Local MMA — a cage fight, a death… and regrets

[photos by Kathryn Harrington]

Announcer Jason Weinel was losing control. The frustrated crowd at Derby Park Expo Five in Shively on July 15 was angry at the news that the MMA fights were over for the night.

But the 900 or so fans didn’t know the worst of it.

All they knew was that they had stayed through several unexplained delays and didn’t want to leave the Quonset hut filled with $3 Miller Lites and bikini-clad ring girls when they were just 7 2/3 fights into a 15-fight, mixed-martial arts card. They booed, called for refunds and circled the fight cage.

“I’m just the messenger,” Weinel told the crowd, repeating that the on-site ambulances had left to take fighters to hospitals. So by Kentucky law — not to mention common sense — the fights could not continue without an ambulance on hand.

Finally, fearing a riot, 18-year-old Stone Beverly, who had won a 150-pound amateur fight earlier that night, jumped into the cage and took the microphone from Weinel to deliver a message to the clamoring crowd.

“I said we had a guy who fought tonight, and he died,” Beverly recalled saying. “These people are trying to take care of the fighters and stuff, and they don’t want these fights to end as much as you don’t. They’re trying to watch out for us and look out for the fighters and keep us safe.”

That took the fight out of the fans, and they quickly filed out of the venue.

It was one of the few decisions made that Saturday night that didn’t lead to second-guessing and regret.

Heavyweight Donshay White, 37, had died soon after competing in the second fight of the Hardrock MMA 90 card.

It was only the second amateur fight for White, of Radcliff, and his first in more than a year. It was the first fight for his opponent, Ricky Muse, 34, of Fleming County, Kentucky.

White’s trainer, Billy Smith, had not been at the fight that night because of a conflict, he told LEO in an interview. And he said he had recommended to his fighter that he not to take the match. “I knew we couldn’t train for the fight because I had things going on,” Smith said. “He took the fight anyway against my will. That’s kind of what happened.”

If White had never fought before, a trainer would have had to vouch for him to receive his initial license from Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission. But White won his previous fight in 2015. So there was no reason for the state commission or Hardrock MMA to keep him out of the cage.

However, with no trainer at his side, White had to pick up someone to be in his corner for him.

“They said he was an independent fighter,” Beverly said. “He asked one of the guys in the back to corner for him. Donshay didn’t have any cornerman. He didn’t have anyone for him.”

White stood 6 feet tall and weighed in at 210 pounds. Muse weighed 232.

All fighters passed physicals earlier that day administered by Dr. Dennis Sparks, the ringside physician. Also, new Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission rules require that MMA fighters complete a physical when they obtain or renew their license.

White had passed another physical the week before the fight.

THE FATAL FIGHT

White started the fight with a barrage of punches and staggered Muse. White swung with a wild, windmill style.

“You hit like a girl,” someone in the crowd yelled, laughing.

Muse was staggered by the barrage at first. Then, White kicked Muse in the ribs. Muse cried out in pain and seemed stunned.

Both fighters seemed to tire quickly in the three-minute first round.

“Your body goes through intense situations in a fight,” trainer Smith said. “If you’re not training and working like you’re supposed to, to get your body prepared, to have your heart prepared, you can’t go in there and fight two rounds. Five-and-a-half minutes of fighting is a long time.”

The referee for that fight, Gary Copeland, has more than 10 years of experience as an MMA referee. In an interview with LEO, he said both fighters appeared exhausted but unhurt. Between rounds he asked both if they were all right to continue.

“It got wild at times,” he said. “They were leaping and doing weird stuff.”

In the second round, both fighters struggled to throw punches. Muse got White on the mat and straddled his chest.

If it was a wrestling match, it would have been over. But not in MMA. There are no pins. Only submissions or knockouts, unless the ref or physician calls the fight.

White covered his head on the ground as Muse raised his fists, landed a couple tired blows and paused to catch his breath.

White could not get up but would not submit.

As a referee, Copeland said, his responsibility is to protect the fighters, follow the rules and maintain action.

White was covering his head with his gloves, and, Copeland said, Muse’s blows didn’t seem to be dangerous, so he told Muse he had to stay on the offensive.

“He was taking no damage,” Copeland said, adding, “No ref wants to see a fighter getting hurt in the cage.”

Muse responded with a handful of blows to White’s head before Copeland called the fight at the 2:22-minute mark in the second round.

“I felt that night that I did everything by the book,” Copeland said.

Beverly, the fighter, recalls that Muse seemed tired, too. “He wasn’t really landing solid strikes on him. That’s why they ref didn’t stop the fight. He wasn’t really in any danger.

“Copeland told us in the back that the reason he stopped the fight was that the dude on the bottom wasn’t really trying to gain a better position, but the guy on top wasn’t really landing strikes either. Once he landed a couple of strikes he went ahead and stopped the fight because he didn’t want anyone to get hurt.”

White lay on the mat for a while, Sparks, the ringside physician, came in the cage to check on him. White stood up groggily after a bit and was half-dragged down the steps with someone under each arm.

MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Beverly said that when they helped White to the area backstage he seemed to be barely awake.

“I went to the back to get ready for my fight, and he was in a chair,” Beverly said. “He collapsed and passed out. The doctors were trying to wake him up, and I was literally standing three feet from him.

“The doctor was taking his blood pressure, and they said he had no blood pressure, so his heart had stopped.

“They laid him down on the ground. His eyes were rolled in the back of his head, and he wasn’t breathing or anything.”

The doctors started cardiopulmonary resuscitation and cleared everyone out of the back area. EMTs were called.

White died before he reached a hospital.

“Dr. Sparks, you could tell he was tore up about it,” Louisville fighter Nick Maupin told LEO. Sparks is his own family physician.

