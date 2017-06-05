FRIDAY

2017 Germantown Schnitzelburg Blues Festival (June 2–3)

Check’s Cafe

Free | 6:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Enjoy two nights of live blues music: Friday night features D Man & The Alley Hounds, Jimmy Davis Band and Laurie Jane and The 45’s; and Saturday night features The Blue Crawdads, Mississippi Adam Riggle and Walnut Street Blues Band. The festival is hosted by the Kentuckiana Blues Society, and proceeds will go to the Home of the Innocents.

Louisville Tango Festival (June 2–4)

The Gillespie

$35-$230 | 12 p.m.-3 a.m.

This three-day celebration of tango will feature a “Great Gatsby” party, live music with guest DJs, workshops and private lessons for all levels of experience. It’s a chance for the newcomers and the local dancing community to come together with “internationally renowned dance instructors, choreographers, performers and musicians.”

SATURDAY

GlobaLou Americana’s Celebration of Diversity and Community

Iroquois Amphitheater

Free | 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

In Jefferson County, almost 7 percent of the population, or about 52,000 people, are immigrants. GlobaLou gives you a chance to meet some of these neighbors and celebrate the diversity that their many cultural backgrounds bring to our community. The celebration will feature a buy-local marketplace, an international food court with food from Africa, Asia and Central America and live music provided by Quiet Hollers, Appalatin, Abraham Mwinda, Cosa Seria and The Afrophysicists.

Advertisement

SUNDAY

Sister Bingo! Benefiting Transwomen National

Play Louisville

$5 | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

What better way to play bingo than with The Derby City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a “modern order of 21st century nuns dedicated to community service, fundraising, outreach, advocacy and safe sex education.” This Sunday, the sisters will host a night of bingo benefiting Transwomen National, a trans-centric, group based portal that exists solely for the empowerment and support of all transgender women. Bring a nonperishable food item or personal-care item for House of Ruth to receive six extra bingo cards.

Refugee Rally Bowl-a-thon

Sports & Social Club

$10-$20 | 3-9 p.m.

Cheer on your favorite bartenders as they compete in this bowling tournament to raise funds for the Kentucky Refugee Ministries. While you can’t participate in the tournament itself, attendees can bid on silent auction items, purchase 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets to win schwag or just party it up with the local bartenders and take fabulous selfies in the photo booth.