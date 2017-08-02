2017 Arts & Entertainment Listings

DANCE

KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

kentuckycenter.org

“Complexions Contemporary Ballet” – Oct. 13

“Travis Wall’s SHAPING SOUND – After the Curtain” – Nov. 5

“Love on the Floor” – Nov. 10

“Stravinsky!” – Nov. 10-11

“Drosselmeyer’s Workshop” – Dec. 9-23

“The Brown-Forman Nutcracker” – Dec. 9-23

“The Beyond” – March 2-4

“Giselle” – April 13-14

LOUISVILLE BALLET

louisvilleballet.org

“Stravinsky!” – Nov. 10-11

“The Brown-Forman Nutcracker” – Dec. 9-23

“The Beyond” – March 2-4

“Giselle” – April 13-14

UOFL DANCE THEATRE

uldanceacademy.com

“UofL Dance Theatre Night” – Sept. 2

“Clara’s Dream” – Dec. 1-3

“Spring Gala” – May 18-19

MUSIC

A/TONAL

atonalensemble.com

Concert at Bellarmine University – Oct. 1

Concert at Tim Faulkner Gallery – Nov. 12

Concert at The Piano Shop – Feb. 11

Concert at The Kentucky Center – May 20

BUTCHERTOWN SOCIAL

louistheton.com

Trifecta featuring The Rob Nickerson Quintet – Aug. 17

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY, UOFL

louisvillechambermusic.org

“Emerson String Quartet” – Oct. 8

“Morgenstern Trio” – Nov. 19

“Music From Copland House” – Feb. 11

“American Brass Quintet” – March 18

“Momenta Quartet” – April 22

CLIFTON CENTER

cliftoncenter.org

“A Song for You: A Tribute to the Life & Music of Luther Vandross” – Aug. 6

“Taste of Frankfort Avenue” – Aug. 13

DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE

derbydinner.com

“The Van-Dells” Aug. 14

“A Tribute to John Denver” – Sept. 11

“How Great Thou Art” – Oct. 16

“Three Funny Guys” – Oct. 23

“The Return” – Nov. 6

“The Monarchs” – Jan. 5-6

“Doo Wop All Stars” – April 23

“The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra” – June 4

“Branson on the Road” – Aug. 13

FOURTH STREET LIVE!

4thstlive.com

Kentuckiana Idol – Aug. 5

Chase Rice – Aug. 12

St. Stephens Music Ministry – Aug. 20

Live! after five. 100% Poly – Sept. 1

Kip Moore – Sept. 8

IU SOUTHEAST MUSIC DEPARTMENT

ius.edu/music

“Sundays in Auer” – Sept. 10

“Chamber Orchestra” – Sept. 13

“Salon Latino Chamber Music Series” – Sept. 14

“Opera Insights” – Sept. 15-23

“Don Giovanni” – Sept. 15-23

“PEN Trio” – Sept. 16

“Trio Morelia” – Sept. 17

“Concert and Symphonic Band” – Sept. 26

“Baroque Orchestra” – Sept. 27

“New Music Ensemble” – Sept. 28

“To The Pointe” Sept. 29-30

“Dances for Two” – Sept. 29-30

“Conductors Chorus” – Sept. 30

“Wolfgang Brendel, Baritone; Louis Lohraseb, Piano” – Sept. 30

“Carl Lenthe, Trombone; Otis Murphy, Saxophone” – Oct. 1

“Wind Ensemble” – Oct. 3

“Student Composition Recital” – Oct. 4

“Chamber Orchestra” – Oct. 11

“Opera Insights” – Oct. 13-21

“L’etoile” – Oct. 13-21

“Concentus” – Oct. 15

“Hot Tuesdays” Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7

“Student Composition Recital” – Oct. 24

“New Music Ensemble” – Oct. 26

“Baroque Orchestra” – Oct. 27

“Kathleen McLean, Bassoon” – Oct. 28

“Percussion Ensemble” – Nov. 5

“Wind Ensemble” – Nov. 7

“Chamber Music Recital” – Nov. 8

“Chamber Orchestra” – Nov. 8

“Latin American Ensemble” – Nov. 9

“Opera Insights” – Nov. 10

“It’s a Wonderful Life” – Nov. 10-17

“Guitar Studio Chamber” – Nov. 10

“Conductors Chorus” – Nov. 11

“Opera Insights” – Nov. 11

“Voice Studio Recital” – Nov. 11

“Guitar Ensemble” – Nov. 11

“Concert and Symphonic Band” – Nov. 14

“Opera Insights” – Nov. 16-17

“Student Composition Recital” – Nov. 28

“All- Campus Jazz Ensemble & Jazz Combos” – Nov. 28

“Concentus” – Nov. 29

“The Nutcracker” – Dec. 1-3

“All-Campus Chorus” – Dec. 3

“Computer Music and Video Recital” – Dec. 3

“Baroque Orchestra” – Dec. 6

“Latin American Ensemble” – Dec. 6

“Salon Latino Chamber Music Series” – Jan. 25

“Student Composition Recital” – Jan. 30

“New Music Ensemble” – Feb. 1

“Opera Insights” – Feb. 2-10

“Ariadne Auf Naxos” – Feb. 2-10

“Concert and Symphonic Band” – Feb. 6

“Conductors Chorus” – Feb. 10

“Saturdays in Auer” – Feb. 11

“Wind Ensemble” – Feb. 13

“Student Composition Recital” – Feb. 20

“Latin American Ensemble” – Feb. 22

“Opera Insights” – Feb. 23-March 3

“Lucia Di Lammermoor” – Feb. 23-March 3

“Concentus” – Feb. 25

“Hot Tuesdays: Jazz Combos” – Feb. 27, March 6, 20, 27

“Baroque Orchestra” – March 4

“New Music Ensemble” – March 8

“Chamber Music Recital” – March 21

“To The Pointe” – March 23-24

“America Dances” – March 23-24

“Sundays in Auer” – March 25

“Conductors Chorus” – March 27

“Wind Ensemble” – March 27

“Chamber Music Recital” – March 28

“Latin American Ensemble” – March 29

“Student Composition Recital” – March 29

“Concert and Symphonic Band” – April 3

“Student Composition Recital” – April 5

“Opera Insights” – April 6-14

“West Side Story” – April 6-14

“Guitar Studio Solo Recital” – April 6

“Concentus” – April 15

“Student Composition Recital’’ – April 16

“All Campus Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combos” – April 17

