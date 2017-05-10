Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best & Most Absurd

Food desert for the oasis | Thorn

The city bought a former grocery at 28th Street and Virginia Avenue in West Louisville. You know, where grocery stores are rare. Asked about how to use the property, Councilwoman Jessica Green told The Courier-Journal: “Obviously, a grocery store, given the current food-desert status of the neighborhood, would be a tremendous asset, however, I don’t want to limit our options.” Right, no grocery. That would be too… easy.

Only in Kentucky! | Absurd

Now this is some country cooking: “Derby Burgoo with Squab Leg Clutching a Country Ham Hushpuppy.” Straight from the kitchen of Chef Patrick Roney of Harvest in NuLu. He does not explain in The Courier-Journal article with this photo why anyone would find that look appetizing. But he did take a shot at restaurants that “claim the majority of their menu is from local farms, when it isn’t.”

Believe the hypo | Thorn

That faux-docu “Vaxxed” is scheduled to play at Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets & Wellness Center, hosted by Align Your Spine Chiropractic. The Washington Post warned it is “closer to horror film than documentary” and “the link between vaccines and autism has been debunked — widely and repeatedly.” For its part, Rainbow Blossom noted it “does not endorse or promote the views in this film.” Then why show it?

Don’t believe the tweet | Thorn

As much as we’d like to believe that Derby winner Always Dreaming bit Gov. Matt Bevin, we won’t assume, as did others with hair-Twitter reactions. CJ reporter Danielle Lerner did actual reporting, found uh, actual facts and tweeted a reality check: “FYI, Todd Pletcher just told me that to his knowledge #AlwaysDreaming did not bite Gov. Bevin. Quote: ‘I think Syndergaard nipped him.’”