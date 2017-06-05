FRIDAY

Girls Rock Louisville Camper Showcase & After-Party

Headliners

$5 tickets (increases to $10 at 7:30 p.m. DOS) | 6 p.m.

Girls Rock Louisville is hosting a showcase to “celebrate the culmination of their week-long program for girls and gender-nonconforming youth.” Nine new bands, formed at the camp, will perform their original songs followed by performances from Shannon Wright, Honeychild Coleman, Bungalow Betty and the ladies of Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling. Proceeds go to Girls Rock Louisville, which empowers “girls and gender-nonconforming youth from all backgrounds by exploring music creation.”



SATURDAY

2017 Kentuckiana Pride Festival

The Belvedere

$5-$150 | 12-11 p.m.

Celebrate LGBT Pride Month at the Kentuckiana Pride Festival. There will be over 100 vendors and three stages for live music by local and national acts including Keri Hilson, Ty Herdonon and La Bouche. Proceeds go to the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation, which provides a forum for “creative expression and education related to the LGBT community in Louisville and to give back through charitable and in-kind donations.”



The Flea Off Market in Shelby Park

Shelby Park

Free | 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Flea Off Market is coming to Shelby Park! There will still be plenty food trucks, live music by local musicians and vintage clothing, vinyl and other treasures from local vendors. But this time it will be on grass instead of a parking lot, which is always an improvement.

Slow Food Taco Challenge

Resurfaced: The Liberty Build

Free ($3 per taste) | 12-4 p.m.

Taste the best damn tacos in Louisville as local chefs present their versions and dips, prepared with fresh, local ingredients. Try them all, and then vote for the your pick. The event is hosted by Slow Food Bluegrass, an organization devoted to “protecting the heritage and biodiversity” of food agriculture. The featured categories include best taco, best vegetarian taco and best dip. The event is free, but each taste costs $3, with the money raised going to the Slow Food Bluegrass’ Garden Grant Program, which donates “funds to local school and community gardens that engage and educate children through hands on edible education.”

SUNDAY

Free Zoo Admission for Father’s Day

Louisville Zoo

Free for fathers (regular admission prices for others) | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For all you fathers looking for a fun way to spend your special day with your kids, head over to the Louisville Zoo, where you will get free admission as part of Father’s Day, courtesy of Ford Motor Company. Not only will you find all the things you love about the zoo, but zookeepers will be giving talks on animal fathers in the wild.