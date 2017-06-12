Photo Set: Armored Combat League’s Slugfest

This past Saturday, a local chapter of the Armored Combat League hosted Slugfest, Louisville’s first annual regional tournament and medieval festival at Sunny Acres Farm. Slugfest featured fighters from across the United States who competed against each other in full-contact, steel-armored combat. Each of the fighters wore around 70 to 80 pounds of steel armor compete in events such as duels with longswords, sword and shield, sword and buckler and pole arm. According to the Armored Combat League’s website, its mission “is to enable North American athletes to achieve sustained competitive excellence in domestic and international Armored Medieval Combat competition and to promote and grow the sport of Armored Medieval Combat in North America.”

