MONDAY

Monday Anime: Super Boom Boom

Kaiju

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Make the most of your Monday by going to Kaiju to see “anime that leans towards gunplay over fireballs and giant swords.” Presented by the New Anime Collective, this night features screenings of three episodes of “Black Lagoon” at 7:30 p.m., and three episodes of “Jormungand” at 9 p.m. There will be free popcorn, as long as supplies last, and delicious Japanese cuisine from the El Lobo Bailando Food Truck.



Metal Monday: Milkman

Highlands Tap Room

Free | 11 p.m.

If your Monday motto is “Fuck Mondays,” then Metal Mondays at Highland Tap Room are for you. This week’s featured act is Milkman, a “gnarly black metal” band from Cincinnati. It’s a chance to headbang yourself into oblivion so you can survive the rest of the week.

TUESDAY

Dirty Glitter: Aron Kantor’s Queer Shorts

Dreamland

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Aron Kantor’s films use “cinematic language as a primary tool in investigations of gender identity, queer sexuality and self awareness through a lens of humor and popular culture.” The UofL Commonwealth Center for Humanities and Society is screening his short films as part of LGBTQ Pride Month. After the screenings, Kantor, the director, will be on hand for a follow-up Q&A session.



Vinyl Night

Galaxie

Free | 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Vectortone’s Vinyl Night is a living, neighborhood mixtape. It’s simple: Just bring a vinyl, sign up and hear your favorite songs played over the speakers. As LEO’s Scott Recker said, “it’s a great way to discover new music without those jarring Pandora and Spotify ads.”

WEDNESDAY

Night Train Cinema Lounge: ‘Lair of the White Worm’

Kaiju

Free | 8:30-11:30 p.m.

“Lair of the White Worm” stars a young Hugh Grant and Peter Capaldi as they search for a mythical snake-like creature that leads into “kinky vampire absurdity.” It’s a psychedelic ‘80s film with a “gothic Wicker-Manish British fantasy rooted somewhere in the psycho hallucination campiness of director Ken Russell’s weird brain.” Brought to you by ARTxFM’s Night Train Cinema Lounge, which presents cult, obscure, foreign and flat out bizarre films on Kaiju 16-foot screen.



Beer & Jazz

Goodwood Brewing

Free | 7-10:30 p.m.

As any fan of jazz would tell you, it’s best heard live. Break up the work week with an “epic session of talented sax players lead by Dave Clark.” It’s a night of “outstanding local jazz musicians, great local beer, tasty snacks, and craft cocktails in Goodwood Brewing’s cozy Nulu taproom.”

THURSDAY

Pumpkinseed, The Archaeas

The Cure Lounge

$5 | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Join The Cure Lounge for a night of live music by “passionate grunge rockers” Pumpkinseed, and “new punks on the block,” The Archaese.

Wintermute, Tender Mercy

Highlands Tap Room

Free | 10 p.m.

Wintermute, a loud, dark experimental rock band, is coming down from Bloomington to tour in support of its upcoming release “FIVER.” And in support, local band Tender Mercy will be playing its brand of “longing compositions with voice and guitar. a delicate balance between folk and ambient music.”

FRIDAY

Muhammad Ali Center Youth Festival

Muhammad Ali Center

Free | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

June marks the beginning of the I Am Ali Festival, which will feature six weeks of programming around Muhammad Ali’s six core principles: spirituality, giving, respect, conviction, dedication and confidence. This week, in honor of spirituality, the Ali Center will host a youth festival in celebration of “Ali’s life journey and fierce determination as an example to all children.” There will be booths by local arts and education organizations and live entertainment.