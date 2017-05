Six years ago, the How-To Festival at the Louisville Free Public Library had only 50 things for people to learn.

On Saturday, there were 100.

“Basically, the Library does programming and wants to help facilitate lifelong learning anyway, and we thought you know people’s lives are busy, why not just do a big festival where we throw a whole bunch of programs at them all at once so people can learn as much as they can in five hours,” said Paul Burns, Library director of communications.