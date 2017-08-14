MONDAY

Take down the Castleman Statue

Cherokee Road and Cherokee Parkway

Free | 6 p.m.

Louisville SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) is holding a rally to call for the removal of Confederate monuments, following the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. On the Facebook event page, Louisville SURJ says that “symbols of oppression have been debated for a long time. These symbols of slavery and racism must come down.” Tonight, the group is gathering at the statue honoring John B. Castleman, who was a civic leader but also a Confederate officer. Read LEO’s Managing Editor’s Note on the issue here: Tear down those statues — Louisville’s and Charlottesville’s monumental problems

Choke Up, Rebuilder, Flowers to Violence

Mag Bar

Free | 9 p.m.

Join Mag Bar for an amazing rock show with punk rock band Choke Up, pop punk band Rebuilder and Louisville’s own post-hardcore band Sick Sisters.

<a href="http://chokeup.bandcamp.com/album/hart">Hart by Choke Up</a>

TUESDAY

Vinyl Night!

Galaxie

Free | 8 p.m.

Vectortone’s Vinyl Night is a living, neighborhood mixtape. It’s simple: Just bring a vinyl, sign up and hear your favorite songs played over the speakers. As LEO’s Scott Recker said, “it’s a great way to discover new music without those jarring Pandora and Spotify ads.”

WEDNESDAY

Doctor Girlfriend, Moira, Tender Mercy, Real Live Tigers

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.

Spend some time getting wild at Kaiju this Wednesday with live music by “dreamy, new wave, post-punk” band Doctor Girlfriend, dream pop band Moira, post-punk band Tender Mercy and experimental rock/country/blues band Real Live Tigers.

<a href="http://doctorgirlfriend502.bandcamp.com/album/silent-screen">Silent Screen by Doctor Girlfriend</a>

THURSDAY

Trifecta! #2: Andy Fleming, Ewa Perz & The Rob Nickerson Quintet

The Butchertown Social

Free | 8 p.m.

This is the second edition of a monthly series showcasing the many talents of Louisville’s arts community. This time around, the show features the art of Ewa Perz, the comedy of Andy Fleming, Darren Rogers and Melissa Doran, and the music of The Rob Nickerson Quintet. There will also be late night bites ($2.50 tacos) and $10 bottles of wine every Thursday.

Advertisement

Hecklers Breakfast, The Brown Goose, Villa Mure, Banducci

Mag Bar

Free | 10 p.m.

Get your weekend started early with this rock show at Mag Bar. There will be live music by alt rock band Heckler’s Breakfast, alt blues rock band Villa Mura, alt rock band The Brown Goose and blues-rock band Banducci and the Wheels. The show is free, but donations for the bands are encouraged!

<a href="http://hecklersbreakfast.bandcamp.com/album/demo-the-1st-one">Demo – The 1st One by Heckler’s Breakfast</a>

FRIDAY

The 2017 Summer Used Book Sale (Aug. 18–20)

Locust Grove

Free | 10 a.m.

Locust Grove will fill this historic home with over 23,000 used books for sale, sorted into more than 30 categories. Books will be priced from $1 to $3, with proceeds supporting Locust Grove’s educational and preservation projects.

ReSurfaced Fridays

319 S. Shelby St.

Free | 7 p.m.

Parties are still happening at the ReSurfaced Liberty Build! So grab your friends and head over this Friday for plenty of drinks, food and live music by electro/house group Ghouligan and a TBA DJ.



