to swine other than your neighbor; trust your life to carny-operated rides; compare notes on your neighbors’ mullets; take in a few music shows… and harass Freddie Farmer. All in one day.

SATURDAY

Louisville Halloween Job Fair

UofL Shelbyhurst Campus

Free | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Halloween may seem far off, but for Louisville’s haunted attractions, it’s creeping up (see what I did there?). The Louisville Halloween Job Fair exists so you can learn about the local haunted attraction industry, see how makeup artists create unique and terrifying monsters night after night, meet others with a passion for horror and — best of all — get a chance to work as “one of the creatures that goes bump in the night!” Participating haunted attractions include Legend At Pope Lick, Black Orchard, Devil’s Attic, 7th Street Haunt, Asylum Haunted Scream Park, Grim Trails, Haunted Hotel and the Terpsichore Dance Company.



ReSurfaced – Double Play: Double Feature

ReSurfaced: Liberty Build

Free | 4 p.m.

Celebrate America’s pastime at the ReSurfaced Liberty Build with a double feature of “A League of their Own” and “The Sandlot.” And while you’re soaking in the nostalgia of these two baseball movies, food will be provided by 502 Cafe and drinks from Fall City Brewing Co. Movies will start around 8:30 p.m.



SUNDAY

Defend Charlottesville Benefit Show

Highlands Tap Room

Free | 5:30 p.m.

Stand against domestic terrorism at this show where all proceeds from the door and a percentage of bar sales for the entire day will be donated to “assist the victims of attacks that took place in Charlottesville.” Live music will be provided by over 10 bands including Stagecoach Inferno, The Human Project and Dick Titty Blood Punch. The event will be all ages until 10 p.m., when you have to be 21 and over to attend. The exact fund to donate money to has yet to be determined, but the Facebook event page suggests donating to the funds below if you would like to make your own choice:



Unity C-Ville Victim Relief: https://goo.gl/9PntNJ

Democratic Socialists of America: https://goo.gl/zTUy2b

The Southern Poverty Law Center: https://donate.splcenter.org/