“All-Campus Chorus” – April 18

“New Music Ensemble” – April 19

“Springfest” – April 19

“Computer Music and Video Recital” – April 22

KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

kentuckycenter.org

“Billy Ray Cyrus with Special Guest Olivia Lane” – Aug. 4

“Lyle Lovett and His Large Band” – Aug. 6

“An Evening with Dave Rawlings Machine” – Aug. 16

“An Evening with Gerald Albright” – Aug. 26

“Rally for our Heroes” – Sept. 14

“Louisville Strassenfest” – Sept. 22

“Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis” – Sept. 26

“The Paul Thorn Band” – Sept. 29

“Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience” – Oct. 6

“Lionel Hampton Tribute Concert” – Oct. 7

“The Simon and Garfunkel Story” – Oct. 8

“Simply Three” – Nov. 5

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert” – Nov. 17-18

“St. Vincent Fear The Future Tour” – Nov. 21

“Straight No Chaser” – Nov. 26

“Tommy Emmanuel CGP: Classics and Christmas Tour” – Nov. 30

“NeedToBreathe: All the Feels Tour” – Dec. 15

“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” – March 6

KENTUCKY OPERA

kyopera.org

“Ariadne auf Naxos” – Sept. 15, 17

“Dead Man Walking” – Oct. 27, 29

“The Barber of Seville” – Feb. 16, 18

LOUISVILLE CHORUS

louisvillechorus.org

“Sharing Masterworks with Young Artists” – Oct. 22

“Candlelight Christmas at St Mary’s” – Dec. 2

“Christmas at Immaculate Conception” – Dec. 3

“Christmas at St. Brigid” – Dec. 10

“Musique Romantique” – Feb. 14

“Mozart Requiem” – April 15

“Chart Toppers III” – June 3

“Fanfare for the 4th” – July 4

LOUISVILLE ORCHESTRA

louisvilleorchestra.org

Pops: “Sgt. Pepper at the Pops” – Sept. 16

“Yuja Wang Plays Rachmaninoff – Sept. 23

“Why Beethoven? – Oct. 13-14

Pops: The B-52S – Oct. 21

“The Greatest: Muhammad Ali” – Nov. 4

Pops: “Home for the Holidays” – Nov. 25

Handel’s “Messiah” – Nov. 30, Dec. 1-3

Holiday Concert – Dec. 7

“Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto” – Jan. 12-13

Pops: Mambo Kings – Jan. 20

“War + Peace” – Feb. 2-3

“The Planets: An HD Odyssey” – Feb. 23-24

Pops: Michael Cleveland and the Flamekeepers – March 20

Kentucky Classics: Festival of American Music 1 – March 24

Play – April 6-7

Pops: “The Music of Prince” – April 20

“Beethoven Piano Concerto” – April 27-28

“The Rite of Spring” – May 11-12

OGLE CULTURAL CENTER (IU SOUTHEAST)

ius.edu/oglecenter

“The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass” – Sept. 15

“Louisville Orchestra: Mostly Mozart” – Sept. 30

“Mads Tolling and the Mads Men” – Oct. 19

“Martial Artists & Acrobats of Tianjin” – Oct. 30

“Louisville Orchestra: Scheherazade” – Nov. 11

“It’s a Wonderful Life” – Nov. 21

“An Evening with Richard Max” – Jan. 24

“Louisville Orchestra: Creation Mass” – Jan. 27

“Acoustic Eidolon” – Feb. 8

“The Birdland All-Stars” – Feb. 22

“Carrie Newcomer” – March 13

“Annie Sellick and the Hot Club of Nashville” – April 6

“Louisville Orchestra” – April 14

“Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet” – May 19

U OF L SCHOOL OF MUSIC

louisville.edu/music

Guest Artists: Longleash Trio – Aug. 11

Guest Artist: Saya Sangidorij, piano, with Matthew Nelson, clarinet and Paul York, cello – Aug. 25

University Jazz Rhythm Workshop and Open Jam – Aug. 28

Django Jamboree – Sept. 7-9

University Wind Ensemble, University Chorus, Collegiate Chorale and Cardinal Singers – Sept. 10

Guest Artists: Aebersold Jazz Quartet – Sept. 11

Faculty Artist: Reese Land, trumpet – Sept. 12

Guitar Festival – Sept. 14

University Faculty Gala – Sept. 15

University Symphony Orchestra – Sept. 17

University Jazz Combos – Sept. 18

Faculty Artist: Brett Shuster, trombone – Sept. 18

Music eX Series: Brittany MacWilliams, violin, Paul York, cello and Lee Luvisi, piano – Sept. 24

Faculty Artist: Bruce Heim, horn – Sept. 24

University Faculty Jazz Ensemble – Sept. 25

Guest Artist: Yekwon Sunwoo, piano, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist – Sept. 25

