FRIDAY

Brenda

Against The Grain Brewery

Free | 8-11 p.m.

Louisville’s latest local music series, The Local Lineup at Against the Grain Brewing Company, marks its first year with a list of great bands, proving that there can never be enough of this sort of thing. This month, AtG hosts Brenda, a catchy, garage-pop band packed with addicting melodies and punk attitude. It’s free and outdoors, with the night’s specialty beer being the Against The Grain’s All-American Pale Ale. DJ Sam Sneed opens. —Scott Recker



Local Film Night

Mellwood Arts Center

Free | 9 p.m.

After the Frankfort Avenue Trolley Hop, head over to the Mellwood Arts Center for a night of cinema with local filmmakers Daniel Frazier, Eric Stemen and Bryan Starr. The screenings will take place outdoors with late-night food and spirits provided by Mellwood Arts Center’s courtyard restaurant Danny Mac’s.—Staff

Grateville Dead 2017 (July 28-29)

Brown-Forman Amphitheater

$26 | 3 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday

A half century after the Grateful Dead formed in San Francisco, Louisville’s tribute to Jerry Garcia and company carries on. On Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, GrateVille Dead 2017 pays tribute, featuring Vessel, Hyryder The Captain Midnight Band and many more acts. —Scott Recker

Advertisement

SATURDAY

Flying Axes Grand Opening Festival

Flying Axes

$10 per axe throwing session | 1-7 p.m.

Looking for a way to party and throw axes without getting arrested? Head to Flying Axes Grand Opening Festival where there will be beer, food trucks and live music, and you can enjoy 10-minute axe throwing sessions for $10. That’s enough time to learn the basics and feel like a Viking warrior when you sink an axe into a wooden target from 15-feet away. Just be sure to wear closed-toe shoes and save your drinking for afterward, because “obviously intoxicated” people will not be allowed to throw. —Ethan Smith

Gallery Talk: Art and Resistance

Speed Art Museum

$17 and under | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

“Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art” — on exhibition at the Speed through mid-October — explores “in-depth the complex and contested space of the American South.” Join Miranda Lash, curator of contemporary art, as she leads a discussion of this artwork through the lens of the resistance. —Staff

SUNDAY

Why are you even looking for something to do on Sunday? Watching the new episode of “Game of Thrones” is the only important thing happening!

