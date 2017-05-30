Web Only Photo Set: Kentucky Reggae Festival May 30 2017 By Kathryn Harrington A festival goer gets her palm read. A festival attendee sits as she gets a temporary henna tattoo Kentucky Reggae Festival Kentucky Reggae Festival Daniel Horton stands beside one of his pieces in his tent at the Kentucky Reggea Festival. Horton owns Songs For Seba at 1124 Bardstown Road in the Highlands. Kentucky Reggae Festival Kentucky Reggae Festival “I write little quotes and stuff, poetry, little inspirations. I call them daily reminders” said Daniel Horton about his hand painted canvases. In Horton’s tent one could also find his one of a kind hand painted t-shirts, animal figures, and boxes among other items. “I even decided to paint a lamp.” Hand painted horses by Daniel Horton. Kentucky Reggae Festival Advertisement Comments Recommended for you
