FRIDAY

Mag Bar 25th B-Day Party!

Magnolia Bar

Free | 9 p.m.

Happy birthday to Mag Bar, which turns 25 this weekend! For over a quarter century, this magnificent dive bar in Old Louisville has served up drinks to an eclectic crowd of Louisvillians. It also has supported local artists by hosting the UnFair, an art show “that strives to exemplify Louisville culture through vice and subversiveness,” and local musicians with shows almost every weekend. Join Mag Bar and its crew of merry misfits for a celebration featuring drink specials (duh), food trucks, giveaways and live music by Ohlm, White Knight, Powell and Doktra. —Ethan Smith

<a href="http://ohlm.bandcamp.com/album/centralia-a-d">Centralia A.D. by (ohlm)</a>

‘Va Va ReVolutionary: Dance, Music, Sex, Romance’ (June 30, July 1, 7, 8)

Headliners Music Hall

$15-$35 | 8 p.m.

There is a good chance of purple rain at this Va Va Vixens tribute to the musical genius of Prince. The burlesque group will showcase over 40 years of incredible music with its unique mix of “sizzling striptease, aerial acrobatics, sultry songbirds, divine dancers and outrageous antics.” Some proceeds go to Art Sanctuary, a nonprofit arts organization showcasing local artists. —Ethan Smith



The USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships (June 30-July 2)

Cherokee Park

Free | Times vary

Watch as professional and amateur cyclists compete in three road cycling championship events this weekend with 40 individual and team titles on the line. The road race takes place Friday and Saturday at Cherokee Park with the start and finish line at the intersection of Alta Vista Road and Beargrass Road. And the Criterium on Sunday will be downtown with the start and finish line on West Main Street at North Seventh Street. —Staff

SATURDAY

‘All in the Reflexes, A Big Trouble in Little China Art Show’

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Free | 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

“Big Trouble in Little China” is a cult fantasy classic that thinks it’s a kung fu movie. Kurt Russell is the hero who’s barely one step ahead of the wizards, demons and criminals constantly chasing him. The homage art exhibition, organized by Haymarket manager Eric Snider and Matt Barnes of the Studio Post Office, features work by 25 artists. They decided to hold the show on July 1 to celebrate the original movie release date of July 1, 1986. As to why they chose this movie to become an art exhibition, Snider said, “Because it’s awesome. It’s my favorite movie. I don’t know anybody who doesn’t love it.” —Jo Anne Triplett



SUNDAY

2017 Buy Local Fair

Louisville Water Tower Park

Free | 12-6 p.m.

Let’s try this again. After being scared off by the meteorologists in May, the Louisville Independent Business Alliance is back and ready to host the annual Buy Local Fair. It is a truly fun event, featuring unique, local products — 180 booths with food and drink vendors, local artists, craftspeople, farmers and other businesses. There’s also the ValuMarket Craft Beer Tent, local winery booths and a Drink Local Craft Cocktail competition between Copper & Kings, Heaven Hill and Ballotin. Plus, there’s a Kids Zone to keep the rest of the family busy… while you shop at the best local shops Louisville has to offer. —Aaron Yarmuth