Photo Set: Armored Combat League’s Slugfest

By

This past Saturday, a local chapter of the Armored Combat League hosted Slugfest, Louisville’s first annual regional tournament and medieval festival at Sunny Acres Farm. Slugfest featured fighters from across the United States who competed against each other in full-contact, steel-armored combat. Each of the fighters wore around 70 to 80 pounds of steel armor compete in events such as duels with longswords, sword and shield, sword and buckler and pole arm. According to the Armored Combat League’s website, its mission “is to enable North American athletes to achieve sustained competitive excellence in domestic and international Armored Medieval Combat competition and to promote and grow the sport of Armored Medieval Combat in North America.”

Spectators came prepared for the sun with umbrellas at the Armored Combat League’s first annual regional tournament and medieval festival Saturday.
A knight gets components of his armor checked before he enters the ring.
The knights gather together in celebration after the event.
Some of the knights were presented trophies and awards in different areas of armored combat at the end of the event.
The referee checks a knight’s armor between rounds.
