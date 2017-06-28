Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd

Boo hoo, Bevin | Absurd

The first rules of propaganda: create a straw man and play the victim. Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin’s chief of staff, Blake “No Bromance” Brickman said in an emailed op-ed that the “defenders of Frankfort’s old status quo” won’t give Bevin his due respect. Why? “They work in tandem with their allies at the Herald-Leader and the Courier-Journal, trying to belittle and outright end Kentucky’s progress through the promotion of ‘fake news.’ These self-proclaimed defenders of truth and justice have their recipe of distraction down pat. Their secret to success? A game of ‘guilty until proven innocent.’” Brickman — don’t you have a government to ruin… er, run?

Council members gone bad | Absurd

After learning more about the sordid claims against Metro Councilman Dan “Accidentally Airing Out My” Johnson, we now learn that Council President David Yates escaped indictment on an allegation of assault — it was self-defense when a man’s face was broken, he says. Don’t forget Councilman David James, the “sex club” and an ID he… uh, found.

Good-bad council | Rose & Thorn

Meanwhile, the Council did right by the budget, granting about $10 million for the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund (vs. the mayor’s $2.5 million). It did this, The CJ reported, by cutting a loan fund that pushed developers to include low-income units in new apartment construction. But the council also cut tree-planting money, even as it prepares to consider a long-awaited tree ordinance.

No gay-friendly hip-hop | Absurd

The CJ reported that a dance hall opening on Main Street will be “gay friendly.” As opposed to…? And then, it ran a correction saying it had reported the club would “feature hip-hop and other music,” but the operators say it would “focus on themed night formats that offer indie, electro, 80s new wave, classic soul and rock.” Hey, that doesn’t sound friendly!

No gay-unfriendly travel | Rose

Speaking of exclusivity, California’s attorney general has banned state-funded travel to Kentucky due to a new law, which activists say would allow school clubs to bar LGBT kids. Mayor Greg Fischer has asked that Louisville be exempted from the ban.