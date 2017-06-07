Ask a Restaurant: Q & A with your favorite places to eat

Price Range: $$$$ = Fine Dining | $$$ = Higher | $$ = Moderate | $ = Cheap Eats

8up

350 W. Chestnut St. | 8uplouisville.com | 631-4180

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sat.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: No

Price: $$$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: The vibe at 8UP is sexy and hip. The vibrant yet cozy dining room leads into a sleek and sophisticated lounge atmosphere. Enjoy Chef Coronado’s delicious bites with our award winning cocktails or the inspired wine list.

Amici Cafe

316 W. Ormsby Ave. | amicicafelouisville.com 637-3167

Neighborhood: Old Louisville, UofL

Cuisine: Italian

Open: Lunch Mon.-Fri. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Closed Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Amici is a quaint Italian restaurant located in the heart of Old Louisville. Everyone that walks in is family. Whether dining on our beautiful patio, our beautiful copper bar or in our cozy dining room, we make sure that everyone feels at home.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Dean Martin, because not only does the owner love him, he would also feel at home watching old movies at the bar and listening to jazz and swing on the piano. And he would love our spaghetti and meatballs!

AMY Z’s PUB

813 Lyndon Lane | facebook.com/AmyZsPub 290-7334

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: American, Pub Fare

Open: Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating:Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: It’s a great bar that has exciting things always going on! We have Poker on Wednesdays and Saturdays, Trivia on Thursdays, Karaoke on Saturdays, and Live Music with no cover on Fridays! Plus we have the best burgers in town!

The Anchorage Cafe

11505 Park Road | theanchoragecafe.com

708-1880

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: American

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Brunch Sat.-Sun. Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Definitely our Farm Burger. It’s made with local beef from Marksbury Farms in Lancaster, Kentucky, as well as Benton’s bacon, house made mayo, cheddar and lettuce. We serve it on Klaus’ pretzel roll. People tell us it’s the best burger in the city!

Annie May’s Sweet Cafe

3110 Frankfort Ave. | anniemayssweetcafe.com 384-2667

Neighborhood: Clifton, Crescent Hill

Open: Breakfast Sat. | Brunch Sat. | Lunch Tue.-Sat. Closed Mon., Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: You must try the oatmeal cream pie! It’s free of the top eight allergens and our bestseller.

The Arctic Scoop

841 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. | thearcticscoop.com 409-6602

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Custom-made gourmet ice cream made to order. Create your dessert, then have it flash frozen with liquid nitrogen right before your eyes. It is as much fun to eat as it is to watch it being made. Gluten-free, sugar-free, vegan, dairy-free options.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: I would want Bill Nye the Science Guy to visit our shop. He has devoted his life to making science fun and interesting for kids. We do demonstrations and I would love to see what he would do with liquid nitrogen. My last name is also Nye.

The Back Door

1250 Bardstown Road | thebackdoorlouisville.com 451-0659

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American

Open: Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Our handmade wontons are to die for, plus our wings are some of the best in town.

The Bard’s Town

1801 Bardstown Road | thebardstown.com 749-5275

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Italian, Pub Fare, Sandwiches

Open: Dinner Wed.-Sun. | Late Night Fri.-Sat. Closed Mon.-Tues.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Only The Bard combines so much goodness in one place: live theatre, live comedy, live music, karaoke, oh, and delicious, made-from-scratch meals that won’t break the bank. Great shows, great food, great times await, at the Bard!

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Shakespeare, most likely. He’d be wondering about all of the silly puns we utilize without his permission. And he’d probably want to eat a hearty meal.

Birracibo

445 S. Fourth St. | birracibo.com | 915-8113

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American, Italian, Pizzeria

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sat. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Tue.-Sat.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Any of our assortment of fresh sliced local meets and cheeses and small plates.

Blackbeard Espresso

Food Truck | Search Facebook | 544-3174

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: Breakfast

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Brunch Mon.-Sat. Lunch Mon.-Sat. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Late Night Mon.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: The Cuban coffee. Think of a cafe con leche you could find in South Florida. We use a pure cane syrup to lightly sweeten a delicious blend of steamed milk and fresh, creamy espresso.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Guess I should say Blackbeard, the pirate, huh? Although, as opposed to buying an Affogato, he’d probably just rob and kill us, so, maybe, Elvis?

The Blackstone Grille

9521 U.S. Hwy. 42 | theblackstonegrille.com 228-6962

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Sandwiches

Seafood, Steakhouse

Open: Dinner Mon.-Sat. | Closed Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Our guests and reviewers say it best: “got everything right,” “welcoming,” “food and service are excellent,” “shouldn’t be missed,” “3 1/2 stars.”

Bluegrass Burgers

3334 Frankfort Ave. | bluegrass-burgers.com 614-6567

Neighborhood: Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: American

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We are a quick, casual concept that supports local farmers and serves Kentucky grass-fed beef and bison that are cooked to order!

Boombozz Taphouse Highlands

1448 Bardstown Road | boombozz.com | 458-8889

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: Pizzeria

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: The pollotate pizza. Food Network named it one of the best pizzas in America. The house marinated chicken, rosemary potatoes, red onions and a garlic olive oil glaze are just delicious. Oh, and beer! Who can forget our 21 craft beers.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Ben Franklin. Because he said, “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.”

Boss Hog BBQ

4735 Poplar Level Road | BossHogCatering.com 550-9927

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Sandwiches, Southern

Open: Lunch Mon.-Fri.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Pulled pork, smoked to perfection for over 16 hours.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: The Little Engine that Could. Because we started like him with a big dream in ourselves when no one believed in us!

Bourbon Raw

446 S. Fourth St. | bourbonraw.com | 568-9009

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American, Seafood, Southern, Steakhouse

Open: Brunch Sat.-Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Fri.

Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Fri.-Sat.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$–$$$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Our Fried Chicken is a must have! You’ll recieve half of a chicken (Yes, I said half of a chicken) seasoned with our secret spices and deep fried to a golden brown served with collard greens and white cheddar grits.

Brendon’s Catch 23

505 S. Fourth St. | bcatch23.com | 909-3323

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American, Asian, Comfort Food, Southern

Open: Dinner Mon.-Sat. | Late Night Mon.-Sat. Closed Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: No

Price: $$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Brendon’s Catch 23 is a chef-driven local restaurant featuring seafood, USDA Prime steaks, low country and hand-held options in the heart of Downtown Louisville. The menu is a collection of the finest products available.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Albert Einstein — I would like to get his opinion on the book “What Einstein Told His Cook,” and how great flavor changes your “Flavor Memory.” You thought you knew what tasted great until you had something greater with incredible flavors.

Bristol Bar & Grille

1308 Bardstown Road | bristolbarandgrille.com 456-6762

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Gastro Pub, Sandwiches

Open: Brunch Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$–$$$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: The one thing you must try at the Bristol is our Green Chili Wontons. These addicting appetizer has never failed to satisfy!

