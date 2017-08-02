2017 Arts & Entertainment Listings

DANCE
KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS
kentuckycenter.org
“Complexions Contemporary Ballet” – Oct. 13
“Travis Wall’s SHAPING SOUND – After the Curtain” – Nov. 5
“Love on the Floor” – Nov. 10
“Stravinsky!” – Nov. 10-11
“Drosselmeyer’s Workshop” – Dec. 9-23
“The Brown-Forman Nutcracker” – Dec. 9-23
“The Beyond” – March 2-4
“Giselle” – April 13-14
LOUISVILLE BALLET
louisvilleballet.org
“Stravinsky!” – Nov. 10-11
“The Brown-Forman Nutcracker” – Dec. 9-23
“The Beyond” – March 2-4
“Giselle” – April 13-14
UOFL DANCE THEATRE
uldanceacademy.com
“UofL Dance Theatre Night” – Sept. 2
“Clara’s Dream” – Dec. 1-3
“Spring Gala” – May 18-19
MUSIC
A/TONAL
atonalensemble.com
Concert at Bellarmine University – Oct. 1
Concert at Tim Faulkner Gallery – Nov. 12
Concert at The Piano Shop – Feb. 11
Concert at The Kentucky Center – May 20
BUTCHERTOWN SOCIAL
louistheton.com
Trifecta featuring The Rob Nickerson Quintet – Aug. 17
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY, UOFL
louisvillechambermusic.org
“Emerson String Quartet” – Oct. 8
“Morgenstern Trio” – Nov. 19
“Music From Copland House” – Feb. 11
“American Brass Quintet” – March 18
“Momenta Quartet” – April 22
CLIFTON CENTER
cliftoncenter.org
“A Song for You: A Tribute to the Life & Music of Luther Vandross” – Aug. 6
“Taste of Frankfort Avenue” – Aug. 13
DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE
derbydinner.com
“The Van-Dells” Aug. 14
“A Tribute to John Denver” – Sept. 11
“How Great Thou Art” – Oct. 16
“Three Funny Guys” – Oct. 23
“The Return” – Nov. 6
“The Monarchs” – Jan. 5-6
“Doo Wop All Stars” – April 23
“The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra” – June 4
“Branson on the Road” – Aug. 13
FOURTH STREET LIVE!
4thstlive.com
Kentuckiana Idol – Aug. 5
Chase Rice – Aug. 12
St. Stephens Music Ministry – Aug. 20
Live! after five. 100% Poly – Sept. 1
Kip Moore – Sept. 8
IU SOUTHEAST MUSIC DEPARTMENT
ius.edu/music
“Sundays in Auer” – Sept. 10
“Chamber Orchestra” – Sept. 13
“Salon Latino Chamber Music Series” – Sept. 14
“Opera Insights” – Sept. 15-23
“Don Giovanni” – Sept. 15-23
“PEN Trio” – Sept. 16
“Trio Morelia” – Sept. 17
“Concert and Symphonic Band” – Sept. 26
“Baroque Orchestra” – Sept. 27
“New Music Ensemble” – Sept. 28
“To The Pointe” Sept. 29-30
“Dances for Two” – Sept. 29-30
“Conductors Chorus” – Sept. 30
“Wolfgang Brendel, Baritone; Louis Lohraseb, Piano” – Sept. 30
“Carl Lenthe, Trombone; Otis Murphy, Saxophone” – Oct. 1
“Wind Ensemble” – Oct. 3
“Student Composition Recital” – Oct. 4
“Chamber Orchestra” – Oct. 11
“Opera Insights” – Oct. 13-21
“L’etoile” – Oct. 13-21
“Concentus” – Oct. 15
“Hot Tuesdays” Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7
“Student Composition Recital” – Oct. 24
“New Music Ensemble” – Oct. 26
“Baroque Orchestra” – Oct. 27
“Kathleen McLean, Bassoon” – Oct. 28
“Percussion Ensemble” – Nov. 5
“Wind Ensemble” – Nov. 7
“Chamber Music Recital” – Nov. 8
“Chamber Orchestra” – Nov. 8
“Latin American Ensemble” – Nov. 9
“Opera Insights” – Nov. 10
“It’s a Wonderful Life” – Nov. 10-17
“Guitar Studio Chamber” – Nov. 10
“Conductors Chorus” – Nov. 11
“Opera Insights” – Nov. 11
“Voice Studio Recital” – Nov. 11
“Guitar Ensemble” – Nov. 11
“Concert and Symphonic Band” – Nov. 14
“Opera Insights” – Nov. 16-17
“Student Composition Recital” – Nov. 28
“All- Campus Jazz Ensemble & Jazz Combos” – Nov. 28
“Concentus” – Nov. 29
“The Nutcracker” – Dec. 1-3
“All-Campus Chorus” – Dec. 3
“Computer Music and Video Recital” – Dec. 3
“Baroque Orchestra” – Dec. 6
“Latin American Ensemble” – Dec. 6
“Salon Latino Chamber Music Series” – Jan. 25
“Student Composition Recital” – Jan. 30
“New Music Ensemble” – Feb. 1
“Opera Insights” – Feb. 2-10
“Ariadne Auf Naxos” – Feb. 2-10
“Concert and Symphonic Band” – Feb. 6
“Conductors Chorus” – Feb. 10
“Saturdays in Auer” – Feb. 11
“Wind Ensemble” – Feb. 13
“Student Composition Recital” – Feb. 20
“Latin American Ensemble” – Feb. 22
“Opera Insights” – Feb. 23-March 3
“Lucia Di Lammermoor” – Feb. 23-March 3
“Concentus” – Feb. 25
“Hot Tuesdays: Jazz Combos” – Feb. 27, March 6, 20, 27
“Baroque Orchestra” – March 4
“New Music Ensemble” – March 8
“Chamber Music Recital” – March 21
“To The Pointe” – March 23-24
“America Dances” – March 23-24
“Sundays in Auer” – March 25
“Conductors Chorus” – March 27
“Wind Ensemble” – March 27
“Chamber Music Recital” – March 28
