MONDAY

Millions Marching for Medicare for All

Big Four Bridge

Free | 5 p.m.

Join this march across the Big Four Bridge to protest efforts to repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act and ask lawmakers to support a bill (H.R. 676) that would “provide funding and framework for a comprehensive universal healthcare plan.” The march will take place in solidarity with the larger rally in Washington D.C.

Community Yoga

Tim Faulkner Gallery

$5 suggested donation | 6-7 p.m.

The Kentucky Yoga Initiative, which strives to create “possibility and empowerment in each person’s life,” is bringing a community class to Tim Faulkner Gallery so everyone can have the opportunity to “stretch, build strength, have fun and empower your life!” This power yoga class will be taught by Shelby Villier Isaac, and mats can be borrowed at the gallery.

TUESDAY

Cat Casual & The Ordinary Bones, Chew, Golden Dead

The Cure Lounge

$5 | 9 p.m.

Stop by Cure Lounge this week to enjoy tunes by “local dark horses/lounge psyche party band,” Cat Casual & The Ordinary Bones; psychedelic, space wave band Chew; and garage/stoner rock band Golden Dead.





WEDNESDAY

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Big Four Lawn

Free | 6 p.m.

The summer is speeding by, so get your Waterfront Wednesday on before they go dark. The Zach Longoria Project, an 11-member band from Louisville with “an incredibly soulful vein,” plays at 6 p.m. Low Cut Connie, a band that is “carrying the torch for good old rock & roll sleaze,” plays at 7:30 p.m.; and Strand of Oaks, an Indiana-based singer/songwriter who “specializes in bold and anthemic indie Americana that draws from classic rock and folk,” plays at 9 p.m.



Filthy Gorgeous: Beach

Mag Bar

Free | 11 p.m.-4 a.m.

Put on your sexiest swimsuits (and floaties if you’re fancy) for this beach-themed dance party. The party will be hosted by N8 and Drew, with music provided by DJs Sleepy T and Chicago’s own Michael Serafini.

THURSDAY

We Still Like You #7: Louisville

Decca

Free | 8-9:30 p.m.

“We Still Like You” is a show during which “comedians tell real stories of shame and embarrassment to a crowd of friendly folks.” Take a seat in the comfy cellar of Decca and enjoy comedy, cheap bar bites, live art by Jax Howie and stories by Rachael Goldman, Greg Simms, Chris Vititoe, LEO’s own relationship advice columnist Minda Honey (AskMindaHoney@leoweekly.com) and host Mandee McKelvey.

FRIDAY

Saucze Of The Godz

Spinelli’s Downtown

$5 | 10 p.m.

The “Saucze will drip” at this night of “rock, comedy, hip-hop and R&B.” Live music is provided by artists Brogodz Of Zukii, D-Twizt Twizted, D33zy Nation AKA Yung Siya, singer Jay Vido, Izaiah Terry on the drums and DJs 2ILL, Y_Sp00n.



Local Film Night

Mellwood Arts Center

Free | 9 p.m.

After the Frankfort Avenue Trolley Hop, head over to the Mellwood Arts Center for a night of cinema with local filmmakers Daniel Frazier, Eric Stemen and Bryan Starr. The screenings will take place outdoors with late-night food and spirits provided by Mellwood Arts Center’s courtyard restaurant Danny Mac’s.