Brix Wine Bar & Bistro

12418 LaGrange Road, Suite 110

brixlouisville.com | 243-1120

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: American

Open: Dinner Tues.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: The hand-pattied Woodland Farm bison burger with parmesan white truffle fries.

Brooke & Billy’s

751 Vine St. | brookeandbillys.com | 583-9165

Neighborhood: Germantown, Fairgrounds

Cuisine: Comfort Food, Sandwiches

Open: Lunch Tues.-Fri. | Dinner Tues.-Sat.

Closed Sun.-Mon.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Best bourbon bar not on the bourbon trail.

Buck’s Restaurant and Bar

425 W. Ormsby | buckslou.com | 637-5284

Neighborhood: Old Louisville

Cuisine: American

Open: Lunch Mon.-Fri. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Closed Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$$$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: In the heart of Old Louisville, enjoy a true fine dining experience. Established in 1992, Buck created a “moon garden,” filled with white flowers & twinkling candles. It is the place to impress with a fine continental menu & live piano music nightly.

Buckhead Mountain Grill

707 W. Riverside Drive | eatatbuckheads.com 812-284-2919

Neighborhood: Southern Indiana

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Steakhouse

Open: Brunch Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Sun.-Mon.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: You can expect a vibe that is unpretentiously festive, fresh food made from scratch every day, a large selection of craft beer, and all the gluten you can eat.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Ron Swanson would come to our restaurant, because he would savor the chance to eat a ribeye and drink a cold beer in a place that has a canoe hanging above the bar. It’s his kind of place.

Burger Boy Diner

1450 S. Brook St. | burgerboydiner.com | 635-7410

Neighborhood: Old Louisville, UofL

Cuisine: American

Open: Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, Dinner, Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Corned Beef Hash. We smoother a bed of hashbrowns with high quality corned beef, cheese, sauteed fresh onions and green peppers, and top it with two eggs over easy. Great with a little sriracha.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Goldie Hawn/Joanna Stayton Dean: yeah, there was that time you were working at Burger Boy, and this kid started choking on a French fry, andeverybody panicked…and puh! The kid puked up the fry and they named you Burger Boy employee of the month.

Butchertown Grocery

1076 E. Washington St. | butchertowngrocery.com 742-8315

Neighborhood: Butchertown, Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: American

Open: Brunch Sat.-Sun. | Lunch Wed.-Sun. | Dinner Wed.-Sun. | Late Night Wed.-Sun. | Closed Mon.-Tue.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$–$$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Butchertown Grocery is more than a restaurant. We hope to be a ‘third space’ where you can get a business lunch, multi-course meal, late night snack or a superbly crafted cocktail.

The Butchertown Social

1601 Story Ave. | butchertownsocial.com 890-3892

Neighborhood: Butchertown, Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: Fusion, Latin American, Mexican

Open: Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: No

Price: $–$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Social offers a much more unique experience than your traditional bar. Similar to many european establishments, our open kitchen allows you the chance to watch your dinner be crafted in front of you, connecting you, the chef, and your meal

The Café

712 Brent St. | thecafetogo.com | 589-9191

Neighborhood: Germantown

Cuisine: American, Breakfast, Sandwiches, Southern, Comfort Food, Vegetarian

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sat. | Brunch Mon.-Sat. Lunch Mon.-Sat. | Closed Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Restaurant choices are endless in Louisville, but The Café sets itself apart with deceptive simplicity. Comforting, home-cooked, Southern-accented options will leave you wondering how we do it. Eat at The Café once and you’ll be back again and again.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: The Louis XIV, Queen Anne or King Charles I. Take a look at our menu to see why!

Café Mimosa

1543 Bardstown Road | cafemimosatogo.com 458-2233

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $–$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Pan-Asian eatery serving sushi and Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese classics, with veggie options.

Café On Meigs

425 Meigs Ave. Jeffersontown, IN

cafeonmeigs.com | 812-288-8515

Neighborhood: Southern Indiana

Cuisine: American Breakfast Comfort Food Sandwiches Southern

Open: Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch Mon.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Located in downtown Jeffersonville, Indiana, this old home turned local eatery offers delicious breakfast and coffee in the morning and homemade soups, crisp salads and made-to-order sandwiches mid-day. A very warm and comfortable place.

The Cheddar Box

3909 Chenoweth Square | thecheddarbox.com 893-2324

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Open: Lunch Tues.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We are a carryout gourmet food store that has been in existence for almost 40 years. We were chosen best sandwich in America for our homemade Benedictine and Bacon sandwich.

Ciao Ristorante

1201 Payne Street | ciaolouisville.com | 690-3532

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: Italian

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sat. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Late Night Fri.-Sat. | Closed Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Ciao offers a beautifully rustic & uniquely intimate setting in which to enjoy our hand crafted libations & classic Italian menu. When you dine with us, you are experiencing a true Little Italy nestled in the up-and-coming Irish Hill neighborhood.

Coals Artisan Pizza

3730 Frankfort Ave. | coalsartisanpizza.com 742-8200

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: Pizzeria

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: The Waverly Pizza. Our signature pie and the number one seller at Coals Artisan Pizza. Prosciutto, fig jam, Gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese topped with our balsamic reduction.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: My husband Mark has a crush on that babe Diane Sawyer. When we first opened Coals Artisan Pizza he claimed that if Diane Sawyer walked into Coals we would be a success. Three weeks later Diane and her mother came in for dinner. Amazing, right?!

Come Back Inn

909 Swan St. | comebackinn.net | 627-1777

Neighborhood: Germantown/Fairgrounds

Cuisine: Italian

Open: Dinner Tue.-Sat. | Closed Sun.-Mon.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: The decor is amazing. Its what you would expect from a typical Chicago Bar and Grill during the 40s and 50s. If you’re looking for a taste of Chicago’s Little Italy without driving six hours North, head on down to the Come Back Inn.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Don Vito Corleone and family for a Sunday dinner or with the familia to conduct “business.”

The Comfy Cow

2221 Frankfort Ave. | thecomfycow.com | 209-4616

Neighborhood: Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: Comfort Food

Open: Brunch Mon.-Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: You’ve got to try our national award-winning Bourbon Ball Ice Cream. We make our own bourbon balls from scratch using Old Forester Bourbon and the world’s finest rich, dark Barry Callebaut chocolate, creating a flavor that truly says “Kentucky.”

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Don Draper would appreciate the vibe, our attention to detail, flair for the brand building and of course, all the bourbon flavored ice creams. A Mad Man indeed!

Con Huevos

2339 Frankfort Ave. | conhuevos.com | 889-6959

Neighborhood: Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: Mexican

Open: Breakfast Tues.-Fri. | Brunch Sat.-Sun.

Lunch Tues.-Fri.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We are the only Mexican restaurant focused on serving breakfast and lunch in Louisville. All fresh and made from scratch, using authentic Mexican homemade cooking techniques.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Louis Armstrong, unmistakable style on voice and trumpet, would enjoy having a unique, flavorful breakfast every day and would compose “What a wonderful brunch.” And Mark Twain would spend many hours writing books in this inspiring atmosphere.

