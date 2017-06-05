Louisville gathers to celebrate Muhammad Ali, one year after his death

On Saturday, June 3, the city of Louisville remembered The Champ, Muhammad Ali, one year after his passing. A celebration of his life was held at the Muhammad Ali Center, which included blessings from representatives of the different faith communities in Louisville, a performance by Louisville’s Linkin’ Bridge and a symbolic release of butterflies. The celebration was the kickoff event for the six week I Am Ali festival, which will continue until July 15.
