Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd

Bevin libel to get sued | Thorn

The race is on to see who reaches the impeachment finish line first: Gov. Matt “Oblivious” Bevin or President tRump. Bevin may have committed libel when he called Courier-Journal reporter Tom Loftus a “#PeepingTom” and a “sick man” “caught sneaking around” his maybe-new mansion, said Bevin archenemy Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Judging a book by its cover-up | Thorn

Speaking of the Beshear political dynasty, former Gov. Steve Beshear said in his new book that he actually supports gay marriage. He said he had the state fight it in court to resolve the issue… Uh, sure. Certainly, it was not to give state Democrats and son Andy political cover in that upcoming election.

Amanda stamps her feet | Absurd

Bevin’s vestigial press secretary Amanda Stamper threw a hissy fit in response to the latest ethics complaint filed over Gated Mansion-Gate by warning about the seriousness of perjury for false claims. But no mention of what was false. Like tRump, she knows the best defense is to be most offensive.

Global smarming | Rose & Thorn

Mayor Greg Fischer’s decision to sign a letter with more than 150 mayors in a pledge of support for the Paris Climate Accord was predictable. Not terribly courageous. So… can we get you to declare us a sanctuary city now? Or is that too risky?

And in this corner… | Thorn

Still in the mayoral arena, we see Republican Councilwoman Angela Leet continues to stake out positions to distinguish herself from Fischer. Like praising Bevin’s prayer-powered peace wagon and attacking Fischer’s police chief relentlessly. More smoke-and-fire signals that she may run against him next year.

No es bueno | Thorn

The restaurant worker shortage has claimed another victim: The beloved Las Gorditas closed its Fern Creek shop for lack of workers, the owner told LEO’s Robin Garr. Fortunately, the food truck remains open at the Eastland Shopping Center. We wrote about the shortage issue in 2016.