Derby Dinner Playhouse

525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, In | derbydinner.com 812-288-8281

Neighborhood: Southern Indiana

Cuisine: American

Open: Lunch Wed. & Sun. | Dinner Tues.-Sun. Closed Mon.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: No

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Derby Dinner Playhouse is a dinner theatre so we are unique in that a professionally produced musical or comedy is included in the ticket price, along with a freshly prepared home-style buffet.

Dish on Market

434 W. Market St. | dishonmarket.com | 315-0669

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American, Breakfast, Comfort Food

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Brunch Sat.-Sun. Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Dish on Market is well known as being Downtown Neighborhood restaurant. From business casual to dinner and drinks with friends or Urban Bourbon Trail goers Dish on Market is always here for you. Locally owned and always serving happy/comfort food.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: If Colonel Sanders walked in he would be pleased with the staff whom would treat him as family as we do all guests… And he would also be very impressed with our version of Kentucky Fried Chicken… No Nashville Chicken served here.

Dragon King’s Daughter (Louisville)

1126 Bardstown Road | dragonkingsdaughter.com 632-2444

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: Japanese, Mexican

Open: Lunch Mon..-Sun. | Dinner: Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: If I had to recommend one thing on the menu, it would be the weekly specials by chef Kevin Emily! Toki has put him in charge of the Highland’s kitchen and he is always coming up with something mouthwatering and delicious. I’m never let down!

Dragon King’s Daughter (New Albany)

202 E. Elm St. | dragonkingsdaughter.com 812-725-8600

Neighborhood: Southern Indiana

Cuisine: Japanese, Mexican

Open: Lunch: Mon.-Sun. | Dinner: Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Mix the delicious food with a fun, genuine, eclectic staff, and inviting atmosphere, you’re sure to get an experience you will not find anywhere else.

Drake’s (St. Matthews)

3939 Shelbyville Road | drakescomeplay.com 614-7327

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: American, Pub Fare, Sushi

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: A restaurant that loves beer and a bar that loves food. Over 20 craft beers on tap, big burgers and the freshest sushi in town. Your go-to for lunch, dinner and late-night, Drake’s is a free-wheeling, fun-loving kind of joint. Come play!

Eat-A-Pita

2286 Bardstown Road | eatapitavilleky.com 473-7482

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American, Greek, Mediterranean, Vegetarian

Open: Brunch Mon.-Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Fri.-Sat.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We offer live belly dancing every other weekend 6:30-9 p.m. Open late night on Friday and Saturday til 2 a.m. Hookah is available 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat. You can get delicious Greek and Mediterranean food delivered or catered!

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: The Genie from Aladdin. He is frequently posted in front of the restaurant featuring our specials and taking pictures with the kids.

Eggs Over Baxter

962 Baxter Ave. | Search Facebook | 822-1282

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American, Breakfast, Comfort Food, Vegetarian

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Brunch Mon.-Sun. Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Fresh, homemade, farm-meets-industrial diner-style breakfast and lunch.

Eggs Over Frankfort

2712 Frankfort Ave. | Search Facebook | 709-4452

Neighborhood: Butchertown, Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: American, Breakfast, Comfort Food, Vegetarian

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Brunch Mon.-Sun. Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Our omelets! You can’t have the word “eggs” in your name and not have superb omelets. Whether it’s our garden, meat or build your own, you can’t go wrong with our omelets!

Eiderdown

983 Goss Ave. | eiderdown-gtown.com | 290-2390

Neighborhood: Germantown

Cuisine: American, French, Southern

Open: Brunch Sat.-Sun. | Lunch Fri.-Sun.

Dinner Tue.-Sun. | Closed Mon.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$–$$$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: We’re as formal or as casual as you need us to be. Our tables and bar are made from old poplar and the main wall is original brick. Our hope is that everyone who has a seat (either inside or outside) is as comfortable as they can be.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Henry Althaus, the first person to brew beer in Germantown. There’s a salad that’s been on our menu since we opened in 2010 that we named after him. Hopefully he’d have a seat, take a look at the beer list and have trouble deciding what to drink.

El Barrio Tequila & Whiskey Bar

129 W. Main St. | Elbarriotequilabar.com | 583-5505

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American, Mexican

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sat. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Late Night Fri.-Sat. | Closed Sunday

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A:We are the only Mexican restaurant bar who carries over 40 different types of tequila and Bourbon on whiskey row and street tacos from Masitas de puerco, Al pastor, Azada and home made Mole sauce.

Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Frida Khalo she never stop on dreams and believes.

El Mundo

2345 Frankfort Ave. | 502elmundo.com | 899-9930

Neighborhood: Butchertown, Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: Mexican

Open: Lunch Tues.-Sat. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Closed Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Our vibe… friendly, relaxed and fun! We aim to please with delicious food, beverages, great service and unique atmosphere. Waiting for a table? Grab one of our award winning margaritas and a bite at either bar, on the back patio or upstairs.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera so they could drink tequila, eat tamales and paint up a storm!

El Nopal

6521 Paramount Park Drive | elnopalmex.com 968-9836

Neighborhood: South End

Cuisine: Mexican

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Monica’s Platter, it will give you the best way to taste many flavors of Mexico.

FABD Smokehouse

3204 Frankfort Ave. | fabdsmokehouse.com 727-1822

Neighborhood: Butchertown, Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: American

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Laid-back neighborhood establishment with a large bar/tv area, delicious meats coming off the smoker all day, and an extensive outdoor seating area.

Feast BBQ

909 E. Market St., Suite 100 | feastbbq.com 749-9900

Neighborhood: NuLu

Open: Lunch Tues.-Sat. | Dinner Tues.-Sat.

Late Night Fri.-Sat. | Closed Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $–$$

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Sandwiches, Southern

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: At Feast, we take pride in cooking our food the right way, from scratch, with collards cooked down from whole collard green leaves, baked beans cooked from dried beans that were soaked overnight, and slow smoked meats rubbed down with house-made rubs.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Well, we’re a restaurant that doesn’t discriminate so technically anyone could walk in.

Flat 12 Bierwerks

130 W. Riverside Drive Jeffersonville, IN

flat12.me/jeffersonville | (812) 590-3219

Neighborhood: Southern Indiana

Cuisine: American Fusion Pub Fare

Open: Lunch Fri.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Fri.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: The rustic, yet polished Flat12 taproom features a bar with 32 taps, a full menu for dine-in or carryout, and a spacious heated deck with a gorgeous waterfront view overlooking the Big Four Bridge. The overall atmosphere is laid-back and inviting!

Four Pegs

1053 Goss Ave. | fourpegsbeerlounge.com 634-1447

Neighborhood: Germantown

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Gastro Pub

Open: Brunch Sat.-Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Super relaxed and social environment. Phones put away and people talking to each other while enjoying the company of friends and family over a brew.

