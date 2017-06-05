Pocket the Fool (right) jumps in for a hug with his comrades. Web Only Photo Set: 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival Jun 05 2017 By Kathryn Harrington 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival Lady Barbara needle points a Celtic cross at the Highland Rennaisance Festival. One can purchase a pair of horns at Horns by Lew on Main Street of Briarwood. 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival Ebenezer Grumpypants speaks to a young festival attendee. 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival A festival goer gets her hair braided at Braided Image in the Briarwood Forrest 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival 2017 Highland Renaissance Festival Advertisement Comments Recommended for you
Comments