CMP Faculty Artist: Denine LeBlanc, piano – Oct. 1

University Jazz Combos – Oct. 2

University Jazz Ensemble I – Oct. 3

University Symphonic Band and Chamber Winds Louisville – Oct. 5

Chamber Music Society – Emerson String Quartet – Oct. 8

University Jazz Repertory Ensembles – Oct. 16

University Jazz Ensemble II – Oct. 19

University Sinfonietta – Oct. 20

University Chorus, Collegiate Chorale and Cardinal Singers – Oct. 22

University Jazz Rhythm Workshop and Open Jam – Oct. 23

University Community Band – Oct. 23

Guest Artists: Quintasonic Brass – Oct. 27

University Jazz Combos – Oct. 30

University Symphony Orchestra Halloween Spooktacular – Oct. 31

Guest Artist: Tamir Hendelman, jazz piano – Nov. 2

University Student Composers – Nov. 2

University Early Music Ensemble – Nov. 3

University Jazz Combos – Nov. 6

New Music Festival: Faculty Chamber Music – Nov. 6

New Music Festival: Electronic Music – Nov. 7

New Music Festival: University Symphony Orchestra – Nov. 8

New Music Festival: University Collegiate Chorale and Cardinal Singers – Nov. 9

New Music Festival: University Wind Ensemble and New Music Ensemble – Nov. 10

University Jazz Ensemble I – Nov. 14

University Student Composers – Nov. 15

University Jazz Ensemble II – Nov. 16

University Opera Theatre: Opera Scenes – Nov. 18

Chamber Music Society; Morgenstern Trio – Nov. 19

University Symphonic Band – Nov. 19

University Jazz Repertory Ensembles – Nov. 20

University Chorus – Nov. 20

University Cardinal Rule – Nov. 21

Faculty Artists: Gabe Evens Trio – Nov. 27

University Dance Theatre: Clara’s Dream – Dec. 1-3

THEATER

ACTING AGAINST CANCER

actingagainstcancer.com

“The Wedding Singer” – Aug. 4-13

“The Rocky Horror Halloween Party” – Oct. 21, 28

“Rock of Ages” – Jan. 26-Feb. 11

“[title of show]” – March 23-April 1

“Carrie the Musical” – May 11-20

ACTORS THEATRE OF LOUISVILLE

actorstheatre.org

“Angels in America, Part One Millennium Approaches” and “Angels in America, Part Two Perestroika” – Aug. 29-Oct. 15

Fifth Third Bank’s “Dracula” – Sept. 6-Nov. 2

Fifth Third Bank’s “A Christmas Carol” – Nov. 21-Dec. 23

“The Santaland Diaries” – Dec. 1-23

“Little Bunny Foo Foo” – Jan. 9-Feb. 4

“The Magic Play” – Jan. 23-Feb. 11

“Skeleton Crew” – Jan. 24-Feb. 11

42nd Humana Festival of New American Plays – Feb. 28-April 8

ALLEY THEATER

thealleytheater.org

“Vampire Lesbians of Sodom” – Through Aug. 5

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” – Aug. 10-26

“Coyote Ugly” – Sept. 7-23

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” – Oct. 5-28

“PVT Wars” – Nov. 9-25

“Who Killed Santa?” – Dec. 7-23

THE BARD’S TOWN

thebardstown.com

“Bethany” – Through Aug. 5

BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA

louisville.broadway.com

“Finding Neverland” – Oct. 24-29

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” – Nov. 28-Dec. 3

“Chicago” Jan. 23-28

“Rent” – Feb. 16-17

“School of Rock” – March 13-18

“Les Miserables” – April 10-15

“Waitress” – June 26-July 1

BUNBURY THEATRE

bunburytheatre.org

“Tuesday’s with Morrie” – Oct. 6-22

“St. Nickaklaus and the Hanukkah Christmas” – Dec. 1-17

“Red” – Feb. 16-March 4

“Boatwright” – April 13-29

“Master Harold and the Boys” – June 8-24

BUTCHERTOWN SOCIAL

louistheton.com

Trifecta featuring comedy of Andy Fleming and Friends – Aug. 17

CENTER STAGE THEATER COMPANY (JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER)

jewishlouisville.org

“Smokey Joe’s Cafe” – Sept. 7-17

“Jekyll & Hyde” – Oct. 19 – Nov. 5

“Driving Miss Daisy” – Jan. 11-21

Andre Lippa’s “The Wild Party” – Feb. 15-March 3

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” – April 12-29

“Tevye & His Daughters” – Public shows Sept. 24; Oct. 4, 8; Touring Sept. 5-March 25

“Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins” – Public shows Dec. 3, 10, 17; Touring Nov. 6-Dec. 22

“Knuffle Bunny – A Cautionary Musical” – Public shows Feb. 18, 25, March 4; Touring Feb. 5-May 25

“James and the Giant Peach” – March 15-19

“Bugz” – March 15-18

CLARKSVILLE LITTLE THEATRE

clarksvillelittletheatre.org

“Annie” – Sept. 8-17

“The Game’s Afoot” – Nov. 10-19

“Children of a Lesser God” – Jan. 12-21

“Don’t Drink the Water” – March 9-18

“Godspell” – May 11-20

COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER

commonwealththeatre.org

“A Wrinkle In Time” – Sept. 21-30

“The Crucible” – Oct. 12-21

“Welcome to Wandaland” – Nov. 9-18

“The Comedy of Oedipus” – Nov. 30-Dec. 9

“The Trojan Women” – Jan. 25-Feb. 3

Young Playwrights Festival 2017 – Feb. 14-17

“Circe and Ulysses” – March 1-10

Young American Shakespeare Festival 2017: “The Merry Wives of Windsor” – May 10-20

Young American Shakespeare Festival 2017: “Richard lll” – May 10-20

Young American Shakespeare Festival 2017: “Measure for Measure” – May 10-20

DAMAGED GOODS IMPROV COMEDY!