Funmi’s Café

3028 Bardstown Road | funmiscafe.com | 454-5009

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: Comfort Food

Open: Lunch Tues.-Sat. | Dinner Tues.-Sat.

Closed Sun.-Mon.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$$$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Veggie goat stew. It’s a seller.

Gasthaus

4812 Brownsboro Center | gasthausdining.com

899-7177

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: Comfort Food

Open: Dinner Tue.-Sat. | Closed Sun.-Mon.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: The Gasthaus is Louisville’s only authentic German restaurant. Family owned and operated since 1993, the Greipel family proudly serves traditional German food, like Sauerbraten and Schnitzel, as well as home-made desserts.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Marlene Dietrich: Because she would be flattered to see the big poster print of her on the wall right as she walked in. Besides, she may like that one of our family members is named Lili Marlene, her love song made popular in WWII.

Get It On A Bun At Bootys

4849 Maryman Road | getitonabunatbootys.com

296-3848

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Southern

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Slow Roasted Pork with our House Rub melts in tour mouth… Booty Deluxe 1/3 lb. Hand patty that’s an Award-winning from 2014 Kentucky State Fair!

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Dagwood and Blonde to have photo taken while eating our Booty Burger double patty!

The Grape Leaf

2217 Frankfort Ave. | Grapeleafonline.com

897-1774

Neighborhood: Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: Greek, Mediterranean

Open: Breakfast Sun. | Brunch Mon.-Sun.

Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Balsamic chicken with rice and lentils is a huge favorite!

Gregg’s BBQ Joint

1416 Spring St. | Search Facebook | 812-987-1623

Neighborhood: Southern Indiana

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Sandwiches, Southern

Open: Lunch Tue.-Fri., Sun. | Dinner Tue.-Fri.

Closed Mon., Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Brisket its simply delicious

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Hopefully Dr. King so he could see what a good things are happening.

Gypsy’s Sports Grille

7207 Fegenbush Lane | gypsyssportsgrille.com

909-0922

Neighborhood: South End

Cuisine: American, Breakfast, Comfort Food, Pub Fare, Sandwiches

Open: Breakfast Sat. & Sun. | Brunch Sat.-Sun. Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sat.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $–$$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Fresh food made from scratch. A perfect place to cheer on your team and enjoy good times without a pretentious atmosphere! Now offering breakfast Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.! Highview’s best kept secret!

Hard Rock Cafe

424 S. Fourth St. | hardrock.com/cafes/louisville 568-2202

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Fri.-Sat. | Brunch Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Hard Rock Cafe is known for it’s eclectic and intriguing memorabilia collection, limited time menu items, and amplified service provided by our team!

Hilltop Tavern

1800 Frankfort Ave. | Search Facebook | 742-2908

Neighborhood: Butchertown, Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Pub Fare, Vegetarian

Open: Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: The Beercheese Burger. Cuz, Bacon. Beercheese. Burger. Pretzel Bun.

hiko-A-mon

416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Suite 100

hikoamon.com | 625-3090

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: Asian, Japanese, Sushi

Open: Lunch Mon.-Fri. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Closed Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: I think sushi is a must try for our customers. Whether you want raw or cooked, there is something for everyone! Favorites include the Westport Roll, Crunch Munch Roll, Bluegrass Roll and Las Vegas Roll. The ramen is also as authentic as it gets.

hiko-A-mon

1115 Herr Lane | hikoamon.com | 365-1651

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: Asian, Japanese, Sushi

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sat. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: I think the sushi is a must try for our customers. Whether you want raw or cooked, there is something for everyone! Favorites include the Westport Roll, Crunch Munch Roll, Bluegrass Roll and Las Vegas Roll. The ramen is also as authentic as it gets.

Highland Morning

1416 Bardstown Road | highlandmorning.com

365-3900

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: Breakfast, Comfort Food, Sandwiches

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Brunch Mon.-Sun.

Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Highland Morning is fiercely proud to be family owned and operated right in the middle of the Highlands. Serving breakfast food that has powerful intangible qualities that elicit feelings of comfort, warmth and well-being for people from all walks.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: It would probably be a blurry eyed Jeff Lebowski. Quickly recognized as a Highland Morning regular, he orders a perfectly cooked old fashioned plate of over easy eggs and bacon with his White Russian. Why? “Because the dude abides … man.”

Hilltop Tavern

1800 Frankfort Ave. | Search Facebook | 742-2908

Neighborhood: Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Pub Fare, Sandwiches, Southern

Open: Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $–$$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: BBQ. House-smoked pulled chicken, pork and turkey. Award-winning BBQ sauces, homemade sides.

Home Run Burgers

2060 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. | homerunburger.com 409-7004

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: American

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Bases Loaded Burger! Double bacon, fried egg and cheese.

Horseshoe Bend Vineyard and Winery

1187 Laswon Lane | horseshoebend-ky.com 859-805-1674

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Fri.-Sat.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: No

Price: $$$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: It has a good relax but have a party vibe.

The Hub Louisville

2235 Frankfort Ave. | hublouisville.com | 777-1505

Neighborhood: Butchertown, Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: American, Pub Fare, Southern, Tapas/Small Plates

Open: Brunch Sun. | Dinner Tue.-Sun.

Late Night Tue.-Sun. | Closed Mon.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: You can come in for absolutely anything — happy hour, snacks and small plates, pool or shuffleboard, dinner on the patio, a large party or private event, late night drinks, live music and entertainment. We have it all!

Jack Fry’s

1007 Bardstown Road | jackfrys.com | 452-9244

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American

Open: Lunch Mon.-Fri. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: One of the oldest free-standing restaurants in the city, the restaurant is rich with history and nostalgia.

JB’s Pub

307 Central Ave. | jbspub.com | 618-1843

Neighborhood: South End

Cuisine: Pub Fare

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: The Southerner! Our third pound burger topped with smoky barbecue sauce, bacon, tomato jam, crispy tobacco onions, and pimento cheese on a potato bun!

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Muhammad Ali — because our draught line up is a knock out!

JGoodwins Fusion Grill

10212 Talorsville Road | jgoodwins.com | 905-4420

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: Comfort Food

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Pork Tacos … Memphis-inspired hickory smoked dry rubbed pulled pork covered with our homemade sweet Southern coleslaw topped with pickles, onions and smothered with one of our made-from-scratch BBQ sauces.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: John Wayne would follow the smell of smoke to the best BBQ in Louisville!

The Joy Luck

1285 Bardstown Road | thejoyluck.com | 238-3070

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: Asian, Chinese

Open: Lunch Tue.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Very easy going and laid back with a touch of class and sophistication.

King Fish – On The Rocks Outdoor Bar

601 W. Riverside Drive | Jeffersonville, Indiana

812-284-3474

Neighborhood: Southern Indiana

Cuisine: Sandwiches, Seafood

Open: Lunch Sat. & Sun. | Dinner Tues.-Sun.