Advertisement

Shively and Louisville police interviewed the officials involved with the fights while the fight card was paused. White’s death remains under investigation and no ruling on the cause has been released.

White’s trainer, Smith, said he feels some responsibility for the death.

“If he’d of got the training with me, things would have probably been different,” Smith said. “That kind of weighs on my mind a little bit.”

Copeland did not return to referee or judge any more fights. He said he was frustrated because the fighters didn’t seem prepared to be in the cage.

“Fighters need to make sure they are in condition to fight the full nine or 15 minutes,” he said.

Neal and other commission members refused to comment, saying they were instructed not to talk to the media. Elizabeth Kuhn, the spokesperson for the commission, also did not respond to requests for information.

The Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission released a statement that said, in part:

“Mr. White was attended to by a licensed ringside physician and first responders immediately following his bout, and he received onsite medical attention before being transported via ambulance to the hospital.

“The health and safety of Kentucky’s combat sports athletes is the highest priority of the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission, and the commission is reviewing all of the details surrounding this tragic event.”

Hardrock MMA officials also did not respond to requests for information.

Deaths as a result of MMA fights are rare, with about a half-dozen deaths in sanctioned fights in the United States since the sport began, according to published reports.

It was the 90th bout Hardrock MMA, run by promoter Brandon “Hardrock” Higdon, put on in and around Kentucky since 2008. It was the first death. Most of the fighters couldn’t recall even a serious injury in the ring or a night anything like that Saturday.

BACK IN THE CAGE

Before the fights resumed, the commission’s Neal gathered all the fighters and told them in lieu of White’s obvious distress — they weren’t told he was dead yet — that they could pull out of their fights if they wanted to do so. Three fighters took him up on it.

The rest wanted to continue. Of the scheduled 15 fights, 13 were amateur and two were professional. The amateurs compete for a medal and a T-shirt. The pros may make $1,000 for winning.

Maupin was scheduled to take on Will Sirles in a 165-pound bout, but Sirles decided not to fight.

“In my opinion, I felt like we should, and I was ready to go,” Maupin said. “If it was me, I’d rather people not feel down and sorry. I’d rather they go and enjoy what I liked to do especially.

“Obviously it was a passion he (White) liked. I know in the same circumstance he wouldn’t want everyone to mope around. He’d probably still want to go. Just about everybody felt thataway.”

After about a 45-minute delay the fights continued.

John House took over for Copeland as referee.

In the fourth fight, House quickly ended the match between heavyweights Cody Parker and Travis Branum after Branum had Parker down and was punching him in the head. Parker was so disoriented that, when House helped him up, it appeared that he thought House was his opponent and tried to knee the ref in the stomach.

The seventh fight was a 145-pound fight between Chance Keller, 21, and newcomer Kalen Ray, 19. The first round both fought well, but Ray did not come out for the second round.

Two eventful rounds had been completed in the final fight between Bryan Hamilton and Matt Schofield when medical personnel rushed to the back to help Ray, from the previous fight.

Ray said in a message to LEO that he had decided to call his fight because he had a broken nose and was completely exhausted. When he got backstage he said he had no energy to sit up or stand.

Worried officials had the ambulance take Ray to the hospital.

“He was having trouble breathing and stuff too,” Beverly said.

According to accounts of those who were there, the commission’s Neal then assembled the fighters and told them that the rest of the fights for this cursed card were off.

Some grumbled and protested, wanting to continue. According to those there, Neal yelled and cussed at the fighters who still wanted to fight even with one fighter dead, ambulances gone and the tanks of oxygen used up.

Announcer Weinel went out to tell the crowd the fights were over.

The fighters left shaking their heads as Shively and Louisville police officers finished their reports.

“I’ve been doing this for nine to 10 years and been around sport for 13 plus,” Maupin, the Louisville fighter, said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever, ever seen something serious like this. You hardly hear of any mixed martial arts fighters passing away.”

FALLOUT

Muse, a wildlife firefighter for the Kentucky Division of Forestry, told LEO he took the fight with White on two weeks’ notice. He was left knowing that his first fight ended with the death of his opponent.

He did not want to talk the following day but responded later via message.

“I’ve been doing a lot of praying and soul searching since I heard the news about Mr. Donshay White,” he wrote. “All I will say is that my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this worst of times.”

The Boxing and Wrestling Commission had a regularly scheduled session the next Wednesday in Frankfort. According to those at the meeting, no potential rule changes were discussed as a result of White’s death. The commission did hold a moment of silence, and a commission lawyer reported that everything that night had been handled according to the rules.

Dr. Tad Seifert, a neurologist from Louisville, is a member of the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission board.

In an interview with LEO before the fights, Seifert said that studies show that MMA injuries are “pretty comparable” to those in boxing.

He said he takes flak from medical colleagues for having a role in a sport in which neurological impairment is a goal.

“The sport is not going away,” he said. “I can be a healthcare advocate for those fighting.”

The urge to test themselves in the cage is strong in these men and women. When it comes to fight or flight, those with a taste of MMA gladly choose fight.

“I can understand if you’re afraid, you’ve seen somebody die,” Beverly said. “You take the chance of dying when you do this. This is not a game. It’s a fight.

“I love what I do. No matter, life or death, this is what I want to do. I’m a churchgoing person and stuff like that. We pray before every fight for me and my opponent to stay safe, even though it is a fight. The point is to hurt somebody. But I want you to be able to walk out of that place safe.

Even that bitter first taste of MMA may not be the last for Muse.

“I truly love the sport of MMA,” he wrote, “and if and when I do get back in the cage, it will be to honor the memory of a fallen warrior.”