damgoodnation.com

“Damaged Goods Presents” – Aug. 25

“Damaged Goods Presents” – Sept. 16

“Damaged Goods Presents” – Oct. 21

“Damaged Goods Presents” – Nov. 18

“Dam Good Holiday Show” – Dec. 16

DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE

derbydinner.com

“The Music Man” – Through Aug. 20

“Southern Fried Nuptials” – Aug. 23-Oct. 1

“A Murder Is Announced” – Oct. 4-Nov. 12

“A Christmas Carol – The Musical” – Nov. 15-Dec. 31

“Funny Money” – Jan. 10-Feb. 18

“Mamma Mia!” – Feb. 21-April 8

“Oklahoma!” – April 11-May 27

FLOYD CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE DEPARTMENT

floydcentraltheatre.org

“Bonnie and Clyde” – Aug. 25- Sept. 3

“Newsies” – Nov. 3-Nov. 12

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” – Feb. 9-Feb. 18

“ACT Festival” – March 16-18

“Rabbit Hole” – May 4-6

IU SOUTHEAST OGLE CULTURAL CENTER

ius.edu/oglecenter

“Dr. Insecta” – Sept. 6-8

“The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass” – Sept. 15

“Stage One: Miss Nelson is Missing” – Sept. 25-28

“Louisville Orchestra” – Sept. 30

“Mads Tolling and the Mads Men” – Oct. 19

“Pirate School: The Science of Pirates” – Oct. 25-26

“Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin” – Oct. 30

“Janet’s Planet” – Nov. 15-16

“It’s a Wonderful Life” – Nov. 21

“Dr. Kaboom! Live Wire! The Electricity Tour” – Jan. 8-10

“IU Southeast Theatre: Steam” – April 11-14

IU SOUTHEAST THEATRE

ius.edu/theater

“Urinetown” – Sept. 22-30

“Three Sisters” – Oct. 13-21

“Peter and the Starcatcher” – Oct. 27-Nov. 4

“Arturo UI” – Dec. 1-9

“Julius Caesar” – Jan. 19-27

“Machinal” – Feb. 23-March 3

“At First Sight” – March 30-April 7

“City of Angels” – April 13-21

KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

kentuckycenter.org

“StageOne StoryTellers” – Aug. 5-March 10

“The Platypus” – Aug. 10-19

“Miss Nelson is Missing!” – Sept. 9-23

“Finding Neverland” – Oct. 24-29

“Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” – Nov. 28-Dec. 3

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – Dec. 2-16

“Hamlet” – Jan. 26-Feb. 3

“American Tales – John Henry, Pecos Bill, and Brer Rabit” – March 24-April 14

KENTUCKY SHAKESPEARE

kyshakespeare.com

Kentucky Shakespeare Festival – Through Aug. 13

THE LIMINAL PLAYHOUSE

theliminalplayhouse.org

“Hir” – Aug. 31-Sept. 10

“Clybourne Park” – Oct. 26-Nov. 5

“Sex with Strangers” – March 25-April 8

“The Fastest Clock In The Universe” – May 24-June 3

THE LITTLE COLONEL PLAYERS

littlecolonel.org

“The Ladies Man” – Sept. 15-24

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” – Nov. 3-12

“Honey Harvest” – Jan. 12-20

“Lost in Yonkers” – March 9-18

“Bloody Murder” – May 11-20

“Blithe Spirit” – July 20-29

PANDORA PRODUCTIONS

pandoraprods.org

“Sordid Lives” – Sept. 14-24

“Falsettos” – Nov. 9-19

“Harbor” – Jan. 11-21

“Victor/Victoria” – March 15-25

“Die! Mommie Die!” – May 10-20

PNC BROADWAY IN LOUISVILLE

louisville.broadway.com

“Finding Neverland” – Oct. 24-29

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” – Nov. 28-Dec. 3

“Chicago” – Jan. 23-28

“School of Rock – The Musical” – March 13-18

“Waitress” – June 26-July 1

“Rent” (Season Option) – Feb. 16-17

“Les Misérables” (Season Option) – April 10-15

SHELBY COUNTY COMMUNITY THEATRE

shelbytheatre.org

“Shrek the Musical Jr.” – Sept. 14-24

“A Christmas Carol Musical” – Nov. 30-10

“Arsenic and Old Lace” – Feb. 23- March 4

“Fools” – May 11-20

“Upstairs at 801” – Oct. 13-22

“Musical Variety Show” – Nov. 18

“Cabin Fever: A True Storytelling Event” – Feb. 3

“Love, Loss, and What I Wrote” – April 13-22

“Radio’s Golden Days: Sorry, Wrong Number and the Hitch-hiker” – June 1-10

STAGE ONE

stageone.org

“Miss Nelson is Missing!” – Sept. 9, 16, 23

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – Dec. 2, 9, 16

THEATRE [502]

theatre502.org

“The Fairytale Lives of Russian Girls” – Oct. 13-22

“Nobody Bunny and the Golden Age of Television” – December-January

“How Water Behaves” – April 6-15

UOFL THEATRE ARTS DEPARTMENT

louisville.edu/theatrearts

“Miss Ida B. Wells” – Sept. 22- Oct. 1

“Our Country’s Good” – Nov. 10-19

“Eurydice” – Jan. 26-Feb. 4

“Fabulation: or the Re-Education of Undyne” – Feb. 23-March 4

“Long Christmas Ride Home” – April 13-22

WHODUNNIT MURDER MYSTERY THEATER

whodunnitky.com

“Murder by the Quarry: The Case of the Murderous Masterpice” – Sept. 16-0ct. 28

“Oh! Deadly Night!” – Nov. 18-Dec. 23

“Murder Out of Time” – Feb. 17-March 31

“Murder at Lenny’s Speakeasy” – May 12-June 23

VISUAL ARTS

1619 FLUX – ART + ACTIVISM

1619flux.org

“Meet Your Neighbors: Feminine & LGBTQ+ Perspectives” – Aug. 5-Sept. 15

“Witnessing Neighborhoods In Flux” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Dec. 22

21C MUSEUM HOTEL

21cmuseumhotels.com/louisville

“Fallen Fruit: The Practices of Everyday Life” – Ongoing

“Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Through March 31

“Adi Nes, The Village” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Dec. 31

“Object(s) of Desire” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Dec. 31

