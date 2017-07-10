MONDAY

Taj Louisville Presents DJ Goast & Artist Ryan Case

Taj Louisville

Free | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Spend your Monday at Taj Louisville where you will be “inspired by the magicians of the brush and the song!” Inside the bar, DJ Goast will be jammin’ out the good tunes, while outside on the patio artist Ryan Case will be bringing a canvas to life with live painting. —Staff

TUESDAY

Louisville Waterfront Fourth!

Waterfront Park

Free | Music at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

The Fourth of July is not an American holiday for any reason other than to celebrate being here as a country. Celebrate this Fourth down on the riverfront, where you’ll have a day full of free concerts by MojoFlo, Dr. Dundiff & Otis Junior, Jenna Dean, The Afrophysicists and DJ Kaos. “Upscale festival” food will be available, as well as a Coors Lite Beer Garden and the Red White & Blue Bourbon Bar. It’s a family-friendly festival, so bring the kids for the Catfish Louie Kid’s area, pony rides, a petting farm and other activities. Happy Fourth everybody! —Aaron Yarmuth



WEDNESDAY



Smut, Hypoluxo, Comforter

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Join Kaiju for a night of live music with acts by smut, a noise pop band out of Cincinnati; Hypluxo, a “sort of funny” rock band from Brooklyn; and Comforter, an indie rock band from Louisville. —Staff

<a href="http://smutohio.bandcamp.com/album/sam-soon-demo">sam-soon demo by smut</a>

THURSDAY

The Mayor’s Music Series – The Scott Moore Band

Metro Hall

Free | 11:30 a.m.

Spend your lunch break enjoying live music by The Scott Moore Band on the grassy lawn outside of Metro Hall. Birracibo will be there serving free samples of pizza, with Louisville Pure Tap providing plenty of free water. That’s right! Free water! So take a few minutes out of your hectic day to relax and enjoy live, local music — and local pizza and water. In case of bad weather, the performance will move inside to the Mayor’s Listening Gallery. —Ethan Smith

FRIDAY

Poorcastle Festival 2017

Apocalypse Brew Works

$10 for the weekend; $5 a day | 2 p.m

As the “festival for the rest of us,” Poorcastle plays the lighthearted foil event to the Forecastle Festival, but, more important, it’s three days of local music, and the proceeds are injected into area organizations that aim to strengthen the Louisville community. With more than 30 local bands (including Joann + The Dakota, Rmllw2llz and Maximon), it’s a great way to discover bands, while supporting numerous good causes, all while hanging out at a great brewing company. —Scott Recker



‘Hashtag mylouisville’ Opening Reception, Monnik Beer Co. and DJ DS

ReSurfaced: Liberty Build

Free | 4-11 p.m.

Have a few beers from Monnik and enjoy live music by DJ DS at the opening reception for “Hashtag mylouisville.” The exhibit features work by photographer sampsontheghost, who said he “incorporated my own mood of the day to capture the many moods of the city and the people who live here. From foggy mornings on the river to street musicians on the Big Four Bridge or one of our many talented artist performing into the sunset on Waterfront Wednesday.” —Staff

Summer-Slam

Copper & Kings Distillery

Free to view; $12 to slam | 5-10 p.m.

Join Louisville poet B. Shatter for a poetry Summer Slam at Copper & Kings. There will be live music by Darryl Stephens Partyallwknd, tours of Copper & Kings and food and ice cream provided by Butchertown Pie Co. Donations will be taken for the Write On Walls College Fund. Winners of the slam will receive $300 and a tour of Against the Grain Brewery. Inbox B. Shatter if you want to slam.

365 Days of Prince

Revelry Boutique Gallery

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Come explore a year of magical adventures with Prince. This exhibit began as an online project by local artist Rebekah Major, in which she created a new pen and ink illustration depicting the musician Prince for each of 365 days. And now, Revelry Gallery will present all of her illustrations.

The July Flea Off Market (July 7-9)

Fresh Start Growers Supply

Free | Times vary

By now, you should know the drill. The Flea Off Market is the place to be when it’s nice outside. Enjoy the warm weather, get grub from the fleet of food trucks, spend a little change on some local vendors, and, on Friday, enjoy live music by a TBA local artist at 7 p.m. —Staff

Summer Classic Movie Series: Whodunit? (July 7-Aug. 5)

Louisville Palace

$5 | 8 p.m.

It’s five weeks of murder, mystery and mayhem. This year’s Friday and Saturday movie series is full of 1930s-‘50s classics, some popular and others an acquired taste just this side of pulp. The first film is “The Thin Man” (the initial installment of the adventures of Nick and Nora Charles and their dog Asta), followed by “Mad Love” (with a diabolical-looking Peter Lorre), “The Cat and the Canary” (a “horror comedy” with Bob Hope), Sherlock Holmes’ “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” W. Somerset Maugham’s “The Letter,” an early Cary Grant movie “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Gaslight” (Ingrid Bergman won an Academy Award for her role), another Sherlock Holmes mystery “The Woman in Green,” ripped-from-the-headlines “Anatomy of a Murder” and “Witness for the Prosecution” (one of the genre’s best movies). Louisville Palace is also offering a “Dinner & a Movie” at 7 p.m. for $15. A portion of the dinner proceeds will benefit Theatre [502]. —Jo Anne Triplett

