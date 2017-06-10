10 concerts you shouldn’t miss in June

Bryson Tiller

Mercury Ballroom

Wednesday, June 7

Louisville’s trap-soul wizard Bryson Tiller — who’s had a meteoric rise over the past couple years — just released a new record, True to Self — a blend of golden-age hip-hop and smooth R&B. The chart-topper sold out the show, as expected, but if you’re willing to pay for a premium ticket through Live Nation, or do battle with the secondary market, you might still luck out.



Car Seat Headrest

Headliners Music Hall

Thursday, June 8

Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo traded in low-fi bedroom pop for a cleaner, more dynamic, rounded-out sound on the band’s latest record,Teens Of Denial. Not only did the move increase Car Seat Headrest’s visibility, it’s also a step forward for their music — the transition has made the project more accessible, but also just plain better.



Mom and Dad, Twenty First Century Fox

Monnik Beer Co.

Friday, June 9

Pairing truckloads of ‘70s-rock swagger and punk sensibilities with a wandering style that veers in different experimental directions, Mom and Dad take ragged riffs, sprinkle in some clever arty elements and make music that sounds like it was produced by the ghost of Lou Reed in some forgotten warehouse.

<a href="http://momanddad.bandcamp.com/album/i-am-therefore-i-is">I Am, Therefore I Is by Mom and Dad</a>

Joan Shelley

Headliners Music Hall

Saturday, June 10

Joan Shelley makes hushed, minimalistic music, but the sort that carries the power to make you stop everything you’re doing, and just kind of fall into a trance. With a mellow folk style that recalls vintage AM gold, Shelley, whose latest record was produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, has a sharp, cutting voice with plenty of seemingly-effortless stopping power.



Sweatermeat, The Archaeas, Tsunami Samurai

Kaiju

Saturday, June 10

A night of local punk, featuring the experimental-leaning Sweatermeat, the garage riffs of The Archaeas and the surf-inspired Tsunami Samurai.

<a href="http://archaeas.bandcamp.com/album/archaea">Archaea by The Archaeas</a>

Sigur Ros

Louisville Palace

Tuesday, June 13

Weaving together an atmospheric soundscape that feels like a deep dream, Sigur Ros’ control and precision is on another level, crafting songs that almost seem too distant and ethereal to exist.



Girls Rock Louisville Camper Showcase & After Party

Headliners

Friday, June 16

Girls Rock Louisville, which “seeks to create a supportive community of peers and positive mentors that encourage and teach girls to be their own rock heroes,” is one of the greatest additions of the local music scene in recent years. And, after the 2017 Summer Camp, a week-long crash course in rock ’n’ roll, the band’s formed during the camp will perform. Afterward, Shannon Wright, Honeychild Coleman and Bungalow Betty will play.



Robert Earl Keen

Mercury Ballroom

Monday, June 19

The legendary Texas singer-songwriter who is a master storyteller with an affinity for bluegrass, Robert Earl Keen is an evocative writer that is able to create snapshots that expertly capture time and place.



BJ Barham

Zanzabar

Tuesday, June 20

As the frontman of American Aquarium, BJ Barham has spent the last decade carving out the highway blues through country-punk anthems about long nights and seedy bars.



Eagles Of Death Metal

Mercury Ballroom

Wednesday, June 28

Eagles of Death Metal plays sleazy throwback rock envisioned by Jesse Hughes, one of rock’s few remaining wildcards who says a lot of crazy shit, but creates big, sweeping hooks that are addicting.

