LGBTQ Equality Rally for Unity and Pride Many of those who attended the LGBTQ Equality Rally for Unity and Pride brought signs and banners and were invided to stand up front on the steps outside of Louisville Metro Hall.
Community activists gather for LGBTQ Equality Rally for Unity and Pride

On Sunday June 11, community organizations and activists came together for the LGBTQ Equality Rally for Unity and Pride outside of Louisville Metro Hall. The rally was one of three events held in Kentucky, along with over 100 others across the nation, all in solidarity with the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, D.C. According to its website, “The Equality March for Unity and Pride is a grassroots movement which will mobilize the diverse LGTBQ+ communities to peacefully and clearly address concerns about the current political landscapes and how it is contributing to the persecution and discrimination of LGBTQ+ individuals.” Among the many speakers at the rally were state Reps. Attica Scott, Joni Jenkins and Jim Wayne, and Louisville Metro Council Democratic Caucus Chair Bill Hollander.

State Representative Attica Scott (right) co-emcee’d the Equality Rally at Louisville Metro Hall.
State Representative Joni Jenkins was another guest speaker at the LGBTQ Equality Rally.
State Representative Jim Wayne was one of many guest speakers that spoke at the Equality Rally outside of Louisville Metro Hall on Sunday.
Louisville Metro Council Democratic Caucus Chair Bill Hollander speaks at the Equality Rally.
Meredith Thomas performed her song titled “Tomorrow” that she wrote shortly after the Pulse massacre last year.
Sister Velveeta (Ryan Phillips) of the Derby City Sisters speaks at the LGBTQ Equality Rally for Unity and Pride and encourages love and acceptance of everyone in the Louisville community.
Rev. Bojangles Blanchard of True Colors Ministry and Rev. Derek Penwell of Douglass Boulevard Christian Church emphasized the importance of standing up for equality, and encouraged those in the faith community to “be loud” when seeking fairness and equality for all.
After a protester began to disrupt a second performace by Meredith Thomas, two attendees moved in front of him with their flag to block him from the rest of the rally.
Carol Kraemer of Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice performs at the rally.
