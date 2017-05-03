I Have A Knife: Of Criminals and Kings

Led by the always-entertaining Sean Garrison, I Have A Knife — which disbanded after this record — was a force to be reckoned with, combining punk prowess and the attitude match. Its sophomore album, Of Criminals and Kings, is gleefully self-aware, as much a vehicle for Garrison to push buttons and pose the big questions, as it is to get noisy through big riffs. Musically, the band is on fire here, led equally by guitarist Greg Livingston, bassist Gabrielle Kayes and drummer Evan Wallace, all in perfect lockstep harmony with one another. This is the hardcore madness you need to stave off the Trump-era blues, an anti-authority explosion of Southern-fried punk

