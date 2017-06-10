MONDAY
Monday Anime: Super Boom Boom
Kaiju
Free | 7-10 p.m.
Make the most of your Monday by going to Kaiju to see “anime that leans towards gunplay over fireballs and giant swords.” Presented by the New Anime Collective, this night features screenings of three episodes of “Black Lagoon” at 7:30 p.m., and three episodes of “Jormungand” at 9 p.m. There will be free popcorn, as long as supplies last, and delicious Japanese cuisine from the El Lobo Bailando Food Truck.
Metal Monday: Milkman
Highlands Tap Room
Free | 11 p.m.
If your Monday motto is “Fuck Mondays,” then Metal Mondays at Highland Tap Room are for you. This week’s featured act is Milkman, a “gnarly black metal” band from Cincinnati. It’s a chance to headbang yourself into oblivion so you can survive the rest of the week.
TUESDAY
Dirty Glitter: Aron Kantor’s Queer Shorts
Dreamland
Free | 7-9 p.m.
Aron Kantor’s films use “cinematic language as a primary tool in investigations of gender identity, queer sexuality and self awareness through a lens of humor and popular culture.” The UofL Commonwealth Center for Humanities and Society is screening his short films as part of LGBTQ Pride Month. After the screenings, Kantor, the director, will be on hand for a follow-up Q&A session.
Vinyl Night
Galaxie
Free | 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Vectortone’s Vinyl Night is a living, neighborhood mixtape. It’s simple: Just bring a vinyl, sign up and hear your favorite songs played over the speakers. As LEO’s Scott Recker said, “it’s a great way to discover new music without those jarring Pandora and Spotify ads.”
WEDNESDAY
Night Train Cinema Lounge: ‘Lair of the White Worm’
Kaiju
Free | 8:30-11:30 p.m.
“Lair of the White Worm” stars a young Hugh Grant and Peter Capaldi as they search for a mythical snake-like creature that leads into “kinky vampire absurdity.” It’s a psychedelic ‘80s film with a “gothic Wicker-Manish British fantasy rooted somewhere in the psycho hallucination campiness of director Ken Russell’s weird brain.” Brought to you by ARTxFM’s Night Train Cinema Lounge, which presents cult, obscure, foreign and flat out bizarre films on Kaiju 16-foot screen.
Beer & Jazz
Goodwood Brewing
Free | 7-10:30 p.m.
As any fan of jazz would tell you, it’s best heard live. Break up the work week with an “epic session of talented sax players lead by Dave Clark.” It’s a night of “outstanding local jazz musicians, great local beer, tasty snacks, and craft cocktails in Goodwood Brewing’s cozy Nulu taproom.”
THURSDAY
Pumpkinseed, The Archaeas
The Cure Lounge
$5 | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Join The Cure Lounge for a night of live music by “passionate grunge rockers” Pumpkinseed, and “new punks on the block,” The Archaese.
Wintermute, Tender Mercy
Highlands Tap Room
Free | 10 p.m.
Wintermute, a loud, dark experimental rock band, is coming down from Bloomington to tour in support of its upcoming release “FIVER.” And in support, local band Tender Mercy will be playing its brand of “longing compositions with voice and guitar. a delicate balance between folk and ambient music.”
FRIDAY
Muhammad Ali Center Youth Festival
Muhammad Ali Center
Free | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
June marks the beginning of the I Am Ali Festival, which will feature six weeks of programming around Muhammad Ali’s six core principles: spirituality, giving, respect, conviction, dedication and confidence. This week, in honor of spirituality, the Ali Center will host a youth festival in celebration of “Ali’s life journey and fierce determination as an example to all children.” There will be booths by local arts and education organizations and live entertainment.
Mom and Dad, Twenty First Century Fox, Karen Meat & the Computer
Monnik Beer Co.
$5 | 9 p.m.
Monnik Beer Co. has a “colorful night of fun, rock ‘n’ roll” line up for you with live acts by art punk, weirdo rock band Mom and Dad; pussy pop band Karen Meat and the Computer; and noise/guitar pop band Twenty First Century Fox.
