MONDAY

Freak Out at Free Stage

Mag Bar

Free | Sign up at 7:40 p.m.

Free Stage is an open mic night where you’re invited to “show your soul and unleash your inner freak!” So whether you are a singer, rapper, poet, dancer, magician, comedian or visual artist, you can get on stage and strut your stuff! At the very least, things should get pretty weird and interesting.

TUESDAY

LSURJ Newcomer and Orientation

Louisville Free Public Library (Crescent Hill Branch)

Free | 7-8 p.m.

For anyone interested in “fighting the rising tide of racism,” Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice is hosting one-hour orientation sessions monthly at local public libraries. These sessions will focus on LSURJ’s history, values and mission and help newcomers get involved in this “local effort to organize white people for racial justice.”

WEDNESDAY

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Big Four Lawn

Free | 5-10 p.m.

At this month’s WFPK Waterfront Wednesday, catch a free show with Americana singer/songwriter Pokey LaFarge (9 p.m.), English singer/songwriter Robyn Hitchcock (7:30 p.m.) and jazz/soul singer Carly Johnson (6 p.m.).



Darkness Falling Yoga

Kaiju

$5 | 5:40-6:40 p.m.

For those of you who find heavy-ass breakdowns more motivating than a flute solo on repeat, instructor Joan Steiner has the perfect yoga class for you. This beginner-friendly, alignment-based practice is set to “the rhythm of drone/sludge/stoner metal, industrial, dark meditation, and down beat moody world music.” All levels are welcome. Just don’t forget to bring your own mat.

THURSDAY

We Still Like You #6: Louisville

Decca

Free | 8-9:30 p.m.

“We Still Like You” is a show during which “comedians tell real stories of shame and embarrassment to a crowd of friendly folks.” Take a seat in the comfy cellar of Decca and enjoy comedy, cheap bar bites, live art by Brandon Jones and stories by Mandee McKelvey, Lucas Murphy, Rebecca Sanders, Tyler Gooch, Andy Fleming and host Chris Vititoe.

FRIDAY

Boner City, Dope Sweater, Zerg Rush and more!

Spinelli’s Downtown

$5 | 6 p.m.

Join Spinelli’s for a show featuring garage rock/grunge band Anemic Royalty, punk rock band John the Band, “parti punk musickk” band Zerg Rush, fuzz/garage rock band Dope Sweater and “queer AF” punk/surf rock band Boner City.

The Butchertown Social

Free | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Join The Butchertown Social, formerly Louis’s The Ton, for a night of live music by Light Treasons. The band will be releasing it’s latest album “Fortunes” on the same day. There will also be a new beer to try from Apocalypse Brew Works and delicious food (particularly the tacos) by The Butchertown Social.

Mag Bar’s 25th Birthday Day Party

Mag Bar

Free | 9 p.m.

Happy birthday to Mag Bar, which turns 25 this weekend! For over a quarter century, this magnificent dive bar in Old Louisville has served up drinks to an eclectic crowd of Louisvillians. It also has supported local artists by hosting the UnFair, an art show “that strives to exemplify Louisville culture through vice and subversiveness,” and local musicians with shows almost every weekend. Join Mag Bar and its crew of merry misfits for a celebration featuring drink specials (duh), food trucks, giveaways and live music by Ohlm, White Knight, Powell and Doktra.

King Kong of Ping Pong!

Hideaway Saloon

Free | 8 p.m.

Compete at this bimonthly table tennis tournament where winners receive multiple prizes, including shirts and over $100 in gift cards. Sign-ups begin the day of the event and call-aheads are encouraged since there will only be 24 spaces open for entrants. Tournament begins at 8 p.m., and paddles will be provided, but feel free to bring you own and show up early to practice.

Queer Voices 2017 + OPEN Mic II

OPEN Community Arts Center

Free | 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

The closing reception for Queer Voices is this Friday, June 30. The show acts as a venue for powerful queer voices community-wide, because as the Facebook event page says “Queer individuals are routinely trivialized, silenced, and killed. They struggle to break through even in the art world, as many galleries and museums deem LGBTQ+ work to be niche or unprofitable.” A portion of sales benefit the Louisville Youth Group, which supports LGBTQ kids.