Closed Mon.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Fun vacation resort feel with music playing and the breeze blowing. Every seat outside with a view of the Ohio along with the downtown Louisville skyline. Fresh shucked oysters, gourmet burgers and cocktails on a beautiful day next to the water.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Not sure how historical but I could see Jimmy Buffet hanging out at the bar soaking up the scene.

Kizito Cookies

1398 Bardstown Road | kizito.com | 456-2891

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food

Open: Breakfast Tues.-Sat. | Brunch Tues.-Sat.

Lunch Tues.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Unique on the planet! Kizito is a working cookie factory housed in an African art and craft gallery. Sights and smells that span two continents created by the one and only Elizabeth “Cookie Lady” Kizito.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Maya Angelou always sought out beauty and deliciousness in every aspect of life. As a Calypso singer she was the spitting image of Elizabeth Kizito. Her prose was buttery and rich. Her poetry was vibrant. I’d buy her a “Deluxe Oatmeal.”

La Peche Gourmet

1147 Bardstown Road | lillyslapeche.com

451-0377

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food

Open: Brunch Sat. | Lunch Tues.-Sat.

Dinner Tues.-Sat. | Closed Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: We have created our own version of the old Burger’s Supermarket Fried Chicken Sandwich which is served on a homemade brioche bun with pepper jack cheese, romaine, bacon and homemade Caesar dressing. Probably the best chicken sandwich in Louisville.

Levee at the River House

3015 River Road Suite B | leveerestaurant.com

890-3670

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: American, Sandwiches, Seafood, Southern

Open: Dinner Wed.-Sun. | Late Night Wed.-Sun.

Closed Mon.-Tues.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Louisville’s swankiest spot on the river! Featuring small plates, unique cocktails, a spacious patio and live music five days a week. With some of Louisville’s most exciting local musicians and singers, the lounge is alive at Levee!

Lilly’s Bistro

1147 Bardstown Road | lillysbistro.com | 451-0447

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American, French, Southern

Open: Lunch Tues.-Sat. | Dinner Tues.-Sat.

Closed Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We’ve led the effort to support our local farmers by using products grown within a short distance of our restaurant, organic vegetables, free-range beef, Kentucky Proud beef and artisan cheeses. It’s our mission to provide an unparalleled dining experience.

Loui Loui’s Authentic Detroit Style Pizza

10212 Taylorsville Road | louilouis.com | 266-7599

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: American, Italian, Pizzeria

Open: Lunch Tues.-Sun. | Dinner Tues.-Sun.

Late Night Fri.-Sat. | Closed Mon.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We offer the only certified authentic Detroit Style Pizza in the area. Our pizza is distinctive because of our square shape, special cheese blend, crispy cheesy edges and flavorful house-made marinara on top. This style is sweeping the nation!

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Kid Rock, Eminem, Madonna, Alice Cooper, Tom Selleck, Uncle Kracker, Tim Allen, Jerry Bruckheimer, Christie Brinkley, David Spade, Francis Ford Coppola and David Alan Grier are all from Detroit – when they visit us, they’ll feel right at home.

Loui Loui’s Highlands Up All Night

960 Baxter Ave. | louilouis.com | 266-7599

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Pizzeria, Sandwiches

Open: Late Night Wed., Fri.-Sat.

Closed Mon., Tues., Thurs., Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Detroit Style Coney Dogs — a tradition dating back 100 years. Anthony Bourdain said, “It seems like a simple thing. Hot dog, chili, raw onion, mustard, steamed bun. But the delicate interplay between these ingredients when done right is symphonic.”

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Henry Ford would come by for a coney dog because like him, these coneys are a Detroit tradition and they were around in 1917 when he was driving his Model T around the streets of Detroit.

Louisville Dessert Truck

1386 S. Sixth St. | louisvilledesserttruck.com

608-7197

Neighborhood: Southern Indiana

Cuisine: Comfort Food

Open: Lunch Tues.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Maker’s Mark Bourbon Ball Brownies, because it’s bourbon brownies!

Lou Lou Food + Drink

108 Sears Avenue | cafeloulou.com | 893-7776

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: American, French, Italian, Pizzeria,Sandwiches, Southern

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We are Louisville’s most unique restaurant because we serve Southern food incorporating influences from New Orleans and Italy. We also offer an extensive wine and cocktail list, daily specials, and delivery seven days a week.

Lydia House

1101 Lydia St. | lydiahouse.us | 718-6002

Neighborhood: Germantown, Fairgrounds

Cuisine: American, Asain, Breakfast, Comfort Food, Vegetarian

Open: Brunch Sat.-Sun. | Lunch Tues.-Sun.

Dinner Tues.-Sun. | Closed Mon.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Lydia House is a laid back neighborhood joint. order at the counter, then grab a board game while you wait for your food, or play a round of putt putt on the back patio. expect high quality food with a lack of pretension… and a good beer selection.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: The merry pranksters might stop in for a good old fashioned freak out.

Maggie Mae’s Cafe

435 N. Bardstown Road | Search Facebook 759-2070

Neighborhood: Mount Washington

Cuisine: American, Breakfast, Comfort Food, Sandwiches, Seafood, Southern, Vegetarian

Open: Breakfast Mon., Wed.-Sun.

Lunch Mon., Wed.-Sun. | Closed Tue.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $–$$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Our bacon jam with our homemade biscuits! Hot or cold, by itself or smeared on your favorite breakfast sandwich … Any way you choose, it’s delicious!

Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen

122 W. Main St. | merleswhiskykitchen.com

290-8888

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American, Mexican

Open: Lunch Tues.- Sat. | Dinner Tue.-Sat.

Late Night Fri.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: The best damn staff in the industry period. Oh and Snipp!

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why in 50 words or less?

A: Colonel Sanders. “Shhh! I’m here for the fried chicken! It’s so damn good! I’m trying to match that recipe!”

Mellow Mushroom (st. Matthews)

3922 Shelbyville Road | mellowmushroom.com

409-6874

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: Pizzeria, Sandwiches, Vegetarian

Open: Brunch Sat.-Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Fri.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Pizza, pretzels and craft brews. Our signature dough is what has our Mellow-fanatics coming back for more. Pair that with craft brews and you will be seeing the psychedelic visions of the Pranksters. Keep on Shroomin is our motto. Stay Mellow.

Mellow Mushroom (bardstown)

1023 Bardstown Road | mellowmushroom.com

749-7690

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: Pizzeria, Sandwiches, Vegetarian

Open: Brunch Sat.-Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Fri.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Pizza, pretzels and craft brews. Our signature dough is what has our Mellow-fanatics coming back for more. Pair that with craft brews and you will be seeing the psychedelic visions of the Pranksters. Keep on Shroomin is our motto. Stay Mellow.

The Mellwood Tavern

1801 Brownsboro Road | Search Facebook

229-9345

Neighborhood: Butchertown, Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food, Pub Fare

Open: Dinner Mon.-Sat. | Late Night Mon.-Sat.