849 GALLERY (KENTUCKY COLLEGE OF ART + DESIGN AT SPALDING UNIVERSITY)

kycad.spalding.edu

“The Future is Now” – Through Aug. 4

Ron Schildknecht – Aug. 21-Sept. 2

Brian Ulrich (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 12-Nov. 17

Meg Hartwig – Nov. 30-Jan. 18

Rene Trevino – Feb. 1-March 9

Christopher Ottinger – March 22-April 20

Senior Thesis Exhibition – March 10-June 15

AA CLAY STUDIO & GALLERY

aaclay.com

Louisville Clay Members Show – Sept. 15-Oct. 10

Annual Holiday Pottery Sale – Nov. 20-Dec. 10

“Suzanne Adams: A Retrospective” – Feb. 10-March 30

AA Clay Members Show – April 7-May 19

ACTORS THEATRE GALLERY

actorstheatre.org/gallery

Kentucky Watercolor Society: Aqueous 2017 – Nov. 14-Dec. 23

24th Annual African American Art Exhibition – Jan. 9-Feb. 22

ART ASSOCIATION OF OLDHAM COUNTY

aaooc.org

“Oldham County: A Perspective in Black & White” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 12-Nov. 12

ART SANCTUARY GALLERY

art-sanctuary.com

“Urban Abstraction” by Jonas Wilson (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 1-24

“Terms of Isolation” by Joe Mays (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 6-29

Carrie Neumeyer – Nov. 3-26

Art Sanctuary Group Tenent Show – Dec. 1-31

“Change is Constant” by Kimmi Monroe – Jan. 5-28

Kentucky Foundation for Women Trio Show – Feb. 2-25

Rita Cameron – March 2-April 1

“An Ostentatious Display Of Thaumaturgy” by Shahn Rigsby – April 6-29

“Visions of Paris” by Sanny Garrett – May 4-27

“Safe Spaces” by Jada Dixon – June 1-24

Derek Hoffend – July 6-29

ARTS COUNCIL OF SOUTHERN INDIANA

artscouncilsi.org

“Beyond Borders” – Aug. 19-Sept. 16

“Photo Mix” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

Winter Wonderland – Nov. 18-January

ARTSEED GALLERY

artseed.art

“David” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 29-Oct. 20

B. DEEMER GALLERY

bdeemer.com

“Colorful Journey, Paintings by Yasharel Manzy” – Aug. 19-Sept. 13

Kit Keung Kan, Clarissa Shanahan, Robert James Foose – Sept. 16-Oct. 11

Carolyn Hisel – Oct. 14-Nov. 7

Martin Rollins – Nov. 11-Dec. 12

Madison Cawein – March

BARR GALLERY (IU SOUTHEAST)

oglecenter.ius.edu

“Mapping Loss” by Jennifer Palmer – Aug. 23-Sept. 22

“Hook, Line and Singer” by Miri Phelps – Oct. 4-29

“I’ve Always Wanted to be an Artist but Ended up as a Graphic Designer Instead” by Kok Cheow Yeoh – Nov. 8-Dec. 3

Annual Student Juried Exhibition – Jan. 22-Feb. 18

BFA Thesis Exhibition 1 – March 1-13

BFA Thesis Exhibition 2 – March 22-April 10

BFA Thesis Exhibition 3 – April 19-May 1

BERNHEIM ARBORETUM & RESEARCH FOREST

bernheim.org

“Connect” at Bernheim – Aug. 19

BERNHEIM GALLERY (LOUISVILLE FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY)

lfpl.org

Beargrass Creek photographs by John Nation – Through Aug. 30

BRICK STREET ART STUDIOS

brickstreetartstudios.com

“People & Their Passions” by Kimberly Carroll Raber (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 29-Oct. 20

BUTCHERTOWN SOCIAL

louistheton.com

Trifecta featuring artist Ewa Perz – Aug. 17

CARNEGIE CENTER FOR ART & HISTORY

carnegiecenter.org

“Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie” – Through Sept. 16

Laura Hartford (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 29-Nov. 25

“Capturing Contemporary Cuba: Street and Documentary Photography in Havana” by Ray Wallace (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 29-Nov. 25

“Jamey Aebersold: An Improvised Life” – Dec. 8-Feb. 3

Penny Sisto – Feb. 16-April 21

Floyd County Secondary Schools Art Show & Competition – April 28-May 12

“Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie” – May 25-July 21

CHESTNUTS AND PEARLS GALLERY

chestnutsandpearls.com

“Art with a Dragons Heart” – Aug. 17-Sept. 21

“On the Road” by Bussert Photography (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

“Rhythms and Flows” by Kristen Waring (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

“Local Talent on Parade” – Nov. 15-Jan. 31

CLARKSVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

jefflibrary.org

Children’s 4-H Photography (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 14-Nov. 22

CONSIDER BOUTIQUE

considerboutique.com

“Birds of a Feather” – Through August

“How to Make a Monster” by Ryan Case – September

Tim Hooper – October

“Architecture in Fiber” by Vickie Wheatley – November

“Come Home” by Angie Reed Garner – December-January

“Exquisite Banalities” by Josh Johnson – February

NoNaMe Fibers Group Show – March

“Louisville Photographs” by Maria Marchal – April

“Fleur de Lis” by Pat Cooke – May

TBA – June

“She Sells Sea Shells” by Neisja Yenawine – July

COPPER & KINGS

copperandkings.com

“Portrait of an Artist at 75: David Crosby” by Jeffery Parrish (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

CRAFTS(S) GALLERY & MERCANTILE

craftslouisville.com

“Re-Animations” by Harlan Strummer Welch-Scarboro – Aug. 4-31

“Italia Con Amore” by Dobree Adams (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Oct. 27

CRESSMAN CENTER FOR VISUAL ARTS (UOFL)

louisville.edu/art

“New Recruits” – Through Sept. 9

“Overshadowed: 2017 Eclipse Show” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Oct. 28

