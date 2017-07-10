10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in July

smut

Wednesday, July 5

Kaiju

A post-punk/noise-pop hybrid that’s stormy and compelling, smut is full of distortion and poetry, a heavy and thoughtful band that excels at what they do.

<a href="http://smutohio.bandcamp.com/album/sam-soon-demo">sam-soon demo by smut</a>

Lucky Pineapple

Friday, July 7

Zanzabar

A collective of local punk, indie and experimental veterans, Lucky Pineapple combines elements of jazz, noise rock and just about everything in between, swirling it all together to form a style that seems to generally work without limits. For as many genres and ideas that are engaged at the same time, the elements of Lucky Pineapple are interwoven extremely well, in a way that makes them pleasantly strange — manic and unpredictable, but still catchy and captivating in their own way.



Poorcastle Festival

July 7-9

Apocalypse Beer Works

As the “festival for the rest of us,” Poorcastle plays the lighthearted foil event to Forecastle, but more importantly it’s three days of local music where the proceeds are injected into area organizations that aim to strengthen the Louisville community. With more than 30 local bands (including Joann + The Dakota, Rmllw2llz and Maximon), it’s a great way to discover bands, while supporting numerous good causes, all while hanging out at a great brewing company.



Wax Astro

Wednesday, July 12

The Cure Lounge

With a sharp mix of ’90s alt-country and contemporary fuzz-punk, you can hear a little bit of Uncle Tupelo in Wax Astro, although in a more breezy, low-fi sort of way. Bon Air takes elements of post-punk, shoegaze and early 2000s indie rock and twists them into three-minute songs that are capable of landing all over the genre map, although they certainly have a knack for writing a solid hook. Shy, Low is an atmospheric post-rock band that is moody and striking.



Forecastle Festival

July 14-16

Waterfront Park’s Great Lawn

LCD Soundsystem, Weezer, PJ Harvey, Run The Jewels and Sturgill Simpson lead one of the strongest Forecastle lineups in recent memory. Check out the full schedule here.



The New Pornographers

Saturday, July 15

Headliners Music Hall

Carl Newman and Neko Case lead the indie rock band of veterans on their seventh album, Whiteout Conditions, another harmony-heavy power-pop gem.



Aesop Rock

Saturday, July 15

Mercury Ballroom

A savant from the underground hip-hop scene, Aesop Rock is regarded as one of the cleverest lyricists out there.



Priests

Monday, July 17

Zanzabar

Politically-charged D.C. punks that hit hard, holding a lot of versatility musically and a lot of power lyrically, Priests provides poignant art and direct activism in a time that needs as much poignant art and direct activism as possible.



Raekwon

Monday July 24

Headliners Music Hall

Wu-Tang legend Raekwon returns, bringing with him an archive of some of the most crucial and creative hip-hop that the world has ever seen.



Brenda

Friday, July 28

Against The Grain

A grunge-pop band with golden hooks and a punk attitude, Brenda is a clever and catchy force that is a tornado of infectious energy.