Closed Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We re-opened Louisville’s oldest and longest operating tavern in July. It’s been many names since 1885, but it’s always been a bar. Today we are a clean and friendly neighborhood bar perfect for gathering with friends. Kitchen open late.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Al Capone. He’s a past guest of the tavern who may have some unfinished business to attend to.

Momma’s Mustard Pickles & BBQ

102 Bauer Ave. | mommasbbq.com | 938-6262

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: Comfort Food

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $–$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Started with the winnings from a tiny share of Breeders’ Cup Classic Champion Mucho Macho Man, Momma’s was recently named one of the top 100 BBQ restaurants in America. We’re famous for our smoked wings, beef ribs, and homemade mustard and pickles.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: John Kennedy Toole’s character Ignatius J. Reilly. He would come for the wings and ribs while drinking bourbon and railing against the dunces who are all in a confederacy against him.

Namnam Cafe

318 Wallace Ave. | namnamcafe.com | 891-8859.

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

Open: Lunch Tues.-Sat. | Dinner Tues.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu and why?

A: Shaking Beef ‘cause it’s the best in town!

Napa River Grill

1211 Herr Lane | napariverlouisville.com | 423-5822

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: American, Asian, Fusion, Seafood, Southern, Steakhouse, Vegetarian

Open: Brunch Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Fri.

Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We feel our happy hour is the best in town. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.- Fri. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Sat. Specials on wine, beer, cocktails and food.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: We feel if Dionysus, the Greek god of wine, walked into our restaurant, he would be smitten with our vast wine selection and the ambiance of our patio, including our own wine vines. If friends joined, he would enjoy our private vineyard room.

New Wave Burritos

3311 Preston Hwy. | newwAve.burritos.com

650-7942

Neighborhood: Germantown, Fairgrounds

Cuisine: Mexican

Open: Late Night Fri.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Are there any other late night burrito delivery operations in the city only slinging on the weekends? I didn’t think so.

Old Louisville Tavern

1532 S. Fourth St. | Search Facebook | 409-6281

Neighborhood: Old Louisville, UofL

Cuisine: American

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: We just reopened after completely rebuilding following an arson. We have a great mix of people, just like Old Louisville, and everybody has a great time together. High quality classic tavern food with a relaxed atmosphere and well made cocktails.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Charles Farnsley. I think he would appreciate the restoration of a landmark that has been around 70+ years.

Our Daily bread cafe

2511 S. Seventh St. | Search Facebook | 536-2828

Neighborhood: South End

Cuisine: American, Italian, Pizzeria, Sandwiches

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sat. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $–$$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Wraps, they are low in calories high in protein and they taste great.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Wonder woman those wraps are awesome and it keeps my figure great.

Over the 9

120 S. 10th St. | gooverthe9.com | 252-6671

Neighborhood: West End, Portland

Cuisine: American, Gastro Pub, Pub Fare

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $–$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: The space offers exclusive Falls City and Old 502 releases, with a cocktail program that playfully draws from the regions history and palate. The kitchen puts thoughtful spins on small plates and pub fare, with a seasonally updated menu.

Pat’s Steakhouse

2437 Brownsboro Road | patssteakhouse.com

893-2062

Neighborhood: Butchertown, Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Open: Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: No

Price: $$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Family owned and operated since 1958. The best steaks in town, hand cut everyday. We’re not the best because we’re the oldest, we’re the oldest because we’re still the best.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Well, John Wayne actually came in here in 1973. But I think Frank Sinatra and JFK would of fit in well.

Pizza Donisi

1396 S. Second St. | pizzadonisi.com | 213-0488

Neighborhood: Old Louisville, UofL

Cuisine: American, Italian, Pizzeria

Open: Brunch Mon.-Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Whenever you come in you need to try the weekly chef’s special. It’s always a unique blend of traditional and non-traditional toppings crafted to make the perfect pizza. Finish off with a Kentucky Bourbon Cannoli, our take on an Italian favorite.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: If Pizza Donisi was open when F. Scott Fitzgerald was in town writing “The Great Gatsby,” there probably would have been several sequels!

PHO BA LUU

21019 E. Main St. | phobaluu.com | 664-2641

Neighborhood: Butchertown, Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Open: Lunch Mon.-Fri. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Closed Sun.

Reservation: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Our Pho is made from bone broth that cooks overnight. We simmer our bones a minimum of 18 hours to achieve a clean and nutrient rich broth. Noodle Bowls are the perfect summer dish! And, Vietnamese Ice Coffee is a great finish to any meal.

please & Thank You

800 E. Market St.

pleaseandthankyoulouisville.com | 553-0113

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: Breakfast, Sandwiches

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Brunch Mon.-Sun.

Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: The one thing you must try at Please & Thank You is our chocolate chip cookie!

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: David Bowie. His music and aesthetic seems to encompass all things Please & Thank You. The owner and most employees love him and you can hear his records playing in the shop almost daily.

POLLO – a gourmet chicken joint

Mobile Food Truck | Search Facebook | 727-2764

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: Comfort Food

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Brunch Mon.-Sun.

Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We are the only food truck business that specializes in fried chicken! We take fried chicken and make gourmet entrees with it! We are the only food trucks around that have a food truck that allows customers to eat inside! Come see the chicken bus!

Potbelly Sandwich Shop (Downtown)

302 S. Fourth St. | potbelly.com/Louisville

540-1100

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: Sandwiches

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Stop in for our toasty warm sandwiches, freshly made salads, or tasty treats. Our specialty is the Wreck! We chose high quality ingredients and prepare them ourselves. Our friendly staff and fast service will make you a fan. Peace, Love and Potbelly

Potbelly Sandwich Shop (East End)

4023 Summit Plaza Drive | potbelly.com/paddock 420-9616

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: Sandwiches

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Expect a fresh, fast and friendly vibe. We choose high quality ingredients prepared fresh daily. Our sandwich makers are friendly folks that build amazing toasty sandwiches to order and get you through the line really fast.

Recbar

10301 Taylorsville Road | recbarlouisville.com 509-3033

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: American Pub Fare

Open: Lunch Sat.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We offer over 50 options for retro gaming including arcade cabinets, pinball machines, skeeball, console games & more. Our bar consists of 16 beers on tap and over 50 in bottle/can alongside 30+ bourbons. Unique pub grub. Games. Grains. Grub.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Marty McFly. He’s an icon of the 80’s who knew Recbar was cool decades before it’s existence.

River House

3015 River Road | riverhouselouisville.com 897-5000

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: American, Seafood, Southern

Open: Brunch Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Louisville’s premier riverfront dining destination. Developed by Chef John Varanese, the menu features regional cuisine with Southern flair and an emphasis on seafood and a raw bar. The outdoor patio makes for a truly unique riverside experience.