Open Studio Weekend Juried Exhibition – Nov. 3-25

“Artist Exchange” – Dec. 1-Jan. 13

Jim Grubola – Jan. 19-Feb. 24

Scott Massey – March 2-April 7

MFA Thesis: Douglas Miller – April 27-Aug. 11

E&S GALLERY

eandsgallery.com

Holiday Open House – November

Black History Month Display – February

Annual Derby Art Gala – May 4

EDENSIDE GALLERY

edensidegallery.com

“Black & White Silver Prints by DiGiovanni” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 1-31

FIRST LIGHT GALLERY

firstlightgalleryky.com

“Testament” by Jennifer B Thoreson – Through Sept. 16

“The Garden Variety” Photo Contest (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 10

TBA – Nov. 17-Jan. 6

“On Street Photography” Juried Exhibition of Street Photography – Jan. 12-Feb. 24

“The Deconstructed Self” by Natalie Christensen – March 2-May 26

Steve Squall – June 1-Aug. 25

FLAME RUN AT GLASSWORKS

flamerun.com

“Catching Fire: Themes from the Hunger Games” – Through Aug. 26

Ann Klem Glass – Sept. 1-Nov. 11

“All That Jazz” – Nov. 13-Jan. 6

“Spectrum” – Feb. 2-March 31

FOX DENTAL

drsmannandfox.com

Adam Brown (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM

fraziermuseum.org

“The Lewis and Clark Experience” — Through 2017

“The Hunger Games: The Exhibition” — Through Sept. 10

“Linda Bruckheimer’s Kentucky” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

“Hope and Healing: Celebrating 125 Years of Norton

Children’s Hospital” – Oct. 8-Feb. 4

“Nutcracker The Exhibition: 60 Years of Magic and Majesty” – Nov. 9-Jan. 7

“World War I” – Fall 2017

“Magnificent Mona Bismark” – March 15-July 29

GALERIE HERTZ

galeriehertz.com

Douglas Taylor and Bruce Campbell (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 17-Oct. 31

GALLERY JAAN

facebook.com/galleryjaan

“Natsha Sud: Stitchings” – Aug. 5-Sept. 2

“Justin Comley – The Things I See In the Woods” – Sept. 2-30

Sabra Crockett – Sept. 30-Oct. 28

Linda Erzinger – Oct. 28-Nov. 25

“Bridget Case: Poetic Resistance” – Nov. 25-Dec. 23

Charlotte Pollock – Dec. 23-Jan. 28

Kevin Sullivan – Jan. 28-March 3

“Bella Liston: Other Voices” – March 3-April 7

Whitney Carpenter – April 7-May 5

Yoko Molotov – May 5-June 2

Tiffany Ackerman – June 2-30

J. Cobb – June 30-July 28

GARNER NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY FINE ART

garnernarrative.com

“Hey, Happy Way Back Down Home!” by Tim Crowder – Aug. 4-Sept. 29

“home sweet home” by Kevin Warth (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 6-27

“M-XXL” by Joyce Garner – Nov. 3-Dec. 29

“Ritual Collections” by Wendi Smith – Feb. 2-March 30

HEALTHY HOUSE GALLERY (LOUISVILLE GROWS)

louisvillegrows.org

“Wounding the Earth, Wounding Ourselves, Healing the Earth, Healing Ourselves” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

HUFF GALLERY (SPALDING UNIVERSITY)

spalding.edu/about-spalding/huff-gallery

“She’s Silver and Orange 3” – Aug. 20-Sept. 24

“Comics: Jay Leisten and Friends” – Oct. 1-29

“Form Follows Function – Jake Ford” – Nov. 5-Dec. 10

Letitia Quesenberry and Aaron Rosenblum – Jan. 14-Feb. 11

Skylar Smith and Lisa Simon – March 1-31

KyCAD Senior Thesis – April 22-May 20

HYLAND GLASS

hylandglass.com

“Transitions” by Gibbs Rounsavall – Through Aug. 4

“First Light” by Laurie Blayney – Sept. 1-Nov. 27

JANE MORGAN GALLERY

janemorgangallery.com

“On the Waterfront and Beyond” – Through Aug. 12

“Alla Prima” – Aug. 30-Nov. 11

“Brush Strokes” – Nov. 22-April 4

“Historic Town and Country” – April 18-June 30

“Seeing with the Artist’s Eyes” – July 18-Oct. 31

JEFFERSONTOWN HISTORICAL MUSEUM

jeffersontownky.gov

“Through the Lens” by Judy Rosati and Bee Buck (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-June 15

JEFFERSONVILLE TOWNSHIP LIBRARY

jefflibrary.org

Deborah Brownstein (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

KAVIAR FORGE & GALLERY

craigkaviargallery.com

“Image & Word” – Aug. 25-Oct. 7

“Artists in Our Midst” – Oct. 27-Dec. 30

“Abstract in Kentucky” – Jan. 26-March 3

Kentucky Women Artists – March 30-May 12

5th Nude Biennial – June 29-Aug. 4

KENTUCKY CENTER FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE

kcaah.org

“A Salute to Muhammad Ali” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Through Dec. 29

KENTUCKY DERBY MUSEUM

derbymuseum.org

“Man o’ War: The Legacy” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Through Dec. 31

The D. Wayne Lukas Collection – Through Sept. 30

“Horsing Around With Art: A Student’s View of the Sport of Kings’” – Jan. 13-Feb. 25

KENTUCKY FINE ART GALLERY

lesliespetzcustomframing.com

“Kentucky Roots” – Through Sept. 22

New Photography by Sam English (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Oct. 31

Holiday Group Show – November-February

Derby Group Show – March-May

Lynn Dunbar – June-July

David Schuster – August-September

KENTUCKY MUSEUM OF ART AND CRAFT (KMAC MUSEUM)

kmacmuseum.org

“Sing Don’t Cry” – Through Sept. 10

“Victory Over the Sun: Poetics and Politics of Eclipse” – Aug. 19-Dec. 3

“Portraits/Positions” by Paul Mpagi Sepuya (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 12

