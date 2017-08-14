MONDAY
Take down the Castleman Statue
Cherokee Road and Cherokee Parkway
Free | 6 p.m.
Louisville SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) is holding a rally to call for the removal of Confederate monuments, following the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. On the Facebook event page, Louisville SURJ says that “symbols of oppression have been debated for a long time. These symbols of slavery and racism must come down.” Tonight, the group is gathering at the statue honoring John B. Castleman, who was a civic leader but also a Confederate officer. Read LEO’s Managing Editor’s Note on the issue here: Tear down those statues — Louisville’s and Charlottesville’s monumental problems
Choke Up, Rebuilder, Flowers to Violence
Mag Bar
Free | 9 p.m.
Join Mag Bar for an amazing rock show with punk rock band Choke Up, pop punk band Rebuilder and Louisville’s own post-hardcore band Sick Sisters.
TUESDAY
Vinyl Night!
Galaxie
Free | 8 p.m.
Vectortone’s Vinyl Night is a living, neighborhood mixtape. It’s simple: Just bring a vinyl, sign up and hear your favorite songs played over the speakers. As LEO’s Scott Recker said, “it’s a great way to discover new music without those jarring Pandora and Spotify ads.”
WEDNESDAY
Doctor Girlfriend, Moira, Tender Mercy, Real Live Tigers
Kaiju
$5 | 9 p.m.
Spend some time getting wild at Kaiju this Wednesday with live music by “dreamy, new wave, post-punk” band Doctor Girlfriend, dream pop band Moira, post-punk band Tender Mercy and experimental rock/country/blues band Real Live Tigers.
THURSDAY
Trifecta! #2: Andy Fleming, Ewa Perz & The Rob Nickerson Quintet
The Butchertown Social
Free | 8 p.m.
This is the second edition of a monthly series showcasing the many talents of Louisville’s arts community. This time around, the show features the art of Ewa Perz, the comedy of Andy Fleming, Darren Rogers and Melissa Doran, and the music of The Rob Nickerson Quintet. There will also be late night bites ($2.50 tacos) and $10 bottles of wine every Thursday.
Advertisement
Hecklers Breakfast, The Brown Goose, Villa Mure, Banducci
Mag Bar
Free | 10 p.m.
Get your weekend started early with this rock show at Mag Bar. There will be live music by alt rock band Heckler’s Breakfast, alt blues rock band Villa Mura, alt rock band The Brown Goose and blues-rock band Banducci and the Wheels. The show is free, but donations for the bands are encouraged!
FRIDAY
The 2017 Summer Used Book Sale (Aug. 18–20)
Locust Grove
Free | 10 a.m.
Locust Grove will fill this historic home with over 23,000 used books for sale, sorted into more than 30 categories. Books will be priced from $1 to $3, with proceeds supporting Locust Grove’s educational and preservation projects.
ReSurfaced Fridays
319 S. Shelby St.
Free | 7 p.m.
Parties are still happening at the ReSurfaced Liberty Build! So grab your friends and head over this Friday for plenty of drinks, food and live music by electro/house group Ghouligan and a TBA DJ.
Buck the Taxidermist and Isle of Eight
Monnik Beer Co.
$5 | 9 p.m.
Come to Monnik Beer Co. and “trip out to the lush psych sounds” of psychadelic, indie rock band Buck the Taxidermist and island, pop rock band Isle of Eight.
Wombo ‘Staring at Trees’ Release with Anwar Sadat, Ted Tyro
Kaiju
$5 | 9 p.m.
Louisville’s own psychedelic, post-punk band, Wombo, is celebrating the release of its latest record “Staring at Trees.” Contributing to the fun (with some live tunes) will be post-punk band Anwar Sadat and pop rock band Ted Tyro.
Comments