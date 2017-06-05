FRIDAY

David Lynch: The Art Life at Speed Cinema (June 23–25)

Speed Cinema

$9 | Times vary

If you have a penchant for the odd, the strange and the unsettling, then you’re probably a fan of David Lynch. In this documentary, you get to explore the life of the auteur through his “art, music, and early films, exposing the recesses of his unique world full of contradictions.” In the film, the crew is invited into Lynch’s private compound and painting studio where he reveals personal stories that “unfold like scenes from his films. Strange characters come into focus, only to fade again into the past, all leaving an indelible mark.” —Staff



SATURDAY

Patio Movie: ‘Mystery Train’

Lydia House

Free | 9:30-11 p.m.

Take a break from your usual weekend party routine, and enjoy a laid-back night at Lydia House with a screening of the bizarre, yet enchanting film, “Mystery Train.” This anthology film, written and directed by Jim Jarmusch, follows coinciding stories of “a Japanese couple on a blues pilgrimage,” an “Italian widow stranded in the city overnight” and the “misadventures of a newly single and unemployed Englishman,” all linked by a gunshot. And even better, Lydia House’s kitchen and bar will be open. —Ethan Smith



The Return of Kentiki

Copper & kings Distillery

$10 | 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Hang 10 for just $10 with The Ohio River Surf Club’s “The Return of KENTIKI.” Celebrate summer with this grand Tiki party in the tropical Copper & Kings courtyard. The exotic sounds of Louisville’s world-famous surf rock band Inertia will set the theme, along with hula performances by Hawaiian Hula and Ori Tahiti of Louisville. Quintessential Tiki cocktails featuring Copper & Kings American Brandy and Hawaiian Meat Pies from the Butchertown Pie Company will be offered. Guests are encouraged to wear hula skirts, Hawaiian shirts, swimwear and flip flops. —J. Cobb

Advertisement

Kentucky Craft Bash

Waterfront Plaza

$50-$75 | 1-7 p.m.

Join the Kentucky Guild of Brewers as it hosts Kentucky Craft Bash. This brew-fest promises to be the largest beer festival in the state, showcasing beers produced by over 30 Kentucky brewers (and over 70 varieties of beer). Some brewers will even have exclusive, experimental beers for you to test. —Staff

SUNDAY