Nathan Hayden – Nov.18-Jan. 28

Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle – Dec. 16-April 8

Scholastic Gold Key – Feb. 2-25

Thaniel Ion Lee – March 2-May 27

KORE ART GALLERY

koregallery.com

Luci Mistratov – August

Kore Members New Work – September

Anil Vinayakan, Mike McCarthy, Karen Terhune and William Duffy – October

Barbara Ketchum and Marjorie Muller – November

Ann Klem and Mark Johnson – December

TBA – January

“Black Show, White Show” – February

Julie Joy – March

Joy Lait and Maria Napoli – April

Joan Staashelm and Elizabeth Naiditch – May

Jana John and Renee Rodriguiz – June

Louisville Artisans Guild, Ann Klem and Don Cartwright – July

Morgan Betsill and Anil Vinayakan – August

KRANTZ ART GALLERY (JCTC)

jefferson.kctcs.edu

Communication Arts Student Show – Through Aug. 19

Bill Green: Design, Illustration, Photography – Aug. 21-Sept. 30

Colleen Merrill: 3D Fiber – Oct. 4-Nov. 10

Communication Arts Student Show – Nov. 15-Jan. 12

CATP Show – Jan. 15-Feb. 23

Tim Smith, Paintings – Feb. 26-March 29

Fine Art Student Show – April 2-20

Communication Arts Student Show – April 23-May 31

LENIHAN SOTHEBY’S REALTY

lenihansothebysrealty.com

“Summertime” by Joshua Jenkins – Aug. 10-Oct. 31

LETTERSONG STUDIO

lettersongstudio.com

“Journey to Myanmar” by JoAnn Staashelm – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

LOUISVILLE ARTISANS GUILD

louisvilleartisans.org

2017 Holiday Showcase – Nov. 4-5

LOUISVILLE METRO HALL

louisvilleky.gov

“Altered Perceptions” by CJ Pressma, Jenny Zeller and Mitch Eckert – Through Jan. 12

“The French are Coming” – Aug. 24-Oct. 22

LOUISVILLE VISUAL ART

louisvillevisualart.org

Studio 2000 Exhibit & Sale at Actors Theatre of Louisville – Aug. 3

Portland Art & Heritage Fair 4th Annual Juried Exhibit – Sept. 9

“Plein Air Paint Out” at Waterfront Botanical Gardens – Sept. 17

Open Studio Weekend – Nov. 10-11

“art(squared)” – April 13-14

LVA Academy/CFAC Exhibits – May-June

“The Future Is Now” at KyCAD – July

LOU TATE GALLERY (THE LITTLE LOOMHOUSE)

thelittleloomhouse.com

David McDonley – Sept. 2-30

“Orville Moss: A Gathering of Wood & Steel” – Oct. 7-28

“Holiday in the Woods” – Nov.4-Dec. 30

“Emerging Artists Under 30 Exhibition” – Jan. 6-27

“A Celebration of Women’s History Group Exhibition” – March 3-31

LYDIA HOUSE

lydiahouse.us

“Bella Liston: Other Voices” – Aug. 5-Sept. 2

“Yoko Molotov: Scratch Fights” – Sept. 2-30

“Kerri Horine: Hollowing” – Sept. 30-Oct. 28

Nathan Townsend – Oct. 28-Nov. 25

Sam Ludwig – Nov. 25-Dec. 23

Paige Hessel – Dec. 23-Jan. 28

“Kimmi Monroe: Small Offerings” – Jan. 28-March 3

Scott Hile – March 3-April 7

Bryan Zadd Jones – April 7-May 5

“Tony Dixon: The Devil and I, A Portrait Project” – May 5-June 2

“Linda Akers: Fresh Cut” – June 2-30

“Dick Starr: Culture Popper” – July

THE MAMMOTH ART SPACE

themammoth.org

“Anything Goes: A Photography Exhibit Outdoors” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

MCGRATH ART GALLERY (BELLARMINE UNIVERSITY)

bellarmine.edu

“LandEscape” – Aug. 20-Sept. 16

“Sarah Martin: Expectations” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 2-27

“Reformations: Celebration of 500th Anniversary of Martin Luther’s Thesis” by Adam Moser – Nov. 6-30

METRO ARTS CENTER

louisvilleky.gov

“Pinhole Photography” by Danny Drake (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

MOREMEN MOLONEY CONTEMPORARY GALLERY

moremoloneygallery.com

“A Sense of Place” by Kathryn Keller – Aug. 4-31

“Confront” by Vinhay Keo (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 15-Oct. 15

“Gold of Africa” by Adam Shulman (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 20-Nov. 18

“Antiqui” – Nov. 24-Jan. 5

Gallery Artists Show – Jan. 12-Feb. 10

Mildred Jarett – March 9-April 7

Yvonne Petkus – April 13-May 18

MUHAMMAD ALI CENTER

alicenter.org

“In the Shadows: Photography by Howard Bingham” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Through Jan. 21

“Grandmother Power” – Aug. 19-Jan. 8

“Available Light: Photography by Bud Dorsey” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Aug. 25-Jan. 2

“Shining a Light: Experiences of Refugee Women” – March 8-TBA

“America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far” – May 25-Dec. 30

OPEN COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER

thegalleryisopen.com

“Unearthed” by Rebecca Rose and Jennifer Greb (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 29-Nov. 1

PATIO GALLERY (JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER)

jewishlouisville.org/patiogallery

Joel Toste – Through Aug. 16

Luanne Rimmel – Aug. 20-Sept. 19

Annika Klein (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

Mazin Annual Art Exhibit – Nov. 15-Jan. 12

PAUL PALETTI GALLERY

paulpalettigallery.com

“That Much Further West” by Kirk Gittings, Philip V. Augustin and Jan Pietrzak (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Through Oct. 1

