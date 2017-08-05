FRIDAY

The 168th Annual St. Joe’s Picnic: For the Kids (Aug. 11–13)

St. Joseph Children’s Home

Free | Times vary

Hard to believe, but it’s already time for another St. Joe’s picnic. This annual picnic helps raise funds for the St. Joseph Children’s Home, which provides housing for vulnerable children (orphans and victims of abuse, domestic violence or substance abuse). Needless to say, it is a very important cause. But the picnic itself is nothing but fun, with plenty of gaming booths, live music, delicious chicken dinners and more. —Staff

SATURDAY

Louisville AIDS Walk and Pet Walk

Iroquois Park

Free | 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Have some fun supporting a serious cause: helping people living with HIV/AIDS and local organizations combating the disease. The 1.5-mile walk will feature live music, prizes, delicious food and tasty beverages, and, best of all, you can bring your dog! —Staff

Cornbread & Tortillas Festival

Americana World Community Center

Free | 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Spend Saturday morning enjoying the best our diverse community has to offer, including music, food, dance and crafts. The Americana World Community is hosting a festival with Cornbread & Tortillas, “a group of Appalachian and Latino artists whose mission is to build community through sharing art, music and culture.” Music will be provided by Appalatin, bringing together the soul of Latin and American folk traditions. —Aaron Yarmuth

Biergarten!

German American Club

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Explore the tastes of Deutschland without leaving the city limits. You will find plenty of authentic German cuisine including schnitzel, jägerschnitzel, zigeunerschnitzle, spätzle, bratwurst, sauerkraut, sauerkraut balls and, everyone’s favorites, giant pretzels and beer cheese. Food will be served until 8 p.m. Live music will be provided by The Rounder Brothers. —Ethan Smith

SUNDAY

The LGC Presents: Athena’s Black and White Barfday!

Seidenfaden’s Cafe

Free | 7 p.m.-4 a.m.

Help Athena, vice president of the Louisville Gore Club, celebrate another birthday in horrific fashion at this Black and White Barfday party. Live music will be provided by DJ’s Tulsa Goon and Talamasca; grub will be served by local food truck Bourbon Bent BBQ; enjoy a gory photobooth with “the resurrection of Oderus Urungus”; and watch spooky black-and-white movies all night.—Ethan Smith