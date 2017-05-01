Listen to Joann + The Dakota’s new single, “All Day Everyday”

Watch the video for “All Day Everyday,” the first single off of Joann + The Dakota’s forthcoming EP, Holy Coyote!. The song is a two-and-half-minute rock-and-roll burner that features sharp lyrics, blistering guitars and an end-of-the-week attitude. It is a good juxtaposition to the video, which shows images Joann took while walking through Zanzabar with a camera on a Friday night. Holy Coyote! is set to be released on Friday, May 19. Watch the video below.



Advertisement