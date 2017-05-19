At noon today, Headliners Music Hall announced that J Roddy Walston & The Business will be playing a pop-up show tomorrow night, Saturday, May 20. Walston plays a thick, blues-infused style of rock. Buy tickets here, and listen to his latest album, Essential Tremors, below.
Headliners just announced a J Roddy Walston pop-up concert tomorrow
