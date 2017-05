The first formal fundraiser of the LGBTQ+ Community Coalition, Rainbows & Roses was held May 4 in Butchertown across two venues. The VIP portion of the evening at Lola above Butchertown Grocery with performances by Acting Against Cancer and LouisVogue. Later in the night, the party moved to PLAY Louisville with drinks and snacks provided by the Fair Event Vendors Alliance and performances by Suspend and Latrice Royale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.”

