MONDAY

Community Yoga

Tim Faulkner Gallery

$5 suggested donation | 6-7 p.m.

The Kentucky Yoga Initiative, which strives to create “possibility and empowerment in each person’s life,” is bringing a community class to Tim Faulkner Gallery so everyone can have the opportunity to “stretch, build strength, have fun and empower your life!” This power yoga class will be taught by RaVone Wortham-Wells, and mats can be borrowed at the gallery.

TUESDAY

Louisville Zombie Attack Presents A Funeral For Indecency

Zanzabar

Free | 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

This zombie-themed funeral presented by John King, who co-created the Zombie Attack, is for “the living that act worse than the undead,” according to the Facebook event page. King is referring to his legal battle over the zombie event. Head to Zanzabar for a funeral with live music by Clownvis, Tony Robot, Season Of The Witch and an Alice Cooper tribute band Sick Little Things; a costume contest with prizes for Best Funeral Attire, Best Couple in Mourning and Best Looking Corpse; and George A. Romero Tribute Double Feature Matinée with dinner and movies presented by Never Nervous.

WEDNESDAY

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Big Four Lawn

Free | 5-10 p.m.

The summer is speeding by, so get your Waterfront Wednesday on before it’s too late (only one left after this!). This week will feature performances by the “big, rockin’, orchestral” band, In Lightning (6 p.m.); the hip-hop of local rapper James Lindsey (7:30 p.m.); and the cinematic sounds of singer-songwriter Iron and Wine (9 p.m.).



FilthyGorgeous: Varsity

Mag Bar

Free | 11 p.m.-4 a.m.

Get your sexiest “varsity” look together because “FilthyGorgeous University is back in session and this time we’re saying ‘go team!’” As always, there will be plenty of “filthy drink specials and gorgeous people,” at this party hosted by N8 and Drew with live music provided by DJ’s Sleepy T, Mint and Goast.

Kentucky Refugee Ministries Benefit Night

The Silver Dollar

Donations | 5-10 p.m.

OK, depending on your capacity for alcohol, this may not be the cheapest event on the list, but it’s worth it. Head over to Silver Dollar this Wednesday where 10 percent of all the food and drink sales will benefit Kentucky Refugee Ministries and its work to “make Kentucky home for refugees!” There will also be raffle prizes and KRM bumper stickers and T-shirts.

Advertisement

Volunteer Event/Training: Invasive Plant ID & Removal Techniques

Beargrass Creek Greenway

Free (RSVP encouraged) | 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Learn about invasive plant identification and removal techniques while helping maintain the city’s natural beauty at this volunteer event. Beargrass Creek Greenway, one of several natural areas maintained by Jefferson Memorial Forest, is overrun by many of the same invasive plants. Volunteers should come dressed appropriately and meet and park at the lot on the corner of Lexington Road and Scenic Loop Road. There, you will be provided with gloves, tools and water for the event.

An Evening With Spoken Word Artists + Open Mic

1619 Flux: Art + Activism

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This night of powerful performances will feature spoken word poetry, dance and new prose by local artists. Performers include Hannah Drake, Tessa Gartin, Dionne Griffiths, R.K. Lemmons-Weber, Leo Lopez and Iandras Moontree. There will be an open mic following the performances, and drinks and appetizers served all night with wine provided by Old 502 Winery.

THURSDAY

This Is What (Internal) Democracy Looks Like!

Drinkswell Service Co.

Free | 7-9 p.m.

The Louisville chapter of Democratic Socialists of America invite you to its monthly Socialist Chat Series. This month’s topic is “internal democracy” and will cover “the recent DSA National Convention, best practices for internal discussions and debates, how to run a meeting, and how we can turn our politics outward and use our internal processes to strengthen our external work.” That may sound a little heavy, but the Facebook event page promises the event will be “light and fun, while still informative.” Plus, there is beer being served, so that always helps.

FRIDAY

The September Flea Off Market (Sept. 1–3)

Fresh Start Growers Supply

Free | Times vary

This is the last three-day Flea Off Market of the year! Sure, there will still be two-day markets in October and November. Not to mention the Holiday Markets. But there is something special about the Flea Off Markets while the weather is warm, and you know it! So get your ass out to Fresh Start Growers Supply for a day of treasure hunting with over 200 local vendors and grubbing out with your favorite food trucks.

Worldfest (Sept. 1–4)

The Belvedere

Free | 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

The 15th-annual Worldfest is a four-day celebration of the diversity that is Louisville. Over 70 local and regional entertainers will perform throughout the four days, including “African drumming, reggae to Indian, Celtic, Arabic, Latin, Caribbean music and more.” More than 100 vendors will be selling international food, spirits, beer and crafts. Check the schedule for the exhaustive list of events, including a naturalization ceremony on Friday, the Parade of Cultures on Saturday and a job expo on Sunday.

