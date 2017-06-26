Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners Web Only Photo Set: What Cheer? Brigade Benefit For Louisville Books to Prisoners Jun 26 2017 By Kathryn Harrington Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners Band members of the What Cheer? Brigade ventured off stage during their performances to play among the crowd, while some climbed the trees of ‘the baby jungle’ at The MAMMOTH. Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners The What Cheer? Brigade 20-piece punk marching band from Providence, Rhode Island, was one of the performances at the Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners held at The MAMMOTH Sunday night. Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners Boner City performs at the Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners at The MAMMOTH. Boner City Hitachi Wand Hitachi Wand sets up to perform in ‘the baby jungle’ at The MAMMOTH. Isolation Tank Ensemble was the opening performace for the Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners held at The MAMMOTH. Isolation Tank Ensemble Radet Five takes a spot up front to watch the performances at The MAMMOTH for the Benefit for Louisville Books to Prisoners. Isolation Tank Ensemble Advertisement Comments Recommended for you