“Finding Heaven in a Holler” by Shelby Lee Adams (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 1-Dec. 31

PHOTOGRAPHIC ARCHIVES GALLERY (UOFL)

louisville.edu/library/archives/photo

“All In! Louisville and the Great War” – Through Sept. 29

“Drive” by Sarah Lyon (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 5-Dec. 22

PYRO GALLERY

pyrogallery.com

“Pyro Squared” – Aug. 3-Sept. 16

“Experimenting with Light” by Keith Auerbach (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 7-Oct. 21

“…and After” by Bette Levy – Oct. 26-Dec. 9

Pyro’s Grand Opening at Butcher Block – Dec. 14-30

Beverly Glascock and Chip Norton – Jan. 4-Feb. 15

Bob Lockhart and Kayla Bishoff – Feb. 22-April 7

Claudia Hammer and Mary Dennis Kannapell – April 12-May 26

CJ Pressma – May 31-July 14

Susan Moffett and John McCarthy – July 17-Aug. 30

QUAPPI PROJECTS

quappiprojects.com

“Instant Gratification” by Adam Chuck – Aug. 18-Sept. 29

Vian Sora – Nov. 10-Jan. 5

Michael James Moran – March 9-April 20

REVELRY BOUTIQUE GALLERY

revelrygallery.com

Erik Orr, Revelry’s 7th Anniversary Show – Aug. 12-Sept. 6

Bob Lockhart – Sept. 9-Oct. 4

“It’s A Beautiful Life” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 7-Nov. 1

Ewa Perz – Nov. 3-Dec. 29

Winter Wonderland Ornament Show – Dec. 1-Jan. 3

Ashley Stewart – Jan. 5-31

“Cuteopia” – Feb. 3-March 7

“KNLT” – March 10-April 4

TBA – April

Monica Stewart – May 11-June 6

Karl Otto – June 9-July 11

SCHNEIDER GALLERIES (UOFL)

louisville.edu/art

“Type Hike” – Aug. 18-Sept. 22

“Adhar/Sky/Ciel” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 28-Nov. 3

BFA Thesis – Nov. 16-Dec. 5

Mark Priest – Feb. 1-March 2

BFA Thesis – March 22-April 20

CCS Student Show – April 26-July 3

SOJOURN ARTS & CULTURE

sojourn-arts.com

“Every Path is Viable & Maps For Getting Lost” Jerry Ryan Brubaker (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 24-Oct. 22

SPEED ART MUSEUM

speedmuseum.org

“Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art” – Through Oct. 14

“Southern Elegy” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Through Oct. 14

“The Wonderland Museum” – Through Nov. 26

“Forever and Ever: Bruce Conner” – Nov. 11-March 4

“Thoroughly Modern: Women in 20th Century Art and Design” – Dec. 16-July 1

“Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism” – Feb. 17-May 13

STEAM CENTER GALLERY (PURDUE POLYTECHNIC)

purdue-steam-center.com

Rosalee Rosenthal (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

STUDIOWORKS BY ZOOM GROUP

zoomgroup.org

“Out of Frame” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 6-Nov. 25

SWANSON CONTEMPORARY

swansoncontemporary.com

“Aluminature” by Jenny Zeller (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 27-Oct. 28

TIM FAULKNER GALLERY

timfaulknergalleryart.com

5th Annual Summer Group Show – Aug. 4-30

Whitney Olsen Installation – Sept. 1-Oct. 3

“Ten” by Margaret Archambault and Amy Wilmore Sculpture – Oct. 6-Nov. 2

Tim Faulkner New Paintings – Nov. 3-30

Deck the Walls 2017 – Dec. 1-30

UNIQUE IMAGING CONCEPTS

uniqueimagingconcepts.com

“Botanica” by Julius Friedman – Sept. 22-Nov. 11

WAYSIDE EXPRESSIONS GALLERY

waysidechristianmission.org

Sebastian Duverge – August

Barbara Tyson Mosley and Tomisha Lovely-Allen – September

“Silver” by Bruce Cook, Fred DiGiovanni and David Modica (Louisville Photo Biennial) – October

Karen Smith – November

Ardis Moonlight – December

Constanza Granados – January

Brenda Smith – February

Ashi Scott-Bey and Phyllis Wadlington – March

Joan Zehnder – April

William M. Duffy – May

Ada Asenjo – June

Calyn Hutt – July

Rita Cameron – August

ZEPHYR GALLERY

zephyrgallery.org

PROJECT 18 – Through Aug. 19

PROJECT 19 – Sept. 1-Oct. 22

PROJECT 20 – Nov. 3-Dec. 30

ART FAIRS

ART IN SPEED PARK

artinspeedpark.com

Aug. 26-27

BIG FOUR BRIDGE ARTS FESTIVAL

bigfourbridgeartsfestival.com

Sept. 9-10

BUTCHERTOWN ART FAIR

butchertown.wixsite.com

June 2-3, 2018

CHEROKEE TRIANGLE ART FAIR

cherokeetriangleartfair.org

April 28-29, 2018

LOUISVILLE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

search Facebook

June 2018

LOUISVILLE PHOTO BIENNIAL

louisvillephotobiennial.com

Every two years in September-November

MADE MARKET

made-market.co

December 2017 and July 2018

MELLWOOD MARCH ART SHOW

mellwoodartcenter.com

March 3-4, 2018

NUNNLEA CRAFT FAIR

nunnleacraftfair.org

Oct. 7-8

PORTLAND ART & HERITAGE FAIR

portlandartfair.com

Sept. 9

MELLWOOD SEPTEMBER ART SHOW

mellwoodartcenter.com

March 3-4, 2018

ST. JAMES COURT ART SHOW

stjamescourtartshow.com

Oct. 6-8

UMPTEENTH ANNUAL $20 Art Show

secondmostawesome.com

Dec. 9

UNFAIR

louisvilleunfair.com

Oct. 6-8

WINTERFAIR

tjc.org

Dec. 1-2