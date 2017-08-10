MONDAY

Run and Recover

Great Flood Brewing Company

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Decompress after a long workday with a run, some yoga and maybe even a few brewskies from Great Flood Brewing Company. The Derby City Run Club is hosting an all levels run at 6:30 p.m. starting at Great Flood, followed by an all levels “runner inspired yoga session,” on the Great Flood patio afterward.

Political Prisoner Letter Writing Party

McQuixote Books & Coffee

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Louisville Books to Prisoners, a group dedicated to providing resources to the incarcerated while raising consciousness about the prison industrial complex, is hosting a letter-writing party. Attendees will write birthday letters to prisoners. LBP hopes these letters will show “love and acknowledgement to strong, fearless human beings.”

TUESDAY

Thunderdome: Villains!

Kaiju

Free | 9-11 p.m.

Thunderdome, which bills itself as Louisville’s best comedy competition with a theme, is returning for another hilarious contest. This time, comedians will take on the theme of “Villains!” Watch as “seven will enter, only one will leave… with the title of Master Blaster of Ceremonies!”

WEDNESDAY

Louisville ARA: The Antifascist’s Film and Book Talk

The Floyd Theater

$5-$10 suggested donation | 6-9 p.m.

Join Louisville Anti-Racist Action for a night of film and discussion about the Antifascist movement. There will be a screening of the documentary “The Antifascists,” which follows antifascists fighting a “low intense war” against fascism in Greece and Sweden; A talk by Alexander Reid Ross, author of “Against the Fascist Creep,” which “sheds light on the ambiguous subcultures that feed into fascism”; and a panel discussion/Q&A with folks who were present at the Unite The Right Rally in Charlottesville.



A Resistance Reading Group

Douglass Boulevard Christian Church

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Are you part of the resistance? Or maybe you want to better understand our current political predicament? Join the Resistance Reading Group (on the fourth Wednesday of every month), which will use a mix of nonfiction and fiction to “help us understand the current cultural and political moment we live in.” If you are looking to get ahead of the reading curve, the first book will be “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson.

Four Pegs Picture Shows: ‘Adaptation’

Four Pegs Beer Lounge

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Join Four Pegs as it continues its love affair with writer Charlie Kaufman with a screening of “Adaptation,” a film about Kaufman (played by Nicolas Cage) as he fights with writer’s block and toxic family members. Also, it’s $4 draft night, so that should add to the fun.



THURSDAY

Slow Glows, Soft Self Portraits, Ben Traughber

Kaiju

$5 | 9:30 p.m.

Come out and support the shiny-garage-pop band Slow Glows, as it makes its debut this week at Kaiju. Louisville dream-pop band Soft Self Portraits will also debut as a duo band, and Ben Traughber from the psychedelic band Dream Eye Color Wheel will perform a solo guitar set.

Sullivan’s Beer Pong Tournament

Sullivan’s Tap House

Free | Sign ups at 10 p.m.

Are you a beer pong master? Test your skills at this Beer Pong Tournament with $1,000 in prizes! First place wins $500, second place wins $300 and third place wins $200. And even if you lose, you still get to enjoy bar specials including $5 pitchers of Miller Lite, $3 well drinks and $1 Miller High Life and PBR. Sign ups begin at 10 p.m., the tournament begins at 11 p.m.

FRIDAY

Local Filmmakers Night at Mellwood

Mellwood Arts Center

Free | 6:30 p.m.

After the Frankfort Avenue Trolley Hop, head over to the Mellwood Arts Center for a night of short films with local filmmakers Eric Stemen, Jay Welin and Harley David Morris. The screenings will take place outdoors with late-night food and spirits provided by Mellwood Arts Center’s courtyard restaurant Danny Mac’s.

Frederick the Younger

Against The Grain Brewery

Free | 7 p.m.

Louisville’s latest local music series, The Local Lineup at Against the Grain Brewing Company, kicks off its second show with another great band, Frederick the Younger. The band plays the “finest vintage indie-pop” with “playful beats and powerful vocals.” The fun starts with the Wilson & Muir Happy Hour at 7 p.m., followed by DJ Sam Sneed at 8 p.m. and Frederick the Younger at 9 p.m.



Howell Dawdy’s Karaoke Roulette

Zanzabar

Free | 11:30 p.m.

Howell Dawdy’s Karaoke Roulette is not your average karaoke session. Not only can you get on stage and sing a random song on the roulette wheel, but you can also enjoy tacos from one of Louisville’s local taquerias. It’s a night best described on Zanzabar’s website as “lame ass, insular, pseudo karaoke.”