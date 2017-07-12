Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Love won… again, please | Rose

Crusading lawyer Dan Canon has decided to run for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District in 2018. Finally, a Democrat who won’t water down progressive ideas in hopes of winning GOP votes. Canon has a long record of championing civil rights, but he may be best known for helping win the fight for marriage equality. The Republican incumbent is a wealthy, carpetbagger from Tennessee. The Indianapolis Star said he spent nearly $4 million with his father to win in the Republican-leaning district.

Check, please (yourself) | Thorn

West End restaurants are too busy “filling a community need” in a “poverty-stricken area” with “violence and crime” to be “the type of businesses that are focused on aesthetic,” so you “won’t find a lot of reclaimed wood or polished subway tiles …” Or so said a front-page story in The Courier-Journal, insulting hipsters and The West End simultaneously.

Click unwholesome | Absurd

Speaking of odd CJ news judgment: The top headline on its website last Wednesday was “Yes, your grandmother is having sex.” And in the sports section was a brief on that… er, sport — competitive eating!

Firejerks | Thorn

Maybe when Dan Canon wins (see above), he can push Indiana’s officials to ban the sale of those, er… blasted fireworks, so we in Louisville don’t have to suffer in the days leading up to and away from July 4. Here is a photo by Aron Conaway of the remains of just one military-grade fusillade in Portland.

Giving and taking chances | Thorn

Gov. Howdy Doody has pardoned 10 people, one convicted of first-degree wanton endangerment. Police said he put a gun in a woman’s mouth to find out “‘where she had been and who she was with,’” the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting wrote.