RIVUE Restaurant & Lounge

140 N. Fourth St. | rivue.com | 568-4239

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American, Seafood, Steakhouse

Open: Brunch Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: No

Price: $$$–$$$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: RIVUE Restaurant & Lounge is locally owned and offers a fresh perspective on fine dining from 25 stories above the city. Our rotating restaurant is the only one in the world with two moving floors, offering 360 degree views of downtown and the river!

Roots / Heart and Soy

1216 Bardstown Road | heartandsoy.net | 452-6678

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We care for all living beings.

Saints Pizza Pub and Skybar

131 Breckinridge Lane | saintspizza.com | 891-8883

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: American, Italian, Pizzeria, Pub Fare

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Smoked wings.

Sam’s Hot Dog Stand

1991 Brownsboro Road | Search Facebook 259-7287

Neighborhood: Butchertown, Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: American

Open: Lunch: Mon.-Fri. | Dinner: Mon.-Fri.

Closed: Sat.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: You must try our chili sauce, it is the chain’s special recipe, we make fresh in-house daily.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: It would be Fred Flintstone, he loves to eat good food, with great people.

Sidebar At Whiskey Row

129 N. Second St. | sidebarwhiskeyrow.com 384-1600

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American, Sandwiches, Seafood, Vegetarian

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Sat.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: When you walk into Sidebar, you are part of the family. We are going to talk about Certified Angus Beef because it’s what we do. We’ll chat about bourbon and hopefully you’ll taste something new. You’re going to feel welcome and stay awhile.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Elmer T. Lee. We love all that comes from Buffalo Trace and hold his commemorative bottle with love and affection in our display case. In bourbon we are all family. We embrace each other and take all into our homes. Thank you, Elmer.

Silvio’s

104 Fairfax Ave. | silviositalianrestaurant.com 883-6369

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: American, Italian

Open: Lunch Mon.-Fri. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Late Night Fri.-Sat. | Closed Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: If you like authentic Italian family recipes, Silvio’s is the place for you. Another Melillo brings back the flavors and recipes of Melillo’s Italian Restaurant. You’ll find everything from Nonna’s Lasagna, to a 14-ounce Rib Eye Steak.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Frankie Valli, of the Four Seasons. He’s a family friend, and when in town, he’ll be invited to enjoy dinner with us, as he did at Melillo’s in 2006.

Simply Thai

323 Wallace Ave. | simplythaiky.com | 899-9670

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: Sushi, Thai

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sat. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Closed Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Kaow Soi. This is a Thai dish unique to the northern region of Thailand. Coconut curry poured over noodles and topped with fresh veggies. Simply delicious, full of exotic flavors.

Somewhere Restaurant Louisville

1135 Bardstown Road | somewherelouisville.com 552-6942

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American Sandwiches Southern

Open: Brunch Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: As a new local restaurant in the heart of the Highlands, we have the best Buttermilk Fried Chicken in town! Stop in and try it out!

Steve-O’s Italian Kitchen

4205 Watterson Hwy. 146

steveositaliankitchen.com | 222-0300

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: Italian

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sat. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Closed Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Our lasagna is made from scratch daily with only grande cheese, Fresh ground beef and sausage smothered in our signature marinara sauce. Rolls and salad included in the price. Best value in Louisville hands down.

Taj Palace Indiana Restaurant

2929 Goose Creek Road | tajpalacelouisville.com

423-9692

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: Indian

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We are a family owned business with over 20 years of experience. We prepare fresh, healthy, non-greasy food with the best quality ingrediants. Come try our new menu.

Tavern on 4th

427 S. Fourth St. | tavernon4thky.com | 588-8888

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: American, Fusion

Open: Lunch Fri.-Sat. | Dinner Tues.-Sat.

Late Night Tues.-Fri. | Closed Sun.-Mon.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Tavern’s philosophy is to cherish all of our guest. Whether our guest choose to enjoy a beverage at our Bars, Dine-in and enjoy a bite to eat, or enjoy our many Arcade games, Billiards tables and more. Tavern on 4th is a place that manifest nostalgia.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Frank Sinatra would be the historical figure. Smooth, lively, and out going is the ‘vibe’ that we embody here at Tavern. From our welcoming staff, to our abundance of actives throughout the venue, Our atmosphere embodies a welcoming home to all.

Tea Station Chinese Bistro

9422 Norton Commons Blvd.

teastationchinesebistro.com | 648-7496

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: Asian, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Vegetarian

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: The Pineapple Chicken. Breaded chicken stir fried with water chestnut, baby corn, red bell peppers, snow peas, mushrooms and pineapple in a sweet and spicy sauce put back in a pineapple cut out. Our customers love it.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Donald Trump. Donald Trump was a very powerful and successful businessman. Donald would enjoy the success and the food at Tea Station Chinese Bistro.

ToGo Sushi

700 Lyndon Lane | Search Facebook | 883-0666

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: Sushi

Open: Lunch Mon.-Fri. | Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Closed Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $–$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Proud to be Louisville’s first sushi bar with drive thru/dine in options.

Toonerville Deli

1201 S. First St. | Search Facebook | 635-6960

Neighborhood: Old Louisville, UofL

Cuisine: Sandwiches

Open: Breakfast, Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Fri.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We have over a dozen Reubens on the menu with additional options in rotation. Hot and made to order with house made sauces and Boars Head meats on Rotella’s bread. We also make our bagels from scratch and have breakfast options including lox.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Dagwood would definitely leave happy and full.

Traveling Kitchen

Fifth St. | travelingkitchen@yahoo.com | 533-0855

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: Asian, Fusion, Korean, Mexican

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sat. | Dinner Fri.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Korean-Fusion Tacos are prepared from scratch with all fresh toppings. Finished with homemade sauces.

Tucker’s American Favorites

2441 State St., Suite 6 | tuckersaf.com

812-944-9999

Neighborhood: New Albany

Cuisine: American

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: We are known for our Baby Back Ribs! We offer them as a 1/4 Slab, 1/2 Slab, or Full Slab. The ribs are grilled to perfection with just the right amount of our seasonings and homemade BBQ sauce. We will see you soon!

Uptown Cafe

1624 Bardstown Road | uptownlouisvile.com

458-4212

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: American Comfort Food Fusion Sandwiches Southern Tapas/Small Plates Vegetarian

Open: Lunch, Dinner Mon.-Sat. | Cosed Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: Walking into the Uptown Cafe you can expect to feel a vibe of sophistication without pretense. Whether dining in the bar, restaurant or patio one can be expect to be treated to great food with great and knowledgable service.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Ernest Hemingway would love the Uptown. Solid within himself and his knowledge. He’d appreciate getting a good drink and a great meal from an excellent and learned staff without any pretense in a relaxed and upscale casual atmosphere.

Varanese

2106 Frankfort Ave. | varanese.com | 899-9904

Neighborhood: Butchertown, Clifton, Crescent Hill

Cuisine: American

Open: Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Once a vintage service station, Varanese is a top dining destination in the South. Award-winning Chef John Varanese offers an eclectic, contemporary menu. Weekly specials, an extensive wine list & live jazz create the perfect dining experience.

