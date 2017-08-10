MONDAY

Community Yoga

Tim Faulkner Gallery

$5 suggested donation | 6-7 p.m.

The Kentucky Yoga Initiative, which strives to create “possibility and empowerment in each person’s life,” is bringing a community class to Tim Faulkner Gallery so everyone can have the opportunity to “stretch, build strength, have fun and empower your life!” This power yoga class will be taught by Zac Goldstein, and mats can be borrowed at the gallery.

TUESDAY

Summer Fun Adventure Run Series 21 and 22

Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park

$3 | 6-7:15 p.m.

Run off the beaten path, literally, at this fun run that’s good for “kids, newbies and adrenalin addicts.” You will receive a map of the course for the run, hosted by Orienteering Louisville.

WEDNESDAY

Four Pegs Picture Shows: ‘Being John Malkovich’

Four Pegs

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Looking for an escape from Wednesday, the most mundane day of week? Join Four Pegs as it screens “Being John Malkovich,” a movie with a surreal take on escapism. Also, it’s $4 draft night, so that should add to the fun.





Dope Yoga

Wyandotte Park

$5 | 6:30-7:30 a.m.

Not that kind of dope! This yoga class adds “jams that keep you grooving,” while you “flow through a series of poses to build strength, flexibility, and balance.” This class is for all experience levels and ages. Just make sure to bring your own yoga mat or towel.

THURSDAY

We Can’t Manage Two Lines: An Improvised Comedy

The Bard’s Town

$5 | 8-9:30 p.m.

Two of Louisville’s newest improv groups, Gonzo Improv and Lung Farm, are joining forces to make you laugh your ass off. Gonzo Improv will impress you with its “quick wits during Short Form Games,” and Lung Farm will showcase its long-form improv with “magnificent character work.” Then, the two groups will come together on stage for a one-of-a-kind show that is well worth the price of admission.

Be an extra on Cooking Channel’s ‘Big Bad BBQ Brawl!’

502 Cafe

Free | 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Cooking Channel is filming an episode of “Big Bad BBQ Brawl” at 502 Cafe, and the restaurant needs your help to keep the house packed. Since the shoot goes from 11:30 a.m. till 5 p.m., 502 Cafe needs people coming in throughout the day to enjoy some of the “smoked goodness.” For this special day, 502 Cafe will have $6.99 pulled pork and fries, 75 cent jumbo smoked wings, $9.99 brisket with fries, $2.50 select beers and $4 craft brews on tap.

Hal and Ben’s Bike-In: Shelby Park!

Shelby Park

Free | 6-10:30 p.m.

A bike-in is like a drive-in movie, but with live music, treats and drinks and bikes. Show up at 6 p.m. for bike tours by Louisville Bicycle Tours, treats by Steel City Pops, beers by West Sixth Brewing and coffee by Heine Brothers. Then, at 7 p.m., there will be a raffle, games and a live performance by Nellie Pearl. And finally, at 9 p.m., there will be an outdoor screening of “Wall-E.” Hosted by friends Ben Sollee and Hal Riedling.





Queer Craft Night: Pet Rocks!

Center for Women and Families

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Queer Craft Night’s purpose is to create “space for queer people to come together as a community.” And more specifically, this night is about making pet rocks! Which, when you think about it, is the perfect pet. So bring your crafts (even if they are for another project) and join some rad people for a night of art and community.

FRIDAY

The 168th Annual St. Joe’s Picnic: For the Kids (Aug. 11–13)

St. Joseph Children’s Home

Free | Times vary

Hard to believe, but it’s already time for another St. Joe’s picnic. This annual picnic helps raise funding for St. Joseph Children’s Home, which provides housing for vulnerable children (orphans and victims of abuse, domestic violence or substance abuse). Needless to say, it is a very important cause. But the picnic itself is nothing but fun, with plenty of gaming booths, live music, delicious chicken dinners and more.

Louisville Design Week Wrap-Up Happy Hour

Against The Grain Brewery

Free | 5-8 p.m.

Celebrate another successful Louisville Design Week at this informal happy hour. Meet up in the side room of Against the Grain Brewery and “share your takeaways from the week’s events with fellow creatives” over a beer (or many beers). No Louisville Design Week Passport or sign-up required for the happy hour.