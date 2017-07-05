5 things to do this weekend (7/21)

Friday

The Tillers

Bicentennial Park

Free | 6:30 p.m.

Part of the Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series, The Tillers — a bluegrass-leaning roots band — continue the Friday after-work string of concerts in New Albany. Located at the corner of Spring and Pearl Streets, braving the heat to see this band is worth it.—Scott Recker



Saturday

The Dark Market

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Free | 6-11 p.m.

The Dark Market is returning for a hot summer edition. Twelve unique and freaky vendors will keep you cool with their creepy art and oddities. The summer edition includes returning local favorites Ryan Case, Yoko Molotov and Howell’s Oddities along with new creepers Whitney Carpenter, Valentine Hassen and more. Two DJs, Thulsa Goon and Talamasca, will be spinning a sensational summer soundtrack to set the mood.—J. Cobb

Bard-A-Thon

Central Park

Free | 4:30 p.m.-Midnight

You can binge watch whatever show on Netflix anytime, anywhere… But in Louisville, we are one of the fortunate few cities where you can binge watch Shakespeare — live. This time it is “Richard II,” then “Much Ado About Nothing” and, finally, “Julius Caesar.”—staff

Advertisement

NuLu Summer Luau

East Market Street

Free | 1 p.m.

It’s going to be hot like the tropics, so might as well embrace the full lifestyle… Jimmy Buffet tuxedo and all… Saturday afternoon, NuLu will break into full Hawaiian luau, including: tropical drink and limbo contests (although the success of one will probably be to the detriment of the other), a pig roast at the Green Building, “Surf Music” and an afterparty till midnight. Oh, and you are sure to get lei’d, which is nice.—Aaron Yarmuth

Cory Feldman & The Angels

Trixie’s Entertainment Complex

$16-$75 | 8 p.m.

Former chid movie star Cory Feldman and his band bring their synth-rock to town. Read our Q&A with Feldman from last week’s print issue.—Scott Recker