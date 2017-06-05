FRIDAY

Coat Check Pool Party

Turners Club Pool

$12 | 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Coat Check Pool Party is back for a third season, so prepare to get strange at this pool party where you can “wear a tie, wear a coat, wear a wetsuit, wear whatever the hell you want.” Live music will be provided by Sam Sneed, McKinley Moore, DJ Hi-Definition and DJ Ultra Paul, A cash bar will feature beers by Against the Grain brewery. And Magnolia Photo Booth will be there so you can remember what you did last night. —Staff

SATURDAY

Joan Shelley with Jake Xerxes Fussell

Headliners Music Hall

$15-$20 | 8 p.m.

Joan Shelley makes hushed, minimalistic music, but the sort that carries the power to make you stop everything you’re doing, and just kind of fall into a trance. With a mellow folk style that recalls vintage AM gold, Shelley, whose latest record was produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, has a sharp, cutting voice with plenty of seemingly-effortless stopping power. —Scott Recker



The Color Run 5k Louisville

Louisville Waterfront Park

$50 individual ticket; $40 group of four or more | 8 a.m.

Start the race monochrome, and finish in color! With the goal of brightening the world and connecting the community, “The Happiest 5K on the Planet” has become the largest running series in the world. It is nothing but whimsy, including a run through colorful foam, a Dream Wall where you can paint your hopes and even a chance to take pictures with giant unicorns! —Sydney Snyder

SUNDAY

Waggin’ Trail Festival for the Animals

Louisville Water Tower Park

$35 adults, $25 children | 2-6 p.m.

Have you ever considered that while you were out sunbathing with your pack of friends at a summer festival, that your dog might like to join you? Well at the 23rd-annual Waggin’ Trail Festival, it’s not only acceptable to bring your dog, but highly encouraged. Bring Fido out for a day to meet other adorable dogs, visit the animal-centric booths and learn from behavior demonstrations. For the humans, there will be food, beverage and live music. Proceeds benefit the Kentucky Humane Society. —Ethan Smith

CycLOUvia on Frankfort Avenue

Frankfort Avenue from Stilz Avenue to Pope Street

Free | 2-6 p.m.

For the fourth time, CycLOUvia will return to Frankfort Avenue to transform the street into a “paved park” where you can walk, bike, dance, skate or do just about anything legal. It’s a chance to see what life could be like without cars, and a chance to hula hoop up and down the street like the cops always said you couldn’t. —Staff