“Latin American Ensemble” – March 29
“Student Composition Recital” – March 29
“Concert and Symphonic Band” – April 3
“Student Composition Recital” – April 5
“Opera Insights” – April 6-14
“West Side Story” – April 6-14
“Guitar Studio Solo Recital” – April 6
“Concentus” – April 15
“Student Composition Recital’’ – April 16
“All Campus Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combos” – April 17
“All-Campus Chorus” – April 18
“New Music Ensemble” – April 19
“Springfest” – April 19
“Computer Music and Video Recital” – April 22
KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS
kentuckycenter.org
“Billy Ray Cyrus with Special Guest Olivia Lane” – Aug. 4
“Lyle Lovett and His Large Band” – Aug. 6
“An Evening with Dave Rawlings Machine” – Aug. 16
“An Evening with Gerald Albright” – Aug. 26
“Rally for our Heroes” – Sept. 14
“Louisville Strassenfest” – Sept. 22
“Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis” – Sept. 26
“The Paul Thorn Band” – Sept. 29
“Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience” – Oct. 6
“Lionel Hampton Tribute Concert” – Oct. 7
“The Simon and Garfunkel Story” – Oct. 8
“Simply Three” – Nov. 5
“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert” – Nov. 17-18
“St. Vincent Fear The Future Tour” – Nov. 21
“Straight No Chaser” – Nov. 26
“Tommy Emmanuel CGP: Classics and Christmas Tour” – Nov. 30
“NeedToBreathe: All the Feels Tour” – Dec. 15
“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” – March 6
KENTUCKY OPERA
kyopera.org
“Ariadne auf Naxos” – Sept. 15, 17
“Dead Man Walking” – Oct. 27, 29
“The Barber of Seville” – Feb. 16, 18
LOUISVILLE CHORUS
louisvillechorus.org
“Sharing Masterworks with Young Artists” – Oct. 22
“Candlelight Christmas at St Mary’s” – Dec. 2
“Christmas at Immaculate Conception” – Dec. 3
“Christmas at St. Brigid” – Dec. 10
“Musique Romantique” – Feb. 14
“Mozart Requiem” – April 15
“Chart Toppers III” – June 3
“Fanfare for the 4th” – July 4
LOUISVILLE ORCHESTRA
louisvilleorchestra.org
Pops: “Sgt. Pepper at the Pops” – Sept. 16
“Yuja Wang Plays Rachmaninoff – Sept. 23
“Why Beethoven? – Oct. 13-14
Pops: The B-52S – Oct. 21
“The Greatest: Muhammad Ali” – Nov. 4
Pops: “Home for the Holidays” – Nov. 25
Handel’s “Messiah” – Nov. 30, Dec. 1-3
Holiday Concert – Dec. 7
“Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto” – Jan. 12-13
Pops: Mambo Kings – Jan. 20
“War + Peace” – Feb. 2-3
“The Planets: An HD Odyssey” – Feb. 23-24
Pops: Michael Cleveland and the Flamekeepers – March 20
Kentucky Classics: Festival of American Music 1 – March 24
Play – April 6-7
Pops: “The Music of Prince” – April 20
“Beethoven Piano Concerto” – April 27-28
“The Rite of Spring” – May 11-12
OGLE CULTURAL CENTER (IU SOUTHEAST)
ius.edu/oglecenter
“The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass” – Sept. 15
“Louisville Orchestra: Mostly Mozart” – Sept. 30
“Mads Tolling and the Mads Men” – Oct. 19
“Martial Artists & Acrobats of Tianjin” – Oct. 30
“Louisville Orchestra: Scheherazade” – Nov. 11
“It’s a Wonderful Life” – Nov. 21
“An Evening with Richard Max” – Jan. 24
“Louisville Orchestra: Creation Mass” – Jan. 27
“Acoustic Eidolon” – Feb. 8
“The Birdland All-Stars” – Feb. 22
“Carrie Newcomer” – March 13
“Annie Sellick and the Hot Club of Nashville” – April 6
“Louisville Orchestra” – April 14
“Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet” – May 19
U OF L SCHOOL OF MUSIC
louisville.edu/music
Guest Artists: Longleash Trio – Aug. 11
Guest Artist: Saya Sangidorij, piano, with Matthew Nelson, clarinet and Paul York, cello – Aug. 25
University Jazz Rhythm Workshop and Open Jam – Aug. 28
Django Jamboree – Sept. 7-9
University Wind Ensemble, University Chorus, Collegiate Chorale and Cardinal Singers – Sept. 10
Guest Artists: Aebersold Jazz Quartet – Sept. 11
Faculty Artist: Reese Land, trumpet – Sept. 12
Guitar Festival – Sept. 14
University Faculty Gala – Sept. 15
University Symphony Orchestra – Sept. 17
University Jazz Combos – Sept. 18
Faculty Artist: Brett Shuster, trombone – Sept. 18
Music eX Series: Brittany MacWilliams, violin, Paul York, cello and Lee Luvisi, piano – Sept. 24
Faculty Artist: Bruce Heim, horn – Sept. 24
University Faculty Jazz Ensemble – Sept. 25
Guest Artist: Yekwon Sunwoo, piano, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist – Sept. 25
CMP Faculty Artist: Denine LeBlanc, piano – Oct. 1
University Jazz Combos – Oct. 2
University Jazz Ensemble I – Oct. 3
University Symphonic Band and Chamber Winds Louisville – Oct. 5
Chamber Music Society – Emerson String Quartet – Oct. 8
