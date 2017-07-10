MONDAY

Metal Monday: Creature of Exile, Koroidia

Highlands Tap Room Grill

Free | 10 p.m.

Join Highlands Tap Room for a night of “metal mayhem, alcohol induced insanity and demon-ridden debauchery!” Live music provided by heavy metal bands Creature of Exile and Koroidia.

<a href="http://koroidia.bandcamp.com/album/apparitions">Apparitions by Koroidia</a>

Community Yoga at Tim Faulkner

Tim Faulkner Gallery

$5 suggested donation | 6-7 p.m.

The Kentucky Yoga Initiative, which strives to create “possibility and empowerment in each person’s life,” is bringing a community class to Tim Faulkner Gallery so everyone can have the opportunity to “stretch, build strength, have fun and empower your life!” This power yoga class will be taught by Shelby Villier Isaac, and mats can be borrowed at the gallery.

TUESDAY

Community Conversation: Action, Activism and more!

900 S. Shelby St.

Free | 6-7 p.m.

State Rep. Attica Scott is inviting the community to join her in a community conversation about “the legislature, holding electeds accountable and taking action to improve Kentucky for all of us.” This is a chance for you to share your thoughts on improving the community and to learn how you can get more involved in the political process.

Kentucky Shakespeare: ‘Richard II’

Central Park

Free | 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Kentucky Shakespeare’s production of “Richard II.” LEO’s theater critic Marty Rosen said the play is, in its own way, a “case study in how patriotism works — and everyone in this story seems to be at heart a true patriot.” Before the show visit Will’s Gift Shop, Will’s Tavern (serving Brown-Forman products) and food trucks from Louisville Food Truck Association (which donates a portion of sales to Kentucky Shakespeare).

WEDNESDAY

90.5 WUOL Presents: Kites and Classical

Waterfront Park

Free | 6-10 p.m.

No doubt you’ve heard of WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesdays, but what about WUOL’s Kites and Classical? WUOL, the classical music sister station to WFPK, is hosting its own night of music on the Big Four Lawn. Bring a picnic, make a kite with help from the KMAC Museum and listen to some beautiful classical music as “the sun sets over the Ohio River.”

TAJ & Seven Sense Fest Present: “Blues & Brews” with Tyrone Cotton

TAJ Louisville

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Seven Sense Festival is teaming up with sponsoring breweries for a series of Tap Takeovers. This Takeover will feature Bell’s Brewery at TAJ Louisville, live music by blues singer/songwriter Tyrone Cotton and plenty of swag prizes and giveaways.

THURSDAY

Rye Back Porch Sessions

Rye

Free | 7-10 p.m.

At this Rye Back Porch Session, enjoy some food and drink at 5 p.m. and catch live music by local noise-pop band Twenty First Century Fox and River City Rumble DJs at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the show benefit the Louisville Ballet.

<a href="http://twentyfirstcenturyfox.bandcamp.com/album/yr-welcome">Yr Welcome by Twenty First Century Fox</a>

Big Momma Thorazine

The Cure Lounge

Free | 10 p.m.

Big Momma Thorazine, the “always entertaining, extraterrestrial lounge act,” will be playing their “euphoric aural audio transmissions,” in the Cure Lounge courtyard this Thursday. So bring a lawnchair, bring friends and lift your spirits at this amazing show.

Louisville Socialists Movie Night

Kaiju

Free | 8:30-10:30 p.m.

The Louisville Socialists are converging on Kaiju this Thursday for a special screening of “Week-end,” by Jean-Luc Godard. The film is a “light-hearted take on life, love and revolution,” that is sure to elicit interesting thoughts and provocative commentary afterward.



FRIDAY