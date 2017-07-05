FRIDAY

Poorcastle Festival 2017 (July 7–9)

Apocalypse Brew Works

$10 for weekend; $5 for day | 2 p.m.

As the “festival for the rest of us,” Poorcastle plays the lighthearted foil event to the Forecastle Festival, but, more important, it’s three days of local music, and the proceeds are injected into area organizations that aim to strengthen the Louisville community. With more than 30 local bands (including Joann + The Dakota, Rmllw2llz and Maximon), it’s a great way to discover bands, while supporting numerous good causes, all while hanging out at a great brewing company. —Scott Recker

<a href="http://joannthedakota.bandcamp.com/album/holy-coyote">Holy Coyote! by Joann + The Dakota</a>

SATURDAY

2017 Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest

Gaslight Square Pavilion, Jeffersontown

$35-$45 | 4-8 p.m.

Get a taste of Louisville’s surging craft beer scene at this festival in the heart of downtown Jeffersontown where you can taste more than 50 craft beers and local wines. There will also be plenty of food trucks and live music, and attendees receive a commemorative glass. The event will take place rain or shine, and if you can convince someone to be your designated driver their admission is only $10.

Ultra Pop’s 10 Year Anniversary

Ultra Pop!

Free | 5-10 p.m.

Louisville’s amazing and friendly neighborhood Ultra Pop! is celebrating 10 years of serving up pop culture. It is doing more than it’s part to keep Louisville weird! The festivities include a live music performance for your ear-holes by Vaderbomb, a fidget spinner trick-off competition, an art show with pieces by your favorite artists from past Ultra Pop! art shows (including me), beer and so much more. Follow the Facebook page for upcoming details. And as always, prepare to shop ‘til you freak (as one tends to do at Ultra Pop!). —J. Cobb

Tribute Concert Benefitting the Clifton Center

Clifton Center

$10-$20 | 8 p.m.

Join the Clifton Center for a special jazz tribute to Bill Evans to help support this beloved institution. There will be be live music by world-renowned jazz pianist Andy LeVerne and jazz musician Dick Sisto, a discussion afterward on “The Aesthetics and Devices of The Master,” and, most important, a cash bar. —Staff

Wild and Woolly at The Library: ‘Danger: Diabolik’

Louisville Free Public Library (Main Branch)

Free | 7 p.m.

The former owner of late, great Wild and Woolly Video, Todd Brashear, will be at the Louisville Free Public Library to launch its new film series with screenings of his “favorite cult classics and guilty pleasures” and staff picks from former W&W employees. The first film to be screened is “Danger: Diabolik,” a 1968 “international man of mystery” film that is an “over-the-top action/adventure extravaganza and true cult classic.” —Ethan Smith



SUNDAY

Take a day to relax, you got Forecastle next weekend!