University Jazz Repertory Ensembles – Oct. 16
University Jazz Ensemble II – Oct. 19
University Sinfonietta – Oct. 20
University Chorus, Collegiate Chorale and Cardinal Singers – Oct. 22
University Jazz Rhythm Workshop and Open Jam – Oct. 23
University Community Band – Oct. 23
Guest Artists: Quintasonic Brass – Oct. 27
University Jazz Combos – Oct. 30
University Symphony Orchestra Halloween Spooktacular – Oct. 31
Guest Artist: Tamir Hendelman, jazz piano – Nov. 2
University Student Composers – Nov. 2
University Early Music Ensemble – Nov. 3
University Jazz Combos – Nov. 6
New Music Festival: Faculty Chamber Music – Nov. 6
New Music Festival: Electronic Music – Nov. 7
New Music Festival: University Symphony Orchestra – Nov. 8
New Music Festival: University Collegiate Chorale and Cardinal Singers – Nov. 9
New Music Festival: University Wind Ensemble and New Music Ensemble – Nov. 10
University Jazz Ensemble I – Nov. 14
University Student Composers – Nov. 15
University Jazz Ensemble II – Nov. 16
University Opera Theatre: Opera Scenes – Nov. 18
Chamber Music Society; Morgenstern Trio – Nov. 19
University Symphonic Band – Nov. 19
University Jazz Repertory Ensembles – Nov. 20
University Chorus – Nov. 20
University Cardinal Rule – Nov. 21
Faculty Artists: Gabe Evens Trio – Nov. 27
University Dance Theatre: Clara’s Dream – Dec. 1-3
THEATER
ACTING AGAINST CANCER
actingagainstcancer.com
“The Wedding Singer” – Aug. 4-13
“The Rocky Horror Halloween Party” – Oct. 21, 28
“Rock of Ages” – Jan. 26-Feb. 11
“[title of show]” – March 23-April 1
“Carrie the Musical” – May 11-20
ACTORS THEATRE OF LOUISVILLE
actorstheatre.org
“Angels in America, Part One Millennium Approaches” and “Angels in America, Part Two Perestroika” – Aug. 29-Oct. 15
Fifth Third Bank’s “Dracula” – Sept. 6-Nov. 2
Fifth Third Bank’s “A Christmas Carol” – Nov. 21-Dec. 23
“The Santaland Diaries” – Dec. 1-23
“Little Bunny Foo Foo” – Jan. 9-Feb. 4
“The Magic Play” – Jan. 23-Feb. 11
“Skeleton Crew” – Jan. 24-Feb. 11
42nd Humana Festival of New American Plays – Feb. 28-April 8
ALLEY THEATER
thealleytheater.org
“Vampire Lesbians of Sodom” – Through Aug. 5
“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” – Aug. 10-26
“Coyote Ugly” – Sept. 7-23
“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” – Oct. 5-28
“PVT Wars” – Nov. 9-25
“Who Killed Santa?” – Dec. 7-23
THE BARD’S TOWN
thebardstown.com
“Bethany” – Through Aug. 5
BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA
louisville.broadway.com
“Finding Neverland” – Oct. 24-29
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” – Nov. 28-Dec. 3
“Chicago” Jan. 23-28
“Rent” – Feb. 16-17
“School of Rock” – March 13-18
“Les Miserables” – April 10-15
“Waitress” – June 26-July 1
BUNBURY THEATRE
bunburytheatre.org
“Tuesday’s with Morrie” – Oct. 6-22
“St. Nickaklaus and the Hanukkah Christmas” – Dec. 1-17
“Red” – Feb. 16-March 4
“Boatwright” – April 13-29
“Master Harold and the Boys” – June 8-24
BUTCHERTOWN SOCIAL
louistheton.com
Trifecta featuring comedy of Andy Fleming and Friends – Aug. 17
CENTER STAGE THEATER COMPANY (JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER)
jewishlouisville.org
“Smokey Joe’s Cafe” – Sept. 7-17
“Jekyll & Hyde” – Oct. 19 – Nov. 5
“Driving Miss Daisy” – Jan. 11-21
Andre Lippa’s “The Wild Party” – Feb. 15-March 3
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” – April 12-29
“Tevye & His Daughters” – Public shows Sept. 24; Oct. 4, 8; Touring Sept. 5-March 25
“Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins” – Public shows Dec. 3, 10, 17; Touring Nov. 6-Dec. 22
“Knuffle Bunny – A Cautionary Musical” – Public shows Feb. 18, 25, March 4; Touring Feb. 5-May 25
“James and the Giant Peach” – March 15-19
“Bugz” – March 15-18
CLARKSVILLE LITTLE THEATRE
clarksvillelittletheatre.org
“Annie” – Sept. 8-17
“The Game’s Afoot” – Nov. 10-19
“Children of a Lesser God” – Jan. 12-21
“Don’t Drink the Water” – March 9-18
“Godspell” – May 11-20
COMMONWEALTH THEATRE CENTER
commonwealththeatre.org
“A Wrinkle In Time” – Sept. 21-30
“The Crucible” – Oct. 12-21
“Welcome to Wandaland” – Nov. 9-18
“The Comedy of Oedipus” – Nov. 30-Dec. 9
“The Trojan Women” – Jan. 25-Feb. 3
Young Playwrights Festival 2017 – Feb. 14-17
“Circe and Ulysses” – March 1-10
Young American Shakespeare Festival 2017: “The Merry Wives of Windsor” – May 10-20
Young American Shakespeare Festival 2017: “Richard lll” – May 10-20
Young American Shakespeare Festival 2017: “Measure for Measure” – May 10-20
DAMAGED GOODS IMPROV COMEDY!
