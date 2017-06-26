What Cheer? Brigade Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners
Photo Set: What Cheer? Brigade Benefit For Louisville Books to Prisoners

Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners
Band members of the What Cheer? Brigade ventured off stage during their performances to play among the crowd, while some climbed the trees of ‘the baby jungle’ at The MAMMOTH.
The What Cheer? Brigade 20-piece punk marching band from Providence, Rhode Island, was one of the performances at the Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners held at The MAMMOTH Sunday night.
Boner City performs at the Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners at The MAMMOTH.
Boner City
Hitachi Wand
Hitachi Wand sets up to perform in ‘the baby jungle’ at The MAMMOTH.
Isolation Tank Ensemble was the opening performace for the Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners held at The MAMMOTH.
Isolation Tank Ensemble
Radet Five takes a spot up front to watch the performances at The MAMMOTH for the Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners.
Isolation Tank Ensemble

