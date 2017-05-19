Because of forecasts for inclement weather this weekend, the 2017 Buy Local Fair at the Louisville Water Tower Park has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 2. Thunderstorms and rain predicted for Saturday night and Sunday.
This weekend’s Buy Local Fair has been cancelled, rescheduled
Because of forecasts for inclement weather this weekend, the 2017 Buy Local Fair at the Louisville Water Tower Park has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 2. Thunderstorms and rain predicted for Saturday night and Sunday.
Comments