damgoodnation.com
“Damaged Goods Presents” – Aug. 25
“Damaged Goods Presents” – Sept. 16
“Damaged Goods Presents” – Oct. 21
“Damaged Goods Presents” – Nov. 18
“Dam Good Holiday Show” – Dec. 16
DERBY DINNER PLAYHOUSE
derbydinner.com
“The Music Man” – Through Aug. 20
“Southern Fried Nuptials” – Aug. 23-Oct. 1
“A Murder Is Announced” – Oct. 4-Nov. 12
“A Christmas Carol – The Musical” – Nov. 15-Dec. 31
“Funny Money” – Jan. 10-Feb. 18
“Mamma Mia!” – Feb. 21-April 8
“Oklahoma!” – April 11-May 27
FLOYD CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE DEPARTMENT
floydcentraltheatre.org
“Bonnie and Clyde” – Aug. 25- Sept. 3
“Newsies” – Nov. 3-Nov. 12
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” – Feb. 9-Feb. 18
“ACT Festival” – March 16-18
“Rabbit Hole” – May 4-6
IU SOUTHEAST OGLE CULTURAL CENTER
ius.edu/oglecenter
“Dr. Insecta” – Sept. 6-8
“The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass” – Sept. 15
“Stage One: Miss Nelson is Missing” – Sept. 25-28
“Louisville Orchestra” – Sept. 30
“Mads Tolling and the Mads Men” – Oct. 19
“Pirate School: The Science of Pirates” – Oct. 25-26
“Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin” – Oct. 30
“Janet’s Planet” – Nov. 15-16
“It’s a Wonderful Life” – Nov. 21
“Dr. Kaboom! Live Wire! The Electricity Tour” – Jan. 8-10
“IU Southeast Theatre: Steam” – April 11-14
IU SOUTHEAST THEATRE
ius.edu/theater
“Urinetown” – Sept. 22-30
“Three Sisters” – Oct. 13-21
“Peter and the Starcatcher” – Oct. 27-Nov. 4
“Arturo UI” – Dec. 1-9
“Julius Caesar” – Jan. 19-27
“Machinal” – Feb. 23-March 3
“At First Sight” – March 30-April 7
“City of Angels” – April 13-21
KENTUCKY CENTER FOR THE ARTS
kentuckycenter.org
“StageOne StoryTellers” – Aug. 5-March 10
“The Platypus” – Aug. 10-19
“Miss Nelson is Missing!” – Sept. 9-23
“Finding Neverland” – Oct. 24-29
“Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” – Nov. 28-Dec. 3
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – Dec. 2-16
“Hamlet” – Jan. 26-Feb. 3
“American Tales – John Henry, Pecos Bill, and Brer Rabit” – March 24-April 14
KENTUCKY SHAKESPEARE
kyshakespeare.com
Kentucky Shakespeare Festival – Through Aug. 13
THE LIMINAL PLAYHOUSE
theliminalplayhouse.org
“Hir” – Aug. 31-Sept. 10
“Clybourne Park” – Oct. 26-Nov. 5
“Sex with Strangers” – March 25-April 8
“The Fastest Clock In The Universe” – May 24-June 3
THE LITTLE COLONEL PLAYERS
littlecolonel.org
“The Ladies Man” – Sept. 15-24
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” – Nov. 3-12
“Honey Harvest” – Jan. 12-20
“Lost in Yonkers” – March 9-18
“Bloody Murder” – May 11-20
“Blithe Spirit” – July 20-29
PANDORA PRODUCTIONS
pandoraprods.org
“Sordid Lives” – Sept. 14-24
“Falsettos” – Nov. 9-19
“Harbor” – Jan. 11-21
“Victor/Victoria” – March 15-25
“Die! Mommie Die!” – May 10-20
PNC BROADWAY IN LOUISVILLE
louisville.broadway.com
“Finding Neverland” – Oct. 24-29
“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” – Nov. 28-Dec. 3
“Chicago” – Jan. 23-28
“School of Rock – The Musical” – March 13-18
“Waitress” – June 26-July 1
“Rent” (Season Option) – Feb. 16-17
“Les Misérables” (Season Option) – April 10-15
SHELBY COUNTY COMMUNITY THEATRE
shelbytheatre.org
“Shrek the Musical Jr.” – Sept. 14-24
“A Christmas Carol Musical” – Nov. 30-10
“Arsenic and Old Lace” – Feb. 23- March 4
“Fools” – May 11-20
“Upstairs at 801” – Oct. 13-22
“Musical Variety Show” – Nov. 18
“Cabin Fever: A True Storytelling Event” – Feb. 3
“Love, Loss, and What I Wrote” – April 13-22
“Radio’s Golden Days: Sorry, Wrong Number and the Hitch-hiker” – June 1-10
STAGE ONE
stageone.org
“Miss Nelson is Missing!” – Sept. 9, 16, 23
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – Dec. 2, 9, 16
THEATRE [502]
theatre502.org
“The Fairytale Lives of Russian Girls” – Oct. 13-22
“Nobody Bunny and the Golden Age of Television” – December-January
“How Water Behaves” – April 6-15
UOFL THEATRE ARTS DEPARTMENT
louisville.edu/theatrearts
“Miss Ida B. Wells” – Sept. 22- Oct. 1
“Our Country’s Good” – Nov. 10-19
“Eurydice” – Jan. 26-Feb. 4
“Fabulation: or the Re-Education of Undyne” – Feb. 23-March 4
“Long Christmas Ride Home” – April 13-22
WHODUNNIT MURDER MYSTERY THEATER
whodunnitky.com
“Murder by the Quarry: The Case of the Murderous Masterpice” – Sept. 16-0ct. 28
“Oh! Deadly Night!” – Nov. 18-Dec. 23
“Murder Out of Time” – Feb. 17-March 31
“Murder at Lenny’s Speakeasy” – May 12-June 23
VISUAL ARTS
1619 FLUX – ART + ACTIVISM
1619flux.org
“Meet Your Neighbors: Feminine & LGBTQ+ Perspectives” – Aug. 5-Sept. 15
“Witnessing Neighborhoods In Flux” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Dec. 22
21C MUSEUM HOTEL
21cmuseumhotels.com/louisville
“Fallen Fruit: The Practices of Everyday Life” – Ongoing
“Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Through March 31
“Adi Nes, The Village” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Dec. 31
“Object(s) of Desire” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Dec. 31
