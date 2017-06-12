Community activists gather for LGBTQ Equality Rally for Unity and Pride

On Sunday June 11, community organizations and activists came together for the LGBTQ Equality Rally for Unity and Pride outside of Louisville Metro Hall. The rally was one of three events held in Kentucky, along with over 100 others across the nation, all in solidarity with the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, D.C. According to its website, “The Equality March for Unity and Pride is a grassroots movement which will mobilize the diverse LGTBQ+ communities to peacefully and clearly address concerns about the current political landscapes and how it is contributing to the persecution and discrimination of LGBTQ+ individuals.” Among the many speakers at the rally were state Reps. Attica Scott, Joni Jenkins and Jim Wayne, and Louisville Metro Council Democratic Caucus Chair Bill Hollander.

Advertisement