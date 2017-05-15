On Saturday, May 20, Joann + The Dakota are set to release their debut EP, Holy Coyote! — five pieces of rollicking Americana that take down-and-out heartbreak and turn it up to 11. Holy Coyote! will be released via a show at Zanzabar on Saturday, May 20, but right now you can stream the entire EP below.
Stream Joann + The Dakota’s new EP, Holy Coyote!, a week early
On Saturday, May 20, Joann + The Dakota are set to release their debut EP, Holy Coyote! — five pieces of rollicking Americana that take down-and-out heartbreak and turn it up to 11. Holy Coyote! will be released via a show at Zanzabar on Saturday, May 20, but right now you can stream the entire EP below.