Vietnam Kitchen

5339 Mitscher Ave. | vietnamkitchen.net | 363-7535

Neighborhood: South End

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Open: Lunch Thu.-Tue. | Dinner Thu.-Tue.

Closed Wed.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $–$$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: While everything is delicious, the Hu tieu Saté, or “K8” is our most famous and loved dish.

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Anchorage, Kentucky

villageanchor.com | 708-1850

Neighborhood: East End

Cusine: American, Southern

Open: Brunch Sat. & Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Sat. & Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$–$$$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: The Village Anchor is one of the most award-winning restaurants in Louisville, for both food and experience. Situated in the heart of historic Anchorage with more than 100 outdoor dining seats, the restaurant is a gem not to be missed.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Superman, who would be impressed … because it takes a super man to run the place!

The Ville taqueria

3922 Westport Road | thevilletaqueria.com

721-8226

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: Mexican

Open: Brunch Sat.-Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Sun. | Late Night Fri.-Sat.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We make our tortillas from scratch daily, we bring secret recipe flavors from Jalisco, Mexico to show how fresh and exquisite real Mexican cuisine is. We will transform your taste buds forever. Pick our tacos and say AJUA!

The Weekly Juicery

112 Bauer Ave. | theweeklyjuicery.com | 741-6035

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: Vegetarian

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sat. | Brunch Mon.-Sat.

Lunch Mon.-Sat. | Closed Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in

Louisville?

A: The Weekly Juicery is a retail juice bar with cold-pressed juices, wheatgrass shots, superfood smoothies, and raw and vegan foods. Our Weekly Juice Program provides home and office delivery as well as special discounts for its members.

Weiwei Chinese express

526 S. Fifth St. | weiweichinese40202.com

889-0827

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: Chinese

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: General Tso’s chicken, crab rangoon and hot and sour soup. Best in the town.

Wick’s Pizza (Highlands)

975 Baxter Ave. | wickspizza.com | 599-0832

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: Italian, Pizzeria, Pub Fare, Sandwiches

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: The Big Wick. It’s piled high with your favorite meats and veggies and smothered in cheese. We have guests that drive hours from other states just to get a slice of the Big Wick!

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: We already have a fictional character, Tricky Wicky. We keep him in a box and if you give him a dollar he will read your horoscope!

Wick’s Pizza (New Albany)

255 State St. | wickspizza.com | 727-4645

Neighborhood: Southern Indiana

Cuisine: Italian, Pizzeria, Pub Fare, Sandwiches

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: The Big Wick is our perfect combination of tomatoes, onions, Italian sausage, beef, pepperoni, green olives, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers. All crusts are hand-tossed and piled high with toppings. Our dough is made fresh in-house daily.

The Widow’s Walk Ice Creamery and Bicycle Rentals

415 E. Riverside Drive

widowswalkicecreamery.com | 812-285-8850

Neighborhood: Southern Indiana

Cuisine: Breakfast, Sandwiches, Comfort Food

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Sun. Closed: Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: You have to try our “Proud Mary Peanut Buttercup Sundae!” It’s warm brownies topped with Peanut Buttercup ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry! It’s a real crowd pleaser!

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: Superman! Because we sell so much of “his” ice cream! Kids are always wearing it all over their faces. Grown-ups love it just the same!

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane | wildeggs.com | 618-2866

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: Breakfast

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Brunch Mon.-Sun.

Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: We bring the level of detailed service from a dinner restaurant to breakfast. You’ll feel at home with our inviting atmosphere and personal touches such as cloth linens, fresh cracked pepper, water pitchers and coffee pots on each table.

Bonus Q: If a historical or fictional character walked into your restaurant, who would it be and why?

A: The Easter bunny! With our color scheme and of course, eggs, the Easter bunny would be right at home.

Wild Rita’s Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar

445 E. Market St. | wildritas.com | 584-7482

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: Mexican

Open: Lunch Mon.-Fri. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Late Night Fri.-Sat.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Wild Rita’s house-made guacamole is to die for. Made fresh everyday with only the freshest and ripest ingredients possible.

Yang Kee Noodle

7900 Shelbyville Road | yangkeenoodle.com

648-7614

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: Asian

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Yang Kee Noodle is a homegrown Louisville restaurant featuring bold, flavorful Pan-Asian dishes developed by Chef John Castro of Sullivan University. A local favorite since 2003 where guests can create their own wok-fired stir-fry.

Zad Modern Mediterranean

1616 Grinstead Drive | zadlouisville.com | 569-1122

Neighborhood: Highlands

Cuisine: Greek/Mediterranean

Open: Lunch Mon.-Sun. | Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: Yes Take Out: Yes

Price: $

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu? Why?

A: Black bean hummus, roasted cauliflower salad, house-made baklava are the latest additions to our menu!

Zoom Zoom Yum Turkish Cuisine

2605 Darien Drive | zoomzoomyum.com | 550-7143

Neighborhood: Downtown

Cuisine: Greek, Mediterranean

Open: Brunch Mon.-Sun. | Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Dinner Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: Yes Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: We are the first food truck introducing Turkish Cuisine by serving some of the famous dishes cooked on the grill. •

ZEGGZ (Chamberlain Lane)

4600 Chamberlain Lane | zeggzeggz.com

425-3454

Neighborhood: East End

Cuisine: American, Breakfast, Comfort Food, Sandwiches

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Brunch Mon.-Sun.

Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: Yes

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What’s the one thing you have to try on your menu?

A: Crème Brulee French Toast-the best French toast you have ever put in your mouth for two reasons: 1. Our batter is made from rich locally raised brown eggs, and 2. We grill one side, flip it, sprinkle brown sugar on top, and flip it again.

ZEGGZ (Middletown)

11615 Shelbyville Road, Suite 102 | zeggzeggz.com 882-1650

Neighborhood: Middletown

Cuisine: American, Breakfast, Comfort Food, Sandwiches

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Brunch Mon.-Sun.

Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What vibe can we expect when we walk in?

A: There may be a line to place your order. We make every attempt to hand you a cup of coffee and a muffin if we anticipate your wait to sit down more than 15 minutes. Our goal is for your food to arrive your table within 12 minutes after you order.

ZEGGZ (Lime Kiln)

2400 Lime Kiln Lane, Suite B. | zeggzeggz.com 742-6292

Neighborhood: St. Matthews

Cuisine: American, Breakfast, Comfort Food, Sandwiches

Open: Breakfast Mon.-Sun. | Brunch Mon.-Sun. Lunch Mon.-Sun.

Reservations: No Outdoor Seating: No

Delivery: No Take Out: Yes

Price: $$

Q: What makes your restaurant unique in Louisville?

A: Farm fresh breakfast-fast. There’s no need to wait hours for ‘the most important meal of the day’ at ZEGGZ. And if you’re in a real hurry, order online and we’ll have it waiting for you.