MONDAY

Live Jazz

Decca

Free | 8 p.m.

Not only does Decca have fantastic drink specials (the $5 Dolla Holla, which comes with a shot of bourbon and a can of beer), but it also has great live jazz nights. So if you are looking for a way to get rid of your Monday blues, some jazz by The Buzzard and and a $5 Dolla Holla might do the trick.

TUESDAY

‘Approaching Happiness’

Kaiju

$5 suggested donation | 9 p.m.

In “Approaching Happiness,” comedian Krish Mohan finds a way to make you laugh at the serious subject of mental health and how it affects such problems as immigration, drugs, gun control and racism. Comedians Kent Carney, Mandee McKelvey and Greg Welsch will also be doing sets, and ideally the show will leave you approaching happiness. But if not, Kaiju will be happy to supply you with more alcohol.

WEDNESDAY

Beer & Jazz with singer Barb Polk & Trio!

Goodwood Brewing

Free | 7-10:30 p.m.

At Goodwood Brewing’s Beer & Jazz night you can enjoy “outstanding local jazz musicians, great local beer, tasty snacks and craft cocktails.” This week’s act is jazz singer Barb Polk, accompanied by the talented trio of pianist Winton Reynolds, bassist Chris Fitzgerald and drummer Bruce Morrow.

Beer with a Scientist

Against The Grain Brewery

Free | 8 p.m.

Beer with a Scientist gives you the chance to hear scientists give 30-minute talks about their research and then ask them about it over a beer during an informal Q&A session. This month’s talk will be given by Dr. Jacquelyn Graven, Dr. Aaron Levinsky and Dr. David Charles, all from Graven & Associates, PLLC, which provides psychological and neuropsychological therapy. They will discuss how to live “a happier, healthier life by bringing more play into the everyday.” The event is hosted by Louisville Underground Science, a group “passionate about disseminating all things science to the general public of Louisville!”

THURSDAY

Twilight Thursdays

Churchill Downs

$3 | 5-8 p.m.

Win some big bucks (if you’re lucky) at the track with live, nighttime thoroughbred racing. There will also be live music, local food trucks, betting tips from resident handicappers and, best of all, $1 beers! The first race is scheduled to go off at 5 p.m., with the last race at 8:23 p.m.

Season Ten, Sun Dogs, GRLwood, Analog Cannibal

Mag Bar

Free | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Join Mag Bar for a night of live music with Cincinnati’s own rock and “genre bending quatro” Season Ten, “rock n folk n rock” band Sun Dogs, solo guitarist GRLwood, who was “once a part of a half swedish alt-folk, duo and now is solo and screamy,” and electronic band Analog Cannibal.

Needle Points, Dream Eye Color Wheel, Dry Summers

Kaiju

$5 | 9 p.m.

“Adorned in leopard print, dangling amulets and tassels for-days,” the Philadelphia band Needle Points is coming to Kaiju to cast their spell upon those who share the belief that “music is a dish best served with cold beer, wide smiles and rad f%$&ing haircuts.” Accompanying them will be indie pop/surf punk band Dry Summers and psychedelic jazz/lo-fi band Dream Eye Color Wheel.



FRIDAY

Girls Rock Louisville Camper Showcase and After-Party

Headliners

$5 tickets (increases to $10 at 7:30 p.m. DOS) | 6 p.m.

Girls Rock Louisville is hosting a showcase to “celebrate the culmination of their week-long program for girls and gender-nonconforming youth.” Nine new bands, formed at the camp, will perform their original songs followed by performances from Shannon Wright, Honeychild Coleman, Bungalow Betty and the ladies of Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling. Proceeds go to Girls Rock Louisville, which empowers “girls and gender-nonconforming youth from all backgrounds by exploring music creation.”