849 GALLERY (KENTUCKY COLLEGE OF ART + DESIGN AT SPALDING UNIVERSITY)
kycad.spalding.edu
“The Future is Now” – Through Aug. 4
Ron Schildknecht – Aug. 21-Sept. 2
Brian Ulrich (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 12-Nov. 17
Meg Hartwig – Nov. 30-Jan. 18
Rene Trevino – Feb. 1-March 9
Christopher Ottinger – March 22-April 20
Senior Thesis Exhibition – March 10-June 15
AA CLAY STUDIO & GALLERY
aaclay.com
Louisville Clay Members Show – Sept. 15-Oct. 10
Annual Holiday Pottery Sale – Nov. 20-Dec. 10
“Suzanne Adams: A Retrospective” – Feb. 10-March 30
AA Clay Members Show – April 7-May 19
ACTORS THEATRE GALLERY
actorstheatre.org/gallery
Kentucky Watercolor Society: Aqueous 2017 – Nov. 14-Dec. 23
24th Annual African American Art Exhibition – Jan. 9-Feb. 22
ART ASSOCIATION OF OLDHAM COUNTY
aaooc.org
“Oldham County: A Perspective in Black & White” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 12-Nov. 12
ART SANCTUARY GALLERY
art-sanctuary.com
“Urban Abstraction” by Jonas Wilson (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 1-24
“Terms of Isolation” by Joe Mays (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 6-29
Carrie Neumeyer – Nov. 3-26
Art Sanctuary Group Tenent Show – Dec. 1-31
“Change is Constant” by Kimmi Monroe – Jan. 5-28
Kentucky Foundation for Women Trio Show – Feb. 2-25
Rita Cameron – March 2-April 1
“An Ostentatious Display Of Thaumaturgy” by Shahn Rigsby – April 6-29
“Visions of Paris” by Sanny Garrett – May 4-27
“Safe Spaces” by Jada Dixon – June 1-24
Derek Hoffend – July 6-29
ARTS COUNCIL OF SOUTHERN INDIANA
artscouncilsi.org
“Beyond Borders” – Aug. 19-Sept. 16
“Photo Mix” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
Winter Wonderland – Nov. 18-January
ARTSEED GALLERY
artseed.art
“David” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 29-Oct. 20
B. DEEMER GALLERY
bdeemer.com
“Colorful Journey, Paintings by Yasharel Manzy” – Aug. 19-Sept. 13
Kit Keung Kan, Clarissa Shanahan, Robert James Foose – Sept. 16-Oct. 11
Carolyn Hisel – Oct. 14-Nov. 7
Martin Rollins – Nov. 11-Dec. 12
Madison Cawein – March
BARR GALLERY (IU SOUTHEAST)
oglecenter.ius.edu
“Mapping Loss” by Jennifer Palmer – Aug. 23-Sept. 22
“Hook, Line and Singer” by Miri Phelps – Oct. 4-29
“I’ve Always Wanted to be an Artist but Ended up as a Graphic Designer Instead” by Kok Cheow Yeoh – Nov. 8-Dec. 3
Annual Student Juried Exhibition – Jan. 22-Feb. 18
BFA Thesis Exhibition 1 – March 1-13
BFA Thesis Exhibition 2 – March 22-April 10
BFA Thesis Exhibition 3 – April 19-May 1
BERNHEIM ARBORETUM & RESEARCH FOREST
bernheim.org
“Connect” at Bernheim – Aug. 19
BERNHEIM GALLERY (LOUISVILLE FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY)
lfpl.org
Beargrass Creek photographs by John Nation – Through Aug. 30
BRICK STREET ART STUDIOS
brickstreetartstudios.com
“People & Their Passions” by Kimberly Carroll Raber (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 29-Oct. 20
BUTCHERTOWN SOCIAL
louistheton.com
Trifecta featuring artist Ewa Perz – Aug. 17
CARNEGIE CENTER FOR ART & HISTORY
carnegiecenter.org
“Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie” – Through Sept. 16
Laura Hartford (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 29-Nov. 25
“Capturing Contemporary Cuba: Street and Documentary Photography in Havana” by Ray Wallace (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 29-Nov. 25
“Jamey Aebersold: An Improvised Life” – Dec. 8-Feb. 3
Penny Sisto – Feb. 16-April 21
Floyd County Secondary Schools Art Show & Competition – April 28-May 12
“Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie” – May 25-July 21
CHESTNUTS AND PEARLS GALLERY
chestnutsandpearls.com
“Art with a Dragons Heart” – Aug. 17-Sept. 21
“On the Road” by Bussert Photography (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
“Rhythms and Flows” by Kristen Waring (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
“Local Talent on Parade” – Nov. 15-Jan. 31
CLARKSVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY
jefflibrary.org
Children’s 4-H Photography (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 14-Nov. 22
CONSIDER BOUTIQUE
considerboutique.com
“Birds of a Feather” – Through August
“How to Make a Monster” by Ryan Case – September
Tim Hooper – October
“Architecture in Fiber” by Vickie Wheatley – November
“Come Home” by Angie Reed Garner – December-January
“Exquisite Banalities” by Josh Johnson – February
NoNaMe Fibers Group Show – March
“Louisville Photographs” by Maria Marchal – April
“Fleur de Lis” by Pat Cooke – May
TBA – June
“She Sells Sea Shells” by Neisja Yenawine – July
COPPER & KINGS
copperandkings.com
“Portrait of an Artist at 75: David Crosby” by Jeffery Parrish (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
CRAFTS(S) GALLERY & MERCANTILE
craftslouisville.com
“Re-Animations” by Harlan Strummer Welch-Scarboro – Aug. 4-31
“Italia Con Amore” by Dobree Adams (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Oct. 27
CRESSMAN CENTER FOR VISUAL ARTS (UOFL)
louisville.edu/art
“New Recruits” – Through Sept. 9
“Overshadowed: 2017 Eclipse Show” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Oct. 28
Open Studio Weekend Juried Exhibition – Nov. 3-25
“Artist Exchange” – Dec. 1-Jan. 13
Jim Grubola – Jan. 19-Feb. 24
Scott Massey – March 2-April 7
MFA Thesis: Douglas Miller – April 27-Aug. 11
E&S GALLERY
eandsgallery.com
Holiday Open House – November
Black History Month Display – February
Annual Derby Art Gala – May 4
EDENSIDE GALLERY
edensidegallery.com
“Black & White Silver Prints by DiGiovanni” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 1-31
FIRST LIGHT GALLERY
firstlightgalleryky.com
“Testament” by Jennifer B Thoreson – Through Sept. 16
“The Garden Variety” Photo Contest (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 10
TBA – Nov. 17-Jan. 6
“On Street Photography” Juried Exhibition of Street Photography – Jan. 12-Feb. 24
“The Deconstructed Self” by Natalie Christensen – March 2-May 26
Steve Squall – June 1-Aug. 25
FLAME RUN AT GLASSWORKS
flamerun.com
“Catching Fire: Themes from the Hunger Games” – Through Aug. 26
Ann Klem Glass – Sept. 1-Nov. 11
“All That Jazz” – Nov. 13-Jan. 6
“Spectrum” – Feb. 2-March 31
FOX DENTAL
drsmannandfox.com
Adam Brown (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
FRAZIER HISTORY MUSEUM
fraziermuseum.org
“The Lewis and Clark Experience” — Through 2017
“The Hunger Games: The Exhibition” — Through Sept. 10
“Linda Bruckheimer’s Kentucky” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
“Hope and Healing: Celebrating 125 Years of Norton
Children’s Hospital” – Oct. 8-Feb. 4
“Nutcracker The Exhibition: 60 Years of Magic and Majesty” – Nov. 9-Jan. 7
“World War I” – Fall 2017
“Magnificent Mona Bismark” – March 15-July 29
GALERIE HERTZ
galeriehertz.com
Douglas Taylor and Bruce Campbell (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 17-Oct. 31
GALLERY JAAN
facebook.com/galleryjaan
“Natsha Sud: Stitchings” – Aug. 5-Sept. 2
“Justin Comley – The Things I See In the Woods” – Sept. 2-30
Sabra Crockett – Sept. 30-Oct. 28
Linda Erzinger – Oct. 28-Nov. 25
“Bridget Case: Poetic Resistance” – Nov. 25-Dec. 23
Charlotte Pollock – Dec. 23-Jan. 28
Kevin Sullivan – Jan. 28-March 3
“Bella Liston: Other Voices” – March 3-April 7
Whitney Carpenter – April 7-May 5
Yoko Molotov – May 5-June 2
Tiffany Ackerman – June 2-30
J. Cobb – June 30-July 28
GARNER NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY FINE ART
garnernarrative.com
“Hey, Happy Way Back Down Home!” by Tim Crowder – Aug. 4-Sept. 29
“home sweet home” by Kevin Warth (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 6-27
“M-XXL” by Joyce Garner – Nov. 3-Dec. 29
“Ritual Collections” by Wendi Smith – Feb. 2-March 30
HEALTHY HOUSE GALLERY (LOUISVILLE GROWS)
louisvillegrows.org
“Wounding the Earth, Wounding Ourselves, Healing the Earth, Healing Ourselves” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
HUFF GALLERY (SPALDING UNIVERSITY)
spalding.edu/about-spalding/huff-gallery
“She’s Silver and Orange 3” – Aug. 20-Sept. 24
“Comics: Jay Leisten and Friends” – Oct. 1-29
“Form Follows Function – Jake Ford” – Nov. 5-Dec. 10
Letitia Quesenberry and Aaron Rosenblum – Jan. 14-Feb. 11
Skylar Smith and Lisa Simon – March 1-31
KyCAD Senior Thesis – April 22-May 20
HYLAND GLASS
hylandglass.com
“Transitions” by Gibbs Rounsavall – Through Aug. 4
“First Light” by Laurie Blayney – Sept. 1-Nov. 27
JANE MORGAN GALLERY
janemorgangallery.com
“On the Waterfront and Beyond” – Through Aug. 12
“Alla Prima” – Aug. 30-Nov. 11
“Brush Strokes” – Nov. 22-April 4
“Historic Town and Country” – April 18-June 30
“Seeing with the Artist’s Eyes” – July 18-Oct. 31
JEFFERSONTOWN HISTORICAL MUSEUM
jeffersontownky.gov
“Through the Lens” by Judy Rosati and Bee Buck (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-June 15
JEFFERSONVILLE TOWNSHIP LIBRARY
jefflibrary.org
Deborah Brownstein (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
KAVIAR FORGE & GALLERY
craigkaviargallery.com
“Image & Word” – Aug. 25-Oct. 7
“Artists in Our Midst” – Oct. 27-Dec. 30
“Abstract in Kentucky” – Jan. 26-March 3
Kentucky Women Artists – March 30-May 12
5th Nude Biennial – June 29-Aug. 4
KENTUCKY CENTER FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE
kcaah.org
“A Salute to Muhammad Ali” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Through Dec. 29
KENTUCKY DERBY MUSEUM
derbymuseum.org
“Man o’ War: The Legacy” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Through Dec. 31
The D. Wayne Lukas Collection – Through Sept. 30
“Horsing Around With Art: A Student’s View of the Sport of Kings’” – Jan. 13-Feb. 25
KENTUCKY FINE ART GALLERY
lesliespetzcustomframing.com
“Kentucky Roots” – Through Sept. 22
New Photography by Sam English (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Oct. 31
Holiday Group Show – November-February
Derby Group Show – March-May
Lynn Dunbar – June-July
David Schuster – August-September
KENTUCKY MUSEUM OF ART AND CRAFT (KMAC MUSEUM)
kmacmuseum.org
“Sing Don’t Cry” – Through Sept. 10
“Victory Over the Sun: Poetics and Politics of Eclipse” – Aug. 19-Dec. 3
“Portraits/Positions” by Paul Mpagi Sepuya (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 12
Nathan Hayden – Nov.18-Jan. 28
Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle – Dec. 16-April 8
Scholastic Gold Key – Feb. 2-25
Thaniel Ion Lee – March 2-May 27
KORE ART GALLERY
koregallery.com
Luci Mistratov – August
Kore Members New Work – September
Anil Vinayakan, Mike McCarthy, Karen Terhune and William Duffy – October
Barbara Ketchum and Marjorie Muller – November
Ann Klem and Mark Johnson – December
TBA – January
“Black Show, White Show” – February
Julie Joy – March
Joy Lait and Maria Napoli – April
Joan Staashelm and Elizabeth Naiditch – May
Jana John and Renee Rodriguiz – June
Louisville Artisans Guild, Ann Klem and Don Cartwright – July
Morgan Betsill and Anil Vinayakan – August
KRANTZ ART GALLERY (JCTC)
jefferson.kctcs.edu
Communication Arts Student Show – Through Aug. 19
Bill Green: Design, Illustration, Photography – Aug. 21-Sept. 30
Colleen Merrill: 3D Fiber – Oct. 4-Nov. 10
Communication Arts Student Show – Nov. 15-Jan. 12
CATP Show – Jan. 15-Feb. 23
Tim Smith, Paintings – Feb. 26-March 29
Fine Art Student Show – April 2-20
Communication Arts Student Show – April 23-May 31
LENIHAN SOTHEBY’S REALTY
lenihansothebysrealty.com
“Summertime” by Joshua Jenkins – Aug. 10-Oct. 31
LETTERSONG STUDIO
lettersongstudio.com
“Journey to Myanmar” by JoAnn Staashelm – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
LOUISVILLE ARTISANS GUILD
louisvilleartisans.org
2017 Holiday Showcase – Nov. 4-5
LOUISVILLE METRO HALL
louisvilleky.gov
“Altered Perceptions” by CJ Pressma, Jenny Zeller and Mitch Eckert – Through Jan. 12
“The French are Coming” – Aug. 24-Oct. 22
LOUISVILLE VISUAL ART
louisvillevisualart.org
Studio 2000 Exhibit & Sale at Actors Theatre of Louisville – Aug. 3
Portland Art & Heritage Fair 4th Annual Juried Exhibit – Sept. 9
“Plein Air Paint Out” at Waterfront Botanical Gardens – Sept. 17
Open Studio Weekend – Nov. 10-11
“art(squared)” – April 13-14
LVA Academy/CFAC Exhibits – May-June
“The Future Is Now” at KyCAD – July
LOU TATE GALLERY (THE LITTLE LOOMHOUSE)
thelittleloomhouse.com
David McDonley – Sept. 2-30
“Orville Moss: A Gathering of Wood & Steel” – Oct. 7-28
“Holiday in the Woods” – Nov.4-Dec. 30
“Emerging Artists Under 30 Exhibition” – Jan. 6-27
“A Celebration of Women’s History Group Exhibition” – March 3-31
LYDIA HOUSE
lydiahouse.us
“Bella Liston: Other Voices” – Aug. 5-Sept. 2
“Yoko Molotov: Scratch Fights” – Sept. 2-30
“Kerri Horine: Hollowing” – Sept. 30-Oct. 28
Nathan Townsend – Oct. 28-Nov. 25
Sam Ludwig – Nov. 25-Dec. 23
Paige Hessel – Dec. 23-Jan. 28
“Kimmi Monroe: Small Offerings” – Jan. 28-March 3
Scott Hile – March 3-April 7
Bryan Zadd Jones – April 7-May 5
“Tony Dixon: The Devil and I, A Portrait Project” – May 5-June 2
“Linda Akers: Fresh Cut” – June 2-30
“Dick Starr: Culture Popper” – July
THE MAMMOTH ART SPACE
themammoth.org
“Anything Goes: A Photography Exhibit Outdoors” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
MCGRATH ART GALLERY (BELLARMINE UNIVERSITY)
bellarmine.edu
“LandEscape” – Aug. 20-Sept. 16
“Sarah Martin: Expectations” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 2-27
“Reformations: Celebration of 500th Anniversary of Martin Luther’s Thesis” by Adam Moser – Nov. 6-30
METRO ARTS CENTER
louisvilleky.gov
“Pinhole Photography” by Danny Drake (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
MOREMEN MOLONEY CONTEMPORARY GALLERY
moremoloneygallery.com
“A Sense of Place” by Kathryn Keller – Aug. 4-31
“Confront” by Vinhay Keo (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 15-Oct. 15
“Gold of Africa” by Adam Shulman (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 20-Nov. 18
“Antiqui” – Nov. 24-Jan. 5
Gallery Artists Show – Jan. 12-Feb. 10
Mildred Jarett – March 9-April 7
Yvonne Petkus – April 13-May 18
MUHAMMAD ALI CENTER
alicenter.org
“In the Shadows: Photography by Howard Bingham” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Through Jan. 21
“Grandmother Power” – Aug. 19-Jan. 8
“Available Light: Photography by Bud Dorsey” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Aug. 25-Jan. 2
“Shining a Light: Experiences of Refugee Women” – March 8-TBA
“America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far” – May 25-Dec. 30
OPEN COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER
thegalleryisopen.com
“Unearthed” by Rebecca Rose and Jennifer Greb (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 29-Nov. 1
PATIO GALLERY (JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER)
jewishlouisville.org/patiogallery
Joel Toste – Through Aug. 16
Luanne Rimmel – Aug. 20-Sept. 19
Annika Klein (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
Mazin Annual Art Exhibit – Nov. 15-Jan. 12
PAUL PALETTI GALLERY
paulpalettigallery.com
“That Much Further West” by Kirk Gittings, Philip V. Augustin and Jan Pietrzak (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Through Oct. 1
“Finding Heaven in a Holler” by Shelby Lee Adams (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 1-Dec. 31
PHOTOGRAPHIC ARCHIVES GALLERY (UOFL)
louisville.edu/library/archives/photo
“All In! Louisville and the Great War” – Through Sept. 29
“Drive” by Sarah Lyon (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 5-Dec. 22
PYRO GALLERY
pyrogallery.com
“Pyro Squared” – Aug. 3-Sept. 16
“Experimenting with Light” by Keith Auerbach (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 7-Oct. 21
“…and After” by Bette Levy – Oct. 26-Dec. 9
Pyro’s Grand Opening at Butcher Block – Dec. 14-30
Beverly Glascock and Chip Norton – Jan. 4-Feb. 15
Bob Lockhart and Kayla Bishoff – Feb. 22-April 7
Claudia Hammer and Mary Dennis Kannapell – April 12-May 26
CJ Pressma – May 31-July 14
Susan Moffett and John McCarthy – July 17-Aug. 30
QUAPPI PROJECTS
quappiprojects.com
“Instant Gratification” by Adam Chuck – Aug. 18-Sept. 29
Vian Sora – Nov. 10-Jan. 5
Michael James Moran – March 9-April 20
REVELRY BOUTIQUE GALLERY
revelrygallery.com
Erik Orr, Revelry’s 7th Anniversary Show – Aug. 12-Sept. 6
Bob Lockhart – Sept. 9-Oct. 4
“It’s A Beautiful Life” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 7-Nov. 1
Ewa Perz – Nov. 3-Dec. 29
Winter Wonderland Ornament Show – Dec. 1-Jan. 3
Ashley Stewart – Jan. 5-31
“Cuteopia” – Feb. 3-March 7
“KNLT” – March 10-April 4
TBA – April
Monica Stewart – May 11-June 6
Karl Otto – June 9-July 11
SCHNEIDER GALLERIES (UOFL)
louisville.edu/art
“Type Hike” – Aug. 18-Sept. 22
“Adhar/Sky/Ciel” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 28-Nov. 3
BFA Thesis – Nov. 16-Dec. 5
Mark Priest – Feb. 1-March 2
BFA Thesis – March 22-April 20
CCS Student Show – April 26-July 3
SOJOURN ARTS & CULTURE
sojourn-arts.com
“Every Path is Viable & Maps For Getting Lost” Jerry Ryan Brubaker (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 24-Oct. 22
SPEED ART MUSEUM
speedmuseum.org
“Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art” – Through Oct. 14
“Southern Elegy” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Through Oct. 14
“The Wonderland Museum” – Through Nov. 26
“Forever and Ever: Bruce Conner” – Nov. 11-March 4
“Thoroughly Modern: Women in 20th Century Art and Design” – Dec. 16-July 1
“Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism” – Feb. 17-May 13
STEAM CENTER GALLERY (PURDUE POLYTECHNIC)
purdue-steam-center.com
Rosalee Rosenthal (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
STUDIOWORKS BY ZOOM GROUP
zoomgroup.org
“Out of Frame” (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Oct. 6-Nov. 25
SWANSON CONTEMPORARY
swansoncontemporary.com
“Aluminature” by Jenny Zeller (Louisville Photo Biennial) – Sept. 27-Oct. 28
TIM FAULKNER GALLERY
timfaulknergalleryart.com
5th Annual Summer Group Show – Aug. 4-30
Whitney Olsen Installation – Sept. 1-Oct. 3
“Ten” by Margaret Archambault and Amy Wilmore Sculpture – Oct. 6-Nov. 2
Tim Faulkner New Paintings – Nov. 3-30
Deck the Walls 2017 – Dec. 1-30
UNIQUE IMAGING CONCEPTS
uniqueimagingconcepts.com
“Botanica” by Julius Friedman – Sept. 22-Nov. 11
WAYSIDE EXPRESSIONS GALLERY
waysidechristianmission.org
Sebastian Duverge – August
Barbara Tyson Mosley and Tomisha Lovely-Allen – September
“Silver” by Bruce Cook, Fred DiGiovanni and David Modica (Louisville Photo Biennial) – October
Karen Smith – November
Ardis Moonlight – December
Constanza Granados – January
Brenda Smith – February
Ashi Scott-Bey and Phyllis Wadlington – March
Joan Zehnder – April
William M. Duffy – May
Ada Asenjo – June
Calyn Hutt – July
Rita Cameron – August
ZEPHYR GALLERY
zephyrgallery.org
PROJECT 18 – Through Aug. 19
PROJECT 19 – Sept. 1-Oct. 22
PROJECT 20 – Nov. 3-Dec. 30
ART FAIRS
ART IN SPEED PARK
artinspeedpark.com
Aug. 26-27
BIG FOUR BRIDGE ARTS FESTIVAL
bigfourbridgeartsfestival.com
Sept. 9-10
BUTCHERTOWN ART FAIR
butchertown.wixsite.com
June 2-3, 2018
CHEROKEE TRIANGLE ART FAIR
cherokeetriangleartfair.org
April 28-29, 2018
LOUISVILLE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
search Facebook
June 2018
LOUISVILLE PHOTO BIENNIAL
louisvillephotobiennial.com
Every two years in September-November
MADE MARKET
made-market.co
December 2017 and July 2018
MELLWOOD MARCH ART SHOW
mellwoodartcenter.com
March 3-4, 2018
NUNNLEA CRAFT FAIR
nunnleacraftfair.org
Oct. 7-8
PORTLAND ART & HERITAGE FAIR
portlandartfair.com
Sept. 9
MELLWOOD SEPTEMBER ART SHOW
mellwoodartcenter.com
March 3-4, 2018
ST. JAMES COURT ART SHOW
stjamescourtartshow.com
Oct. 6-8
UMPTEENTH ANNUAL $20 Art Show
secondmostawesome.com
Dec. 9
UNFAIR
louisvilleunfair.com
Oct. 6-8
WINTERFAIR
tjc.org
